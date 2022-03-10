One of the problems, I think, is that the Utd hierarchy tend to take their lead from the gushing of the media. So because a lot in the media gush breathlessly about Fernandes, not to mention according him the honour of using his full name every single time, as if he is someone special and uniquely noteworthy, so UTD probably feel that they are onto a good thing increase and improve his contract. It'll please the same gushers and that will mean more positive praise for them.



Problem is that there's a bit of a feedback loop going on. The media gush about him because he's a UTD player, rather than any inherent ability or suitability for the club. And so Utd respond by signing him for longer and upping his contract, and so the media will gush even more because Utd did this thing, so he must be great, right? And so Utd will think he must be great because the media say so, right? And so on and on and on.



Whether he is actually any good and more importantly, whether he is suitable for what Utd are trying to do, or will be trying to do under the next manager, gets lost within all this.