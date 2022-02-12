« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33320 on: Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/A8OrsM3KORU&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/A8OrsM3KORU&amp;feature=share</a>
jckliew

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33321 on: Today at 01:38:23 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm
He'll end up like Razor Ruddock.

Like Neville Southall

MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33322 on: Today at 01:42:12 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/A8OrsM3KORU&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/A8OrsM3KORU&amp;feature=share</a>
Banter club.
Raaphael

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33323 on: Today at 06:04:58 am
Their fans are deluded. The term «downing tools» keeps coming up all the time, «team of individuals». The sooner their fan base accepts that their players are bang average and that this is their level, the better( for them).

Gary Neville hasnt been called out for saying that they have an unbelievable squad either. May his voice of United continue. Hopefully Rio Ferdinand will be their director of football.
rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33324 on: Today at 06:39:26 am
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm
They again seem desperate for city to stop us. It truly is pathetic given they might be the team that suffered the most from the financial doping at city. Not just in them taking over their city but they have also finished 2nd to them twice in the last 5 years yet that barely registers because all their focus is on us.

They love that city exist in their current form to oppose us despite it crushing them in the process. Idiots.

You're looking at it totally wrong. The only comparison between them now and us in the 90's is that, after they won the the League in 93, taking them to 8, someone had a banner saying come back when you've got 18, that's how far ahead we were and we didn't for one minute think we'd go 30 years between titles and that Utd would win 13.

These have the exact same mindset, City are now on 7 and no CL wins, we are on 19 and will match them if we win it this season and go to 7 CL's if we win that, that is what they are scared of, not a team who are miles behind. They don't think City will win another 13 nor 3 CL's, Guardiola leaving will be huge and could be the end of City, Newcastle are going to be lashing money everywhere and they believe they themselves will get it right sooner rather than later and be winning leagues again.

My missus and my Manc mates (and these are proper born in Manchester, supported them all their lives Mancs, not dickheads from down south or abroad who have no idea about what matters to them), while they all hate City, hate us more. City are, like Fergie called them, their noisy neighbours, just a team they spent decades laughing at and looking down on - in their minds we are their only rivals, City are irrelevant to them, they haven't taken over their city at all, City are STILL the small club who cannot sell out FA Cup semi finals and Champions League games, they are a joke club to them. The kids around here all still support Utd, they are all being brought up as Reds by their parents and that isn't changing, and City do not have the international support like they and we do, no matter how much they lie about their finances. They are all terrified that we will do the quad, my missus has threatened to leave the house if we do, she can't cope with the thought of my gloating and the kids ripping the piss, lads at work just do not want us getting to 20, they know City never will.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33325 on: Today at 07:58:39 am
If I was Marcus Rashford I'd tell me agent to hold tight and not look for another club  United are so scared of players leaving that they'll literally chuck another 100k onto his weekly pay packet.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33326 on: Today at 08:01:49 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:58:39 am
If I was Marcus Rashford I'd tell me agent to hold tight and not look for another club  United are so scared of players leaving that they'll literally chuck another 100k onto his weekly pay packet.

He's a Utd fan so won't want to leave, so yes, this is the best approach on that score. They are absolute idiots in that regard.

If he wants to enjoy his football, then he's better off asking for a move.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33327 on: Today at 08:03:56 am
Seems so obvious to me that Rangnick's "2 year consultancy" was entirely a narrative concocted by Rangnick's side so that it could look like he wasn't accepting a 6-month audition.

He was angling for the full-time job from since he moved in, but couldn't be seen to quit a real football job at Lokomotiv (especially after walking out at RB a year before) for a six month gig and so he's managed to get United to pay him for two more years for doing absolutely fuck all.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33328 on: Today at 08:09:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:01:49 am
He's a Utd fan so won't want to leave, so yes, this is the best approach on that score. They are absolute idiots in that regard.

If he wants to enjoy his football, then he's better off asking for a move.

Yeah to be fair - he does look absolutely fucking miserable. But can you see him being any happier at Villa for example? He's a player who needs to be put to work in a system to use all his abilities (pace, shooting, a good left wing jink) rather than letting him try and figure out football matches on his own, because he hasn't a breeze how to do that.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33329 on: Today at 08:09:56 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:57:37 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/A8OrsM3KORU&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/A8OrsM3KORU&amp;feature=share</a>

To be honest, they should have been given a penalty for that ...
