Was reading their who's responsible for Transfers/Recruitment thread earlier.Some poster called Adnan going into some major Hyperbole, they had the Analytical dept up and ready, they had all the scouting system set up, with club scouts, independent scouts and European scouts but alas Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal and Mourinho were to blame for not using it.He seems to think eventually they'll have something like what we have now.If they had this so called Analytical dept like this poster claims, and i should say every poster on that thread hangs off every word he posts on that thread it reminds me of The Esk and caveat fridays, why did they look at over 50 RBs and come to the conclusion that awful technically deficient AWB was the best RB they could buy from that list when his attacking output was so bad in the age where FB's spend more time in the final third than anywhere else on the pitch.Why did they sign Maguire, a turns like a Tugboat, slow AF low block CB, why did they sign Bruno who averages less than a 70% pass completion in his entire career, and signing the overplayed Sanchez who stats were dropping like a stone, to go with Cavani and Ronaldo on their last legs.He says everything has changed with Murtough, but he's has been there since Moyes arrived.