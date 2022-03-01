Harry Maguire being booed by the England crowd right now.







This guy, he's on Stretford Paddock now, he's so delusional.



not a fan of booing your own myself (fuck i didn't even boo the owl and he killed my love of the game) but wondered was it more a reflection on the manager or the player? you dont usually get fans booing a player they think isn't good enough and england's fielded plenty of those in the past, esp in friendly'sim sure it was a minority and there could be a multitude of reasons they did it from actual annoyance to being pissed and thought it was a laugh, if i read anything into it outside of drunk fans, i'd say it's more on southgate's selection than the actual player - and this is a manager who has gone on record as saying he picks players in form, utter lie of course but no one exposes that more than maguire, worse form of any player in the prem? i'd say sotho, clearly doesn't reflect well on the player whatever the casehe's a strange case, he's upfront bias in his opinion when it comes to utd which he is more than happy to tell you, stating you're an idiot if you thought it would be otherwise, which is fair enough on a utd channel (tho i always prefer objectivity personally)on the other hand, he also goes to lengths to delve into football theory and practice (has his own team or something) and expects that information to be received as tho it's not laden with bias - now you can't have it both ways, you can't say here is analysis of [insert game/formation/player etc] which im supposed to take seriously while at the same time stating you have a bias opinion (which in itself compromises your view from an analytical standpoint)or is it when you're talking analysis you're not being bias but everything else is? clusterfuck scattergun approach thathe was one of the last online dude's to 'admit' to ole's failing and ultimately had to go but will still build a case that until this season he was doing really welland yes he will throw stats at you etc, but to hold out as long as he did and to still make a case for ole's tenure tells you a little knowledge (even if you read a shitload of books on the game) is dangerous in the wrong handsany utd fan that fails to see how much ole's tenure has set them back and the ramifications of it that rangnick has been trying to sort out ever since cannot see beyond their red-tinted glasses and are the last person to suggest 'they know ball'rangnick has looked like those oldtime jugglers with the spinning plates on sticks trying to keep everything going but plates keep hitting the floor and that's not down to rangnick, that's ole's legacy, that's what he left to the next manager, here you go buddy, fix that shitshowi think rangnick has done alright having walked into the biggest mess of a squad, esp in attitude, that i can recall, certainly in recent decadesa sqaud made up of mainly lazy self-entitled bottlejobs who are happier to down tools or revert to type than go the hard yards needed - quality job ole, no wonder they had a banner in the stretford end lauding his wonderful stewardship, i know liverpool fans were behind them on that one, we wanted to keep him in the job longer than they did, the cruel bastards