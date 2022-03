Following on from appointing the current manager as the godfather of modern football, The Telegraph is now bigging up ten Hag as the next Alex Ferguson.



They never learn, do they?Their whole media and fandom circus is riddled with ridiculous over expectation. No wonder they've done nothing of note (outside of the Ferguson years) since the start of the 1970s. Talk about over promising and under delivering. You need an ego the size of a house just to believe you can live up to all that nonsense.