They again seem desperate for city to stop us. It truly is pathetic given they might be the team that suffered the most from the financial doping at city. Not just in them taking over their city but they have also finished 2nd to them twice in the last 5 years yet that barely registers because all their focus is on us.



They love that city exist in their current form to oppose us despite it crushing them in the process. Idiots.



You're looking at it totally wrong. The only comparison between them now and us in the 90's is that, after they won the the League in 93, taking them to 8, someone had a banner saying come back when you've got 18, that's how far ahead we were and we didn't for one minute think we'd go 30 years between titles and that Utd would win 13.These have the exact same mindset, City are now on 7 and no CL wins, we are on 19 and will match them if we win it this season and go to 7 CL's if we win that, that is what they are scared of, not a team who are miles behind. They don't think City will win another 13 nor 3 CL's, Guardiola leaving will be huge and could be the end of City, Newcastle are going to be lashing money everywhere and they believe they themselves will get it right sooner rather than later and be winning leagues again.My missus and my Manc mates (and these are proper born in Manchester, supported them all their lives Mancs, not dickheads from down south or abroad who have no idea about what matters to them), while they all hate City, hate us more. City are, like Fergie called them, their noisy neighbours, just a team they spent decades laughing at and looking down on - in their minds we are their only rivals, City are irrelevant to them, they haven't taken over their city at all, City are STILL the small club who cannot sell out FA Cup semi finals and Champions League games, they are a joke club to them. The kids around here all still support Utd, they are all being brought up as Reds by their parents and that isn't changing, and City do not have the international support like they and we do, no matter how much they lie about their finances. They are all terrified that we will do the quad, my missus has threatened to leave the house if we do, she can't cope with the thought of my gloating and the kids ripping the piss, lads at work just do not want us getting to 20, they know City never will.