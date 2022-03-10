« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 827 828 829 830 831 [832]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1961144 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,978
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33240 on: Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm »
Following on from appointing the current manager as the godfather of modern football, The Telegraph is now bigging up ten Hag as the next Alex Ferguson.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/03/31/making-erik-ten-hag-one-coach-could-analyse-games-like-fergie/
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33241 on: Yesterday at 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:16:19 pm
What does that have to do with knowing how to run a football club or what's in the best interests of the game?

read it wrong sorry. read it as if it said their playing careers, not 'after their playing careers'.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,304
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33242 on: Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm
Following on from appointing the current manager as the godfather of modern football, The Telegraph is now bigging up ten Hag as the next Alex Ferguson.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/03/31/making-erik-ten-hag-one-coach-could-analyse-games-like-fergie/


I thought that was Moyes?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,582
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33243 on: Yesterday at 06:29:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 30, 2022, 02:44:22 pm
I'm waiting for that fat bearded fella on United Stand who charges fans to have a pre match pint with him on how United are going to be back when they get UTH.

What the actual fuck? Is that a piss take or does he actually do that? How does that even work?

"Gimme 50 quid and I'll meet you before the game so you can listen to me talk shite" ?

I genuinely fucking despair at the whole fandom industry that has sprung up around football

 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,203
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33244 on: Yesterday at 06:42:44 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm
Well both are going to suffer from the fact that he's completely full of shit 90% of the time.
I'm not so sure. A very high bullshit quota is a basic requirement for a football pundit or politician these days.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,203
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33245 on: Yesterday at 06:47:51 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm
Following on from appointing the current manager as the godfather of modern football, The Telegraph is now bigging up ten Hag as the next Alex Ferguson.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/03/31/making-erik-ten-hag-one-coach-could-analyse-games-like-fergie/
They never learn, do they?


Their whole media and fandom circus is riddled with ridiculous over expectation. No wonder they've done nothing of note (outside of the Ferguson years) since the start of the 1970s. Talk about over promising and under delivering. You need an ego the size of a house just to believe you can live up to all that nonsense.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,013
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33246 on: Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 30, 2022, 02:53:59 pm
Awww no thats not him, I'm not having a drink or a meeting with him

I'd buy the REAL pig man a beer to watch a live version "AAAAAAHHHHHHH FUCK OFF SLABBY ITS FUCKING SLABHEAD AGAIN THE FUCK WHATS HES DONE NOW HES SHITE HES FUCKING SHITE FUCK SLABBY GET OUT OF MY CLUB HE MUST NEVER PLAY AGAIN oh wait its actually lindeloff at fault FUCKING HELL GET PHIL JONES IN THERE WHATS LINDELOFF DONE THATS JUST SHITE FUCKING SHITE BLOODY HELL"
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,947
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33247 on: Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:29:22 pm
What the actual fuck? Is that a piss take or does he actually do that? How does that even work?

"Gimme 50 quid and I'll meet you before the game so you can listen to me talk shite" ?

I genuinely fucking despair at the whole fandom industry that has sprung up around football

 

Not sure if he still does it now but these pics look really old







Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,501
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33248 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm »
I'm on a team stopped outside old traffor I think. There a poster proclaiming 'last is back'.
I think the b is obscured but the sentiment is right.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,978
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33249 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:51 pm
They never learn, do they?


Their whole media and fandom circus is riddled with ridiculous over expectation. No wonder they've done nothing of note (outside of the Ferguson years) since the start of the 1970s. Talk about over promising and under delivering. You need an ego the size of a house just to believe you can live up to all that nonsense.
The quote about ten Hag being as skilled at analysing games and adapting tactics as Ferguson comes from Steve McLaren.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,498
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33250 on: Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:29:22 pm
What the actual fuck? Is that a piss take or does he actually do that? How does that even work?

"Gimme 50 quid and I'll meet you before the game so you can listen to me talk shite" ?

I genuinely fucking despair at the whole fandom industry that has sprung up around football

 

I've been on that £100 well spent.

He signed his beer mat for me too!
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33251 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHzmOz9RwCs&ab_channel=TheOverlap

13:30 Neville starts talking about the five things Glazers need to do. He wants them to knock down their rat infested dump of a ground and build the best stadium in the world (quoted at "1 billion"), build a brand new training facility, "stop taking dividends out of the club," sell 500m shares to supporters to pay down debt, and invest hundreds of millions in the playing squad.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,498
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33252 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHzmOz9RwCs&ab_channel=TheOverlap

13:30 Neville starts talking about the five things Glazers need to do. He wants them to knock down their rat infested dump of a ground and build the best stadium in the world (quoted at "1 billion"), build a brand new training facility, "stop taking dividends out of the club," sell 500m shares to supporters to pay down debt, and invest hundreds of millions in the playing squad.

Ah ha ha ha ha - ha ha ha ha -  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha

These arseholes are just waving their rings in the air trying to entice a trillionaire into inserting their golden rod
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33253 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm »
See we're playing these in Bangkok in the summer.

Hope they can get over to America. They've got a big fanbase over there.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,498
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33254 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm »
Enjoying their bitter thread where they are talking about their own ground literally collapsing and leaking all over and saying how cheap and shit Anfield is :)


Today at 13:14

    #1,207

Spoony

Anfield looks cheap and was done on a budget. Their architects designed the new Wimbledon ground and to they'll be extending Leicester's and Palace's grounds. Nah, they can keep their ground. We need something spectacular.



Revaulx

It also hasn't got a main line railway running alongside it. It's turning into a proper dog's breakfast, though without the charm. Wimbledon's new ground looks nice, but it's not exactly on Old Trafford's scale.


Spoony


The way the new Anfield Road will connect to the Main Stand looks awful. It really is a budget stadium.

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33255 on: Today at 12:23:19 am »
'Spoony' sounds like a shitehawk.

Anfield is decades older than their shithole and looks fantastic. OT is falling down  :D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,492
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33256 on: Today at 12:41:37 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm
See we're playing these in Bangkok in the summer.

Hope they can get over to America. They've got a big fanbase over there.

Summer of 2023.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,897
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33257 on: Today at 02:56:49 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHzmOz9RwCs&ab_channel=TheOverlap

13:30 Neville starts talking about the five things Glazers need to do. He wants them to knock down their rat infested dump of a ground and build the best stadium in the world (quoted at "1 billion"), build a brand new training facility, "stop taking dividends out of the club," sell 500m shares to supporters to pay down debt, and invest hundreds of millions in the playing squad.


Hahahahahaha.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,453
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33258 on: Today at 11:23:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
Enjoying their bitter thread where they are talking about their own ground literally collapsing and leaking all over and saying how cheap and shit Anfield is :)


Today at 13:14

    #1,207

Spoony

Anfield looks cheap and was done on a budget. Their architects designed the new Wimbledon ground and to they'll be extending Leicester's and Palace's grounds. Nah, they can keep their ground. We need something spectacular.



Revaulx

It also hasn't got a main line railway running alongside it. It's turning into a proper dog's breakfast, though without the charm. Wimbledon's new ground looks nice, but it's not exactly on Old Trafford's scale.


Spoony


The way the new Anfield Road will connect to the Main Stand looks awful. It really is a budget stadium.


They're playing stadium top trumps with a stadium that doesn't even exist now?

Another one ticked off the checklist.  More and more like our blue friends with every passing month.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33259 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
Enjoying their bitter thread where they are talking about their own ground literally collapsing and leaking all over and saying how cheap and shit Anfield is :)

...
Building something to a budget is a strange stick to try to beat us with!

I'd love to see the Sir Kenny stand and the Kop extended similarly to the Main Stand and Anfield Road end.  Aside from the capacity and matchday income it would make the stadium look uniform and top, top level.  Realistically I don't see it happening due to transport limitations and the road/shops/church behind the Kop but even without them Anfield will be much improved from pre-FSG.

I've not been to Old Trafford for more than 15 years but it seems to be well accepted that it's run-down and the Glazers aren't really that bothered about it.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33260 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
New contract for Bruno.

He'll just be happy someone couldn't take his pen off him.
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33261 on: Today at 12:04:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:48:48 am
New contract for Bruno.

He'll just be happy someone couldn't take his pen off him.

Classic United move

Only has 3 years left on his current contract, and when the club is as low as its been for decades why not reward the meiocrity with another long-term pay increase
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,840
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33262 on: Today at 12:05:23 pm »
No point giving him a new contract unless they're going to build the team around him.  He only really produces in a certain set up, and they still don't know who the next manager will be.  Really strange decision to do it now instead of the summer.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,498
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33263 on: Today at 01:42:35 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:48:48 am
New contract for Bruno.

He'll just be happy someone couldn't take his pen off him.

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,256
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33264 on: Today at 02:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
Enjoying their bitter thread where they are talking about their own ground literally collapsing and leaking all over and saying how cheap and shit Anfield is :)


Honestly, if you hadn't have mentioned United I might have confused those posts for Bitters. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,902
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33265 on: Today at 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:28:09 am
Building something to a budget is a strange stick to try to beat us with!
Even moreso when your own stadium's a leaking creaking dump and your magical new stadium hasn't been neither costed or designed let alone built. Just a marketing announcement to avoid another "protest" by the customers.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33266 on: Today at 06:25:25 pm »
The Fernandes deal shows how inept the club is and there is no chance in near future of them ever competing.

He is a good player but not for a possession oriented modern team, there is a reason why top clubs did not sign him and there is zero interest even now. They have no idea who next manager is, how he fits in  and they reward him for an inconsistent season when no one is trying to sign him. Long may it continue.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:11 pm by CalgarianRed »
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,171
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33267 on: Today at 06:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:42:28 pm
Honestly, if you hadn't have mentioned United I might have confused those posts for Bitters. ;D
They're the Bittohs of Manchestoh
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33268 on: Today at 06:48:16 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 06:25:25 pm
The Fernandes deal shows how inept the club is and there is no chance in near future of them ever competing.

He is a good player but not for a possession oriented modern team, there is a reason why top clubs did not sign him and there is zero interest even now. They have no idea who next manager is, how he fits in  and they reward him for an inconsistent season when no one is trying to sign him. Long may it continue.
I'd of course like to disagree but its just more senselessness from a club going absolutely nowhere for the foreseeable
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,171
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33269 on: Today at 06:57:56 pm »
One of the problems, I think, is that the Utd hierarchy tend to take their lead from the gushing of the media. So because a lot in the media gush breathlessly about Fernandes, not to mention according him the honour of using his full name every single time, as if he is someone special and uniquely noteworthy, so UTD probably feel that they are onto a good thing increase and improve his contract. It'll please the same gushers and that will mean more positive praise for them.

Problem is that there's a bit of a feedback loop going on. The media gush about him because he's a UTD player, rather than any inherent ability or suitability for the club. And so Utd respond by signing him for longer and upping his contract, and so the media will gush even more because Utd did this thing, so he must be great, right? And so Utd will think he must be great because the media say so, right? And so on and on and on.

Whether he is actually any good and more importantly, whether he is suitable for what Utd are trying to do, or will be trying to do under the next manager, gets lost within all this.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33270 on: Today at 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:57:56 pm
One of the problems, I think, is that the Utd hierarchy tend to take their lead from the gushing of the media. So because a lot in the media gush breathlessly about Fernandes, not to mention according him the honour of using his full name every single time, as if he is someone special and uniquely noteworthy, so UTD probably feel that they are onto a good thing increase and improve his contract. It'll please the same gushers and that will mean more positive praise for them.

Problem is that there's a bit of a feedback loop going on. The media gush about him because he's a UTD player, rather than any inherent ability or suitability for the club. And so Utd respond by signing him for longer and upping his contract, and so the media will gush even more because Utd did this thing, so he must be great, right? And so Utd will think he must be great because the media say so, right? And so on and on and on.

Whether he is actually any good and more importantly, whether he is suitable for what Utd are trying to do, or will be trying to do under the next manager, gets lost within all this.
He scored 27 goals last season he is obviously good, there was just no need to extend his deal
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,026
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33271 on: Today at 07:09:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:03:28 pm
He scored 27 goals last season he is obviously good, there was just no need to extend his deal

How many penalties though? He scored 18 goals in the PL, 9 of them pens. You were awarded 11 pens last season, only 3 this.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33272 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:03:28 pm
He scored 27 goals last season he is obviously good, there was just no need to extend his deal

How many penalties?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33273 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,304
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33274 on: Today at 07:16:51 pm »
Seriously though, how many penalties?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,026
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33275 on: Today at 07:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:16:51 pm
Seriously though, how many penalties?

9 in the league alone
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,304
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33276 on: Today at 07:23:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:18:56 pm
9 in the league alone

So 9 non-penalties (and one of those was a cross that found its way in against Everton). Decent enough I suppose but hardly earth shattering.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,492
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33277 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:18:56 pm
9 in the league alone

13 in all Comps, plus he did miss once v Newcastle. So 14 total pens he took in 20/21.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,304
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33278 on: Today at 07:32:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:26:42 pm
13 in all Comps, plus he did miss once v Newcastle. So 14 total pens he took in 20/21.

Him and his pens. He's like Pauline from The League of Gentlemen.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 827 828 829 830 831 [832]   Go Up
« previous next »
 