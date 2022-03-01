« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 826 827 828 829 830 [831]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1955749 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33200 on: Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
I'll have a drink with you Flying Pig


This guy, he's on Stretford Paddock now, he's so delusional.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33201 on: Yesterday at 02:53:59 pm »
Awww no thats not him, I'm not having a drink or a meeting with him
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33202 on: Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm »
Has Ten Haag been announced then or have they just convinced themselves that he'll be their saviour leaving themselves with nowhere to go if it's Poch 😂
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33203 on: Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:53:59 pm
Awww no thats not him, I'm not having a drink or a meeting with him

£20 if you want to have a beer with him, £1,000 if he brings a manc legend with him
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33204 on: Yesterday at 03:03:46 pm »
I'll give him £20 if he brings the flying pig and Goldbridge with him
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33205 on: Yesterday at 03:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on March 29, 2022, 08:31:11 pm
Harry Maguire being booed by the England crowd right now.

not a fan of booing your own myself (fuck i didn't even boo the owl and he killed my love of the game) but wondered was it more a reflection on the manager or the player? you dont usually get fans booing a player they think isn't good enough and england's fielded plenty of those in the past, esp in friendly's

im sure it was a minority and there could be a multitude of reasons they did it from actual annoyance to being pissed and thought it was a laugh, if i read anything into it outside of drunk fans, i'd say it's more on southgate's selection than the actual player - and this is a manager who has gone on record as saying he picks players in form, utter lie of course but no one exposes that more than maguire, worse form of any player in the prem? i'd say so

tho, clearly doesn't reflect well on the player whatever the case

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm


This guy, he's on Stretford Paddock now, he's so delusional.

he's a strange case, he's upfront bias in his opinion when it comes to utd which he is more than happy to tell you, stating you're an idiot if you thought it would be otherwise, which is fair enough on a utd channel (tho i always prefer objectivity personally)

on the other hand, he also goes to lengths to delve into football theory and practice (has his own team or something) and expects that information to be received as tho it's not laden with bias - now you can't have it both ways, you can't say here is analysis of [insert game/formation/player etc] which im supposed to take seriously while at the same time stating you have a bias opinion (which in itself compromises your view from an analytical standpoint)

or is it when you're talking analysis you're not being bias but everything else is? clusterfuck scattergun approach that

he was one of the last online dude's to 'admit' to ole's failing and ultimately had to go but will still build a case that until this season he was doing really well  ;D

and yes he will throw stats at you etc, but to hold out as long as he did and to still make a case for ole's tenure tells you a little knowledge (even if you read a shitload of books on the game) is dangerous in the wrong hands

any utd fan that fails to see how much ole's tenure has set them back and the ramifications of it that rangnick has been trying to sort out ever since cannot see beyond their red-tinted glasses and are the last person to suggest 'they know ball'

rangnick has looked like those oldtime jugglers with the spinning plates on sticks trying to keep everything going but plates keep hitting the floor and that's not down to rangnick, that's ole's legacy, that's what he left to the next manager, here you go buddy, fix that shitshow

i think rangnick has done alright having walked into the biggest mess of a squad, esp in attitude, that i can recall, certainly in recent decades

a sqaud made up of mainly lazy self-entitled bottlejobs who are happier to down tools or revert to type than go the hard yards needed - quality job ole, no wonder they had a banner in the stretford end lauding his wonderful stewardship, i know liverpool fans were behind them on that one, we wanted to keep him in the job longer than they did, the cruel bastards
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:37:47 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33206 on: Yesterday at 04:25:24 pm »
The missus was just enquiring about why Maguire was being booed etc...

I totally kept my mouth shut and played her a YouTube reel of Van Dijk.....followed by a YouTube reel of Harry Maguire.

"He's not very good is he..." she said.

"No pet...he's not..." said I.

"Cost A LOT of money though, and was very rapidly made the team captain..." I expanded.

"But WHY?" she said.

"Difficult to say my little petal..." I replied

"You've worked with people who've been recruited and promoted for positions well beyond their natural skill sets haven't you?"

"Err yes...I suppose so.."

"Well that's what's happened here with this Maguire chap....It's actually quite cruel what they've done to him really, but he is being paid a tremendous sum of money to help compensate him for the gross misjudgement.."

"He can't be happy with this though...surely?"

"Well quite my angel....nobody's happy with it, least of all Man United & England fans...I mean, generally speaking, the very best footballers receive both money AND admiration....but this poor Maguire chap, well he's just receiving money at the moment. Nobody really admires or respects him, and the general feeling is that he's nought but a liability..."

" You've seen Van Dijk's defending...."

"Yes..."

"I think the folk who recruited Maguire thought they were buying somebody like him you see..."

"OMG...really?"

"Yes....just out of interest, how huge would you say the gulf is between the two players having seen the reels?"

"Well it's HUGE isn't it..."

"Yes, it's very big indeed....so do you see now why they're booing him?"

"Well yes...the poor lad's out of his depth...."

"Precisely..."

"But he's still taking their money?"

"Ohh Yes...at the moment, lots of people are taking Man United's money. In the absence of Fergusoon, all Man United have got to entice people with is money you see...."

"And he's honestly the best they could find?"

"Apparently so..."

"They haven't got a clue have they?"

"No dearest....they haven't....not any more...."

 :D

Logged
YNWA

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33207 on: Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:57:47 pm
rangnick has looked like those oldtime jugglers with the spinning plates on sticks trying to keep everything going but plates keep hitting the floor and that's not down to rangnick, that's ole's legacy, that's what he left to the next manager, here you go buddy, fix that shitshow

i think rangnick has done alright having walked into the biggest mess of a squad, esp in attitude, that i can recall, certainly in recent decades

The great thing though is that its not Oles legacy.

De Gea and Jones are still there from the Hard Shoulder Shitter

Mata and Shaw are still there from Gollum

Martial is still there from Van Gaal. Rashford and Lingard both broke through under him

Pogba, Fred, Matic, Bailly, Lindelof and Dalot are still there from Shitcoat. McTominay broke through under him

Maguire, Ronaldo, Sancho, Varane, Fernandes, Wan-Bissaka, Van De Beek, Cavani, Telles, Diallo from Smaegol. Henderson and Greenwood both broke through under him.

Five different managers before Ralph, all with their dirty fingerprints on the current squad. And incredibly...none of the managers, and none of the players, suited to high pressing football. So the genius thing to do was hire the Godfather of Gegenpress. They're genuinely amazing with how they've got to where they are now.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33208 on: Yesterday at 05:22:22 pm »
im aware of when the current squad started their careers at utd but if utd fans are 'crediting' ole with the last 3 years, then this is his legacy

you have to remember he cleared out a lot of 'deadwood' (ironically better players than he kept in many cases) for which he was praised, that the current squad was considered ole's squad in that he kept and crafted the squad into the team he wanted going forward and the last three buys last summer was seen as the completion of ole's rebuild

hence, mancs wanking in the aisles they're gonna win the league (some even said quad but let's let that slide as banter) at the start of the season (tho apparently a league and CL wasn't banter...), even some pundits considered it the best starting 11 in the league, and there were a fair number of them saying that shite (tons said stronger than ours)

he was lauded as a great man manager - he couldn't be lauded as coach cos he doesn't coach and neither for his tactics which, if being kind, we could say was limited - and that was really the only element of being a manager that was bigged up even by utd fans but was a constant of the utd fanbase, which is as clear as day now (as it was while he was there, to us) exactly the kind of mentality he fostered/enabled/allowed in that lot of spineless bottlers

this team is very much ole's rebuild regardless if he chose to keep players from previous managers (it's klopp's team despite hendo being from kenny)

it's a shitshow from fergie fucking off down to rangnick (as your post perfectly highlights) but this last three years and current squad is most definitely ole's legacy

if he had won a shitload with this current squad, he'd be picking up the accolades, dont doubt that, no one would be pointing to players coming in under previous managers
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:28:20 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,978
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33209 on: Yesterday at 07:15:22 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:48:13 pm
drink up lobo.. a Ten Hag revolution awaits at the bottom of the glass

All you find at the bottom of the glass is the dregs ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33210 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 29, 2022, 09:09:13 am
Well no there's absolutely nothing to say that footballers can't suffer from depression, I just object to people casting it on Harry Maguire as an excuse/reason for his poor form/demeanour/whatever when they have absolutely no idea (I know no-one has done that apart from tonysleft)

But there are signs it might be a thing.

It also might not be. For me there are moments when you have to start to tread a bit more carefully and be more mindful. Surely doing that is harmless and a human thing to do? I mean at what point do you personally consider things like this, when you wake up to news like Gary Speed?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33211 on: Today at 02:11:24 am »
the search is over for Ralph's replacement.


Machester United have announced that next season Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take over as club manager.

This follows today's announcement by PSV Eindhovn that Van Nistelrooy has been  appointed as that club's manager starting in the 2022/3 season.

"Ruud is a legendary player for us - all fans will realize that he scored even more goals for Manchester United than Ole Gunnar Solkjaer!  Ruud really understands what is needed to succeed at Old Trafford. His work as assistant manager of the Netherlands national team and with PSV's youth and reserve sides, has shown that he learned a huge amount under Sir Alex.  His record as a top-level manager is completely unblemished, and we are certain this will continue with us" the Manchester club stated.

Asked about the announcement by PSV, a club spokesperson said "Like that's going to stop us. We're Man United!"

It is understood that Ralph Rangnick will stay on with the club in an advisory position and will focus his energies on commercial activities related to his hometown of Backnang, Germany, an area of great interest to United's commercial team given its rapid population growth (from 7,650 in 1900 to 35,761 in 2005).

Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,472
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33212 on: Today at 02:16:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:24 am
the search is over for Ralph's replacement.


Machester United have announced that next season Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take over as club manager.

This follows today's announcement by PSV Eindhovn that Van Nistelrooy has been  appointed as that club's manager starting in the 2022/3 season.

"Ruud is a legendary player for us - all fans will realize that he scored even more goals for Manchester United than Ole Gunnar Solkjaer!  Ruud really understands what is needed to succeed at Old Trafford. His work as assistant manager of the Netherlands national team and with PSV's youth and reserve sides, has shown that he learned a huge amount under Sir Alex.  His record as a top-level manager is completely unblemished, and we are certain this will continue with us" the Manchester club stated.

Asked about the announcement by PSV, a club spokesperson said "Like that's going to stop us. We're Man United!"

It is understood that Ralph Rangnick will stay on with the club in an advisory position and will focus his energies on commercial activities related to his hometown of Backnang, Germany, an area of great interest to United's commercial team given its rapid population growth (from 7,650 in 1900 to 35,761 in 2005).



day early, this...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 826 827 828 829 830 [831]   Go Up
« previous next »
 