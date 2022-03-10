« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1959104 times)

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33240 on: Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm »
Following on from appointing the current manager as the godfather of modern football, The Telegraph is now bigging up ten Hag as the next Alex Ferguson.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/03/31/making-erik-ten-hag-one-coach-could-analyse-games-like-fergie/
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33241 on: Yesterday at 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:16:19 pm
What does that have to do with knowing how to run a football club or what's in the best interests of the game?

read it wrong sorry. read it as if it said their playing careers, not 'after their playing careers'.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33242 on: Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm
Following on from appointing the current manager as the godfather of modern football, The Telegraph is now bigging up ten Hag as the next Alex Ferguson.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/03/31/making-erik-ten-hag-one-coach-could-analyse-games-like-fergie/


I thought that was Moyes?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33243 on: Yesterday at 06:29:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 30, 2022, 02:44:22 pm
I'm waiting for that fat bearded fella on United Stand who charges fans to have a pre match pint with him on how United are going to be back when they get UTH.

What the actual fuck? Is that a piss take or does he actually do that? How does that even work?

"Gimme 50 quid and I'll meet you before the game so you can listen to me talk shite" ?

I genuinely fucking despair at the whole fandom industry that has sprung up around football

 
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33244 on: Yesterday at 06:42:44 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm
Well both are going to suffer from the fact that he's completely full of shit 90% of the time.
I'm not so sure. A very high bullshit quota is a basic requirement for a football pundit or politician these days.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33245 on: Yesterday at 06:47:51 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm
Following on from appointing the current manager as the godfather of modern football, The Telegraph is now bigging up ten Hag as the next Alex Ferguson.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/03/31/making-erik-ten-hag-one-coach-could-analyse-games-like-fergie/
They never learn, do they?


Their whole media and fandom circus is riddled with ridiculous over expectation. No wonder they've done nothing of note (outside of the Ferguson years) since the start of the 1970s. Talk about over promising and under delivering. You need an ego the size of a house just to believe you can live up to all that nonsense.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33246 on: Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 30, 2022, 02:53:59 pm
Awww no thats not him, I'm not having a drink or a meeting with him

I'd buy the REAL pig man a beer to watch a live version "AAAAAAHHHHHHH FUCK OFF SLABBY ITS FUCKING SLABHEAD AGAIN THE FUCK WHATS HES DONE NOW HES SHITE HES FUCKING SHITE FUCK SLABBY GET OUT OF MY CLUB HE MUST NEVER PLAY AGAIN oh wait its actually lindeloff at fault FUCKING HELL GET PHIL JONES IN THERE WHATS LINDELOFF DONE THATS JUST SHITE FUCKING SHITE BLOODY HELL"
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33247 on: Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:29:22 pm
What the actual fuck? Is that a piss take or does he actually do that? How does that even work?

"Gimme 50 quid and I'll meet you before the game so you can listen to me talk shite" ?

I genuinely fucking despair at the whole fandom industry that has sprung up around football

 

Not sure if he still does it now but these pics look really old







Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33248 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm »
I'm on a team stopped outside old traffor I think. There a poster proclaiming 'last is back'.
I think the b is obscured but the sentiment is right.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33249 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:51 pm
They never learn, do they?


Their whole media and fandom circus is riddled with ridiculous over expectation. No wonder they've done nothing of note (outside of the Ferguson years) since the start of the 1970s. Talk about over promising and under delivering. You need an ego the size of a house just to believe you can live up to all that nonsense.
The quote about ten Hag being as skilled at analysing games and adapting tactics as Ferguson comes from Steve McLaren.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33250 on: Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:29:22 pm
What the actual fuck? Is that a piss take or does he actually do that? How does that even work?

"Gimme 50 quid and I'll meet you before the game so you can listen to me talk shite" ?

I genuinely fucking despair at the whole fandom industry that has sprung up around football

 

I've been on that £100 well spent.

He signed his beer mat for me too!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33251 on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHzmOz9RwCs&ab_channel=TheOverlap

13:30 Neville starts talking about the five things Glazers need to do. He wants them to knock down their rat infested dump of a ground and build the best stadium in the world (quoted at "1 billion"), build a brand new training facility, "stop taking dividends out of the club," sell 500m shares to supporters to pay down debt, and invest hundreds of millions in the playing squad.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33252 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:09:57 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHzmOz9RwCs&ab_channel=TheOverlap

13:30 Neville starts talking about the five things Glazers need to do. He wants them to knock down their rat infested dump of a ground and build the best stadium in the world (quoted at "1 billion"), build a brand new training facility, "stop taking dividends out of the club," sell 500m shares to supporters to pay down debt, and invest hundreds of millions in the playing squad.

Ah ha ha ha ha - ha ha ha ha -  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha  - ha ha ha ha

These arseholes are just waving their rings in the air trying to entice a trillionaire into inserting their golden rod
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33253 on: Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm »
See we're playing these in Bangkok in the summer.

Hope they can get over to America. They've got a big fanbase over there.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33254 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm »
Enjoying their bitter thread where they are talking about their own ground literally collapsing and leaking all over and saying how cheap and shit Anfield is :)


Today at 13:14

    #1,207

Spoony

Anfield looks cheap and was done on a budget. Their architects designed the new Wimbledon ground and to they'll be extending Leicester's and Palace's grounds. Nah, they can keep their ground. We need something spectacular.



Revaulx

It also hasn't got a main line railway running alongside it. It's turning into a proper dog's breakfast, though without the charm. Wimbledon's new ground looks nice, but it's not exactly on Old Trafford's scale.


Spoony


The way the new Anfield Road will connect to the Main Stand looks awful. It really is a budget stadium.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33255 on: Today at 12:23:19 am »
'Spoony' sounds like a shitehawk.

Anfield is decades older than their shithole and looks fantastic. OT is falling down  :D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33256 on: Today at 12:41:37 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:15:48 pm
See we're playing these in Bangkok in the summer.

Hope they can get over to America. They've got a big fanbase over there.

Summer of 2023.
