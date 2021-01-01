« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1971919 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33360 on: Yesterday at 01:53:23 pm »
Neville is a clown. All his political opinions and his analysis is kneejerk and most of it is a load of shite and lies.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Oldmanmick

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33361 on: Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:53:23 pm
Neville is a clown. All his political opinions and his analysis is kneejerk and most of it is a load of shite and lies.

The Mancunian BoJo.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33362 on: Yesterday at 02:13:19 pm »
Offline dalarr

« Reply #33363 on: Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:04:51 am
You might not see a way to fix it, but there is. They cant keep getting it wrong after all.
I know its been done to death in here, but seriously where do you start? Theyve changed personnel and managers to no awail. They need coherence from top to bottom but tht will take time, and they havent got time. Its glorious.
Offline rob1966

« Reply #33364 on: Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm »
Whoever said it earlier was spot on, these should have stuck with Moyes, they'd have been no worse off and might have actually been challenging. as it stands, they are now 7th on GD, Spurs and West Ham both on the same points.
Offline oojason

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33365 on: Yesterday at 03:01:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:08:48 pm
https://twitter.com/MiniShubz/status/1510551428951121928

Once Neville see Utd fans giving him grief for 'not being behind the team' he'll be back to claiming Utd can finish 4th later in the week ;)
Offline Fromola

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33366 on: Yesterday at 03:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:53:23 pm
Neville is a clown. All his political opinions and his analysis is kneejerk and most of it is a load of shite and lies.

Also why he's sacked a ton of managers at Salford. He's a prat.

Thinks he's gods gift but was a shit coach (assisting Hodgson with England) and a shit manager.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33367 on: Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm
Whoever said it earlier was spot on, these should have stuck with Moyes, they'd have been no worse off and might have actually been challenging. as it stands, they are now 7th on GD, Spurs and West Ham both on the same points.

They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.

Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.

They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33368 on: Yesterday at 03:03:33 pm »
7th.
Offline rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33369 on: Yesterday at 03:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm
They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.

Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.

They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.

They were never getting either one of those though. If they'd stuck with moyes, with Fergie in his ear, they could have had a few steady years, brought in the right players and then picked up the right manager. Instead you've ended up with a hotpotch of players and no clear idea of what they want to do. It's great to see 😂
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33370 on: Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm
I know its been done to death in here, but seriously where do you start? Theyve changed personnel and managers to no awail.

They've been doing quite a bit of awailing, it seems...
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33371 on: Yesterday at 04:48:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm
Whoever said it earlier was spot on, these should have stuck with Moyes, they'd have been no worse off and might have actually been challenging. as it stands, they are now 7th on GD, Spurs and West Ham both on the same points.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm
They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.

Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.

They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.

It was me that said they should have stuck with Moyes and it's true.  Ferguson left United with a squad that was in need of serious overhaul.  From that point, after a two decade tenure, the club was inevitably going to change but this needed to be managed with stability and sustainability in mind whilst a complete squad rebuilt in another managers identity.  Moyes had shown he had enough about him to keep evolving a squad methodically, although shopping at the local NISA store, which whilst not exciting at Everton was at least yielding effective results. 

Choosing to go with him in the first place meant that they should have afforded him time and the money to shop at Harrods for at least two years, doing his rebuilding work and maintaining their position.  Dependent upon how his time had gone, in terms of handling a much larger club, and that there was evidence of levels being maintained they might later have taken another route - but at least the decision would have been made from a position of stability.

What they did has been plain for all to see, you could imagine it as the scene at a very successful high-quality china shop after several bulls have been run through it.  Hilarious for everyone except the owner and their regular patrons.  Takes time to create the very best sculptures so whilst the owner is getting his shit together those patrons are going to have to put up with mass-produced albeit expensive crap for a good while yet.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33372 on: Yesterday at 05:35:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:16:53 pm
They were never getting either one of those though. If they'd stuck with moyes, with Fergie in his ear, they could have had a few steady years, brought in the right players and then picked up the right manager. Instead you've ended up with a hotpotch of players and no clear idea of what they want to do. It's great to see 😂

But in reality he was massively out of his depth and his football is shite. It was like Hodgson at Liverpool. United fans who'd been used to 20 years of success were never going to deal with a few years of Moyes and shit football to go with it. Appointing him was a mistake, appointing a past it Van Gaal was a mistake and then a past it, toxic Mourinho who did at least win them a few pots and finished 2nd and then Ole finished 2nd as well. It's not like they've been 10th every year, they were runners up last season, this year and the Moyes year is the worst they've been.

Where Moyes has tended to excel best is in the transfer market and that's where he might have been better to build something; but at United he stopped a deal for Kroos that was in place so he could sign Fellaini. Ferguson had set up for him to get shot of Rooney whose legs had gone, only for Moyes to give him a new 300k a week contract that they were saddled with. Not to mention instructing Ferdinand how to defend like Jagielka. The job was just too big for him anyway and replacing Ferguson was always a poisoned chalice, especially after he left behind an ageing squad. Moyes was their Souness.
Offline rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33373 on: Yesterday at 05:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:35:30 pm
But in reality he was massively out of his depth and his football is shite. It was like Hodgson at Liverpool. United fans who'd been used to 20 years of success were never going to deal with a few years of Moyes and shit football to go with it. Appointing him was a mistake, appointing a past it Van Gaal was a mistake and then a past it, toxic Mourinho who did at least win them a few pots and finished 2nd and then Ole finished 2nd as well. It's not like they've been 10th every year, they were runners up last season, this year and the Moyes year is the worst they've been.

Where Moyes has tended to excel best is in the transfer market and that's where he might have been better to build something; but at United he stopped a deal for Kroos that was in place so he could sign Fellaini. Ferguson had set up for him to get shot of Rooney whose legs had gone, only for Moyes to give him a new 300k a week contract that they were saddled with. Not to mention instructing Ferdinand how to defend like Jagielka. The job was just too big for him anyway and replacing Ferguson was always a poisoned chalice, especially after he left behind an ageing squad. Moyes was their Souness.

As BOBSCOUSE says above you though, what Moyes did have was the ability to build a half decent squad without money. With more money and some guidance, he would have achieved a lot more. After a mad start, where they finished 7th, 17th, 4th and then 11th, they then were very steady and finished usually 5th or 6th and no lower than 8th. They regularly finished in the low 60 pts, since Fergie retired, they have hit 70 once, 74, 81 but the rest has all been mid 60's totals.

They would not have been any worse than what they went through. When they sacked Moyes, they were on 57 pts, finishing on 64. Its highly likely he'd have left a decent settled squad when his time was up.

He was never their Souness though, Souness swept away an entire squad in about 18 months and replaced it all with dross.
Offline Kekule

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33374 on: Yesterday at 06:13:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:03:33 pm
7th.

The iconic number 7 indeed.
Offline markmywords

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33375 on: Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:56:19 pm
As BOBSCOUSE says above you though, what Moyes did have was the ability to build a half decent squad without money. With more money and some guidance, he would have achieved a lot more. After a mad start, where they finished 7th, 17th, 4th and then 11th, they then were very steady and finished usually 5th or 6th and no lower than 8th. They regularly finished in the low 60 pts, since Fergie retired, they have hit 70 once, 74, 81 but the rest has all been mid 60's totals.

They would not have been any worse than what they went through. When they sacked Moyes, they were on 57 pts, finishing on 64. Its highly likely he'd have left a decent settled squad when his time was up.

He was never their Souness though, Souness swept away an entire squad in about 18 months and replaced it all with dross.

If a genie gave Moyes 3 wishes, he would use all of them to be Man u's version of Souness.  Souness made a few mistakes, but he won an FA cup and the season before SOuness joined we finished 2nd, whereas United won the league by 11 points, the yr before Moyes joined
Offline Fromola

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33376 on: Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:56:19 pm
As BOBSCOUSE says above you though, what Moyes did have was the ability to build a half decent squad without money. With more money and some guidance, he would have achieved a lot more. After a mad start, where they finished 7th, 17th, 4th and then 11th, they then were very steady and finished usually 5th or 6th and no lower than 8th. They regularly finished in the low 60 pts, since Fergie retired, they have hit 70 once, 74, 81 but the rest has all been mid 60's totals.

They would not have been any worse than what they went through. When they sacked Moyes, they were on 57 pts, finishing on 64. Its highly likely he'd have left a decent settled squad when his time was up.

He was never their Souness though, Souness swept away an entire squad in about 18 months and replaced it all with dross.

We've had some dreadful Premier League seasons and still never finished below 8th, even under Souness, and we've been shite and still finished 5th or 6th several times. United's lowest league finish was the 7th place under Moyes, they've still been top 6 since (and runners up twice) despite being crap.

True that in theory they'd have been better off than what's come since but the fans wouldn't have stuck with a few years of slow building under Moyes while ageing players were replaced (especially with the likes of Fellaini). They got lucky with Ferguson that the board ignored all the Fergie Out banners in the late 80s but the modern game is a lot more cut throat.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33377 on: Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:50:49 pm
How much did United pay for Diallo who played about 120 minutes of Football at Atalanta.


Around £37m
Offline dimitri

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33378 on: Yesterday at 07:59:03 pm »
one for the future is Diallo - next year is our year
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33379 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:53:03 pm


Around £37m
Jesus wept.

We'll be buying Cavalho for around £6 million in summer, Elliot cost £1.5 million.

Over at Redcafe they think they have the recruitment team in place ready for ETH, the same one that's been there since 2014. ::)
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33380 on: Yesterday at 08:24:13 pm »
It feels so wrong seeing Manutd 7th...i got used seeing them 6th
Offline Persephone

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33381 on: Yesterday at 09:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm
They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.

Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.

They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.
As good as both managers are, neither of them work in a vacuum. City's owners pretty much built the club to entice Guardiola there, they hired previous Barcelona staff who he was comfortable with and trusted. They do everything off the pitch in order to let him do what he needs to on it.

Similarly for Jurgen the pieces were put in place before he arrived, the Exco had already been established, Edwards and Co were in position, the Main stand plans were in the works, obviously he's had a huge impact but the structures were there for him to succeed.

United have nothing of that sort, until they sort out the structure of the club, it don't matter who they hire to manage them. Ten Hag if he gets the job is walking into a Club who signs players and extends contracts without the input of the manager. Good luck to whichever idiot takes that poisoned chalice.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33382 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm
They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.

Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.

They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.

We know why Kloppo wouldnt go there, so that was a no-go. But theyd have no chance at Guardiola either, hed not go near a job like that. He needs multiple key pieces already in place (or when he was at Bayern - the whole sodding team  ;D ).
Offline 4pool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33383 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
From ESPN:

Ralf Rangnick says the Manchester United board must let the next permanent manager rip up the squad in the summer if they want to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool.

United are in the process of interviewing candidates for the job, including Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino. Rangnick says he has already advised the board that the new man needs significant backing in the transfer market while also recommending the club sign more "physical players."

"Both teams of Manchester City and Liverpool, those two teams have been built together and recruited over a period of five or six years, all of them under the premises of how do the coaches want to play," said Rangnick. "This is what has to happen. That far, I can go right now. I told the board this is what has to happen.

"Whenever the new head coach is clear, it has to be: 'How does he want to play and what kind of players do we need for that?' Then we come back to DNA, speed, physicality, tempo -- what do we need? This team does not lack technical players, it can do with more physicality."

The 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Saturday has left United seventh in the table and in danger of missing out on a place in the top four. With eight games left this season, they are already more than 20 points behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, and Rangnick believes it could take three transfer windows to catch up.

"It takes right decisions and where you want to go to -- what kind of players, what kind of manager -- and then in every transfer window try to get the best possible," added the German interim coach. "This is possible. This is not rocket science. It has to be done and if that happens, it does not necessarily need three or four years, maybe two or three transfer windows, then the situation could be different."
Online Peabee

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33384 on: Yesterday at 11:57:53 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 12:42:12 pm
Neville was very vocal in the week about how the stadium needs knocked down and rebuilt, going on about 1 billion pound cost. Tyler brought it up yesterday and Neville never said a word (just like he never said a word about Fernandes pathetic dive)
But Tyler said something about Neville owning land around the stadium. Neville never uttered a word, Whats that about ? He trying to put pressure on so his land increases in value or something ?  Bellend

He used his testimonial money for the hotel, instead of donating to charity like most other millionaire footballers. He said it was for the fans, so does he give free rooms to fans or was that all just bollocks? Seems like he now hopes to profit from an Old Trafford rebuild.

He joined the Labour Party though so he must be a socialist...  ::)
Offline him_15

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33385 on: Today at 02:13:50 am »
Wow, the situation for United is incredibly dire. Highly likely to miss out top 4 and champion league this season. The whole squad needs a complete rebuild. I just don't see any manager in the world is capable to fix this mess. Not even Klopp to be honest.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33386 on: Today at 02:30:43 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:13:50 am
Wow, the situation for United is incredibly dire. Highly likely to miss out top 4 and champion league this season. The whole squad needs a complete rebuild. I just don't see any manager in the world is capable to fix this mess. Not even Klopp to be honest.

I'd be worried if I were them about Pep anointing Ten Hag.

Every City target that United ended up signing - *cough* "not allowing them have them" *cough* - has been a miserable failure.

Harry Maguire, Fred, Alexis Sanchez, Ronaldo pt. 2, Paul Pogba.

Only one that's relatively worked out has been Fernandes? He's been awful this season, mind.
Offline newterp

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33387 on: Today at 02:54:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
From ESPN:

Ralf Rangnick says the Manchester United board must let the next permanent manager rip up the squad in the summer if they want to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool.

United are in the process of interviewing candidates for the job, including Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino. Rangnick says he has already advised the board that the new man needs significant backing in the transfer market while also recommending the club sign more "physical players."

"Both teams of Manchester City and Liverpool, those two teams have been built together and recruited over a period of five or six years, all of them under the premises of how do the coaches want to play," said Rangnick. "This is what has to happen. That far, I can go right now. I told the board this is what has to happen.

"Whenever the new head coach is clear, it has to be: 'How does he want to play and what kind of players do we need for that?' Then we come back to DNA, speed, physicality, tempo -- what do we need? This team does not lack technical players, it can do with more physicality."

The 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Saturday has left United seventh in the table and in danger of missing out on a place in the top four. With eight games left this season, they are already more than 20 points behind leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, and Rangnick believes it could take three transfer windows to catch up.

"It takes right decisions and where you want to go to -- what kind of players, what kind of manager -- and then in every transfer window try to get the best possible," added the German interim coach. "This is possible. This is not rocket science. It has to be done and if that happens, it does not necessarily need three or four years, maybe two or three transfer windows, then the situation could be different."

Hes getting paid for this insight??
Offline 4pool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33388 on: Today at 03:12:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:54:58 am
Hes getting paid for this insight??

He gets paid to read Rawk...lol.
