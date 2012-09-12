

Look at the squad van Gaal inherited. What manager would have been the right choice for that stew of of surralex leftovers with a stir of moyes?

Wouldn't any manager, of any playing philosophy, have needed to completely overhaul the squad ?



I said as much in the part of my post you didn't quoteThey needed a manager who had the force of personality and clarity of vision not just to demand and receive total control over signings and playing style, but to keep their over-entitled fans on board whilst the work-in-progress took place over 2/3 seasons.The only manager who came close to that personality/vision was Maureen Shitcoat. But then, his shit-on-a-stick playing style was already outdated by that time - enough to win a few knock-out pots with a following wind, but not to challenge seriously for the top honours. And their fans whined about it not being the 'United way' (which is a bollocks myth, if ever there was one). But even then, he wasn't in overall charge of signings. Does anyone think he chose to have £90m of his transfer budget spunked on inconsistent showpony Pogba, for instance?