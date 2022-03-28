« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
March 28, 2022, 09:58:55 pm
Quote from: Persephone on March 28, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
And he gave Giggseh an almighty smack to the back of the head.

That's one of the best clips you'll see. Giggseh was absolutely fuming and Van Gaal thought it was hilarious haha, Classic.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 12:02:55 am
Quote from: Peabee on March 28, 2022, 09:37:53 pm
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.

Exactly.

There js a world of difference between having a bad day in the office from Suffering depression. Footballers such as Maguire and Pogba has been using this as an excuse lately to deflect blame. It is not helping those who truly suffered from it his terrible illness.

These 2 idiots have mischievously undermined the seriously of mental health issues.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 01:10:47 am
Wrong thread.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 01:54:03 am
Quote from: Peabee on March 28, 2022, 09:37:53 pm
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.

This is a fair point as well. I was thinking about this in regards to the "fingers in the ears" celebration thing. I've had some battles over the years with my own mind (not the place to spill those beans) but never in a million years would my depression (or other things) be switched off by a moment of victory, or whatever you want to call it, so I could stick my fingers up at those I perceived as persecuting me. I just want to die or be in bed.



On a lighter note, Van Gaal is my favourite Manc Red manager of all time. One of the funniest men on the planet. The Giggseh slap, the "only one player injured...can you believe it" video meme clip, "enjoy your wine and a mince pies...GOODBYE", falling down like he was shot on the sideline....so many moments. Probably their best manager since Whiskey Nose as well. Remember when they were crying out for him when they had Moyes? Then crying out for Shit coat with they had Van Gaal, then crying out for Smeagol when they had Shitcoat. Then....well, you know where this is going.

Manchester United PLC.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 02:25:43 am
Quote from: Persephone on March 28, 2022, 07:33:32 pm
And he gave Giggseh an almighty smack to the back of the head.

Give it t'Will Smith!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 03:05:48 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 28, 2022, 02:22:48 pm
I just want to clarify my position on the mental health side of things regarding Maguire. I have no idea what his state of mind is. I have no idea if he's struggling.

My comments were around Imposter Syndrome, which affects literally millions and millions of people. We won't be aware of it, but every single one of us will know people and work with people affected by it to some extent. It's absolutely rife in all walks of life, and it affects people's performance and/or quality of life to varying degrees.

As a therapist I often felt out of my depth. Funny thing is, when I confided in some other highly trained and experienced therapists, many also admitted to having had, or still had, very similar fears themselves. Often, we think everyone else has things sussed and it's just us who feel unsure of ourselves, but the reality is often so different. It's also extremely revealing working with clients who the outside world sees as highly professional and confident, yet they themselves feel like imposters just winging it and getting lucky. The fear is all about being 'found out.'

Anyway, Maguire. He could lack awareness and still believe he's the bees knees, or he could be well aware of his current situation and feel out of his depth. Let's face it, he was never as good as his outrageous hype suggested. He is nowhere near worth his transfer fee. He's clearly and obviously way out of his depth and struggling professionally. Chances are he's aware of this, and if he is, that will be taking its toll on him in some way. Given his situation, the only question is to what degree is it affecting him, and is it affecting him on the field of play?

The guy would have to be made of solid stone for his current situation not to be affecting him. Captain of a failing club and team. Hyped well beyond his capabilities. Constantly ridiculed and mocked. It would take immense character not to feel something of a fraud in those circumstances, especially given the absurd expectations heaped onto anyone who pulls on their shirt, regardless of their actual talent.

So yes. Imposter Syndrome. Extremely common in all walks of life. We will all know people affected by it. Many of us will recognize it in ourselves too. It may or may not affect Maguire. No other mental health issues are implied or attributed to him in my posts.

well said, Spion. 
just to add a bit of clarity to my posts:
I think some people pushing back may have misinterpreted my take on it.  I wasn't suggesting "he has IS, that's why he's playing like a lump of coal". my point was the opposite "he's playing like a lump of coal, which might be causing IS".
anything about his mental state is pure conjecture, whereas his inability to play top-level football is as plain as day.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 03:11:38 am
Quote from: Peabee on March 28, 2022, 09:37:53 pm
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.
agree completely Peabee, but for the record, I never said he was depressed, just pointed out that a lot of athletes (whose lives can look perfect from the outside) end up depressed.  mental issues are a fact of life for everyone.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 03:15:18 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:10:47 am
Wrong thread.
yeah, this has taken a bit of a turn the last couple of days.

meanwhile back at the Theatre of Nonsense ....

great timing for LGV comments about "not a football club" came out the same day Rooney's declaring his big ambition is to manage them. :)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 09:09:13 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 12:02:55 am
Exactly.

There js a world of difference between having a bad day in the office from Suffering depression. Footballers such as Maguire and Pogba has been using this as an excuse lately to deflect blame. It is not helping those who truly suffered from it his terrible illness.

These 2 idiots have mischievously undermined the seriously of mental health issues.

Well no there's absolutely nothing to say that footballers can't suffer from depression, I just object to people casting it on Harry Maguire as an excuse/reason for his poor form/demeanour/whatever when they have absolutely no idea (I know no-one has done that apart from tonysleft)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 10:41:30 am
Quote from: Schmidt on March 26, 2022, 09:55:40 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdIsak/status/1507744674408239104

"What you doing?"
Maguires brain just stops and he forgets what hes doing. Ive often thought this is what happens to him on the pitch sometimes. This video would appear to confirm it.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:04:49 am
I reckon its time to lay off Maguire a bit. Time for all fans, especially Man Utd fans, to come together and unite and knock it on the head. All this criticism of him and highlighting how poor he has been playing, Utd are bound to bow down and take him out of the team for a bit or "rest" him. That's the last thing we need, they might actually start playing well.
And as a proud Irish man I think its a wonderful decision by Southgate to double down on his praise for him and keep him in the team. Good man
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:07:35 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:49 am
I reckon its time to lay off Maguire a bit. Time for all fans, especially Man Utd fans, to come together and unite and knock it on the head. All this criticism of him and highlighting how poor he has been playing, Utd are bound to bow down and take him out of the team for a bit or "rest" him. That's the last thing we need, they might actually start playing well.
And as a proud Irish man I think its a wonderful decision by Southgate to double down on his praise for him and keep him in the team. Good man

Yeah could be a bit of a Solskjaer situation couldn't it? We don't want to skin the sheep just yet, maybe we need him to score a couple of towering headers and do a Cruyff-turn in his own area that comes off.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 12:09:07 pm
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 02:25:43 am
Give it t'Will Smith!
Nah, he couldn't match the execution of Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, that right hand was masterful.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 12:38:58 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:54:03 am
This is a fair point as well. I was thinking about this in regards to the "fingers in the ears" celebration thing. I've had some battles over the years with my own mind (not the place to spill those beans) but never in a million years would my depression (or other things) be switched off by a moment of victory, or whatever you want to call it, so I could stick my fingers up at those I perceived as persecuting me. I just want to die or be in bed.



On a lighter note, Van Gaal is my favourite Manc Red manager of all time. One of the funniest men on the planet. The Giggseh slap, the "only one player injured...can you believe it" video meme clip, "enjoy your wine and a mince pies...GOODBYE", falling down like he was shot on the sideline....so many moments. Probably their best manager since Whiskey Nose as well. Remember when they were crying out for him when they had Moyes? Then crying out for Shit coat with they had Van Gaal, then crying out for Smeagol when they had Shitcoat. Then....well, you know where this is going.

Manchester United PLC.
Handing out the team sheet or whatever it was
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 02:14:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:15:18 am
yeah, this has taken a bit of a turn the last couple of days.

meanwhile back at the Theatre of Nonsense ....

great timing for LGV comments about "not a football club" came out the same day Rooney's declaring his big ambition is to manage them. :)

It's nice for Man U fans to have Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal as an ex manager ready to offer advice to his fellow countryman Erik ten Gag not to join them, especially as they have convinced themselves he's the new Messiah.

Add to that Pogba telling everyone he's just wasted his last 5 years at the club, I'm sure that thought has made its way onto the Twitter feeds of footballers around the world.

Who needs enemies?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 02:37:10 pm
Loved Louis. shame the football was so bad, but then looking at 15-16 squad how could it have been anything but bad
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 02:49:58 pm
Was reading their who's responsible for Transfers/Recruitment thread earlier.

Some poster called Adnan going into some major Hyperbole, they had the Analytical dept up and ready, they had all the scouting system set up, with club scouts, independent scouts and European scouts but alas Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal and Mourinho were to blame for not using it.

He seems to think eventually they'll have something like what we have now. ;D

If they had this so called Analytical dept like this poster claims, and i should say every poster on that thread hangs off every word he posts on that thread it reminds me of The Esk and caveat fridays, why did they look at over 50 RBs and come to the conclusion that awful technically deficient AWB was the best RB they could buy from that list when his attacking output was so bad in the age where FB's spend more time in the final third than anywhere else on the pitch.

Why did they sign Maguire, a turns like a Tugboat, slow AF low block CB, why did they sign Bruno who averages less than a 70% pass completion in his entire career,  and signing the overplayed Sanchez who stats were dropping like a stone, to go with Cavani and Ronaldo on their last legs.

He says everything has changed with Murtough, but he's has been there since Moyes arrived. :lmao




Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm
Sounds like us in the 00s that
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 03:02:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm
Sounds like us in the 00s that
The thread is fascinating, you have his Hyperbole and countless mentions of our recruitment by others.

This so called super collection recruitment team that he lauds so much, they have all been there years signing absolute shite, the head scout arrived in 2014 and their head of European Scouting is a guy from Ajax who arrived in 2016, the head of the Analytical dept arrived in the later Fergie years.

They are us in the 00's.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 03:09:43 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:02:54 pm
The thread is fascinating, you have his Hyperbole and countless mentions of our recruitment by others.

This so called super collection recruitment team that he lauds so much, they have all been there years signing absolute shite, the head scout arrived in 2014 and their head of European Scouting is a guy from Ajax who arrived in 2016, the head of the Analytical dept arrived in the later Fergie years.

They are us in the 00's.

:D

I think the most accurate description which shouldn't annoy anyone is 'they are us in July, August, September, October, November, December 2010 and a bit of January 2011'
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 03:14:27 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:09:43 pm
:D

I think the most accurate description which shouldn't annoy anyone is 'they are us in July, August, September, October, November, December 2010 and a bit of January 2011'
:D

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 05:12:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:09:43 pm
I think the most accurate description which shouldn't annoy anyone is 'they are us in July, August, September, October, November, December 2010 and a bit of January 2011'

I'll be quite happy if we can soon compare them to us in the late 1950s.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 05:26:02 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:12:39 pm
I'll be quite happy if we can soon compare them to us in the late 1950s.

So long as they don't get to 1959 ;)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:07:08 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:04:49 am
I reckon its time to lay off Maguire a bit. Time for all fans, especially Man Utd fans, to come together and unite and knock it on the head. All this criticism of him and highlighting how poor he has been playing, Utd are bound to bow down and take him out of the team for a bit or "rest" him. That's the last thing we need, they might actually start playing well.
And as a proud Irish man I think its a wonderful decision by Southgate to double down on his praise for him and keep him in the team. Good man
Shouldn't be hard. There's a lot of head to go round...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:18:19 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:02:54 pm
The thread is fascinating, you have his Hyperbole and countless mentions of our recruitment by others.

This so called super collection recruitment team that he lauds so much, they have all been there years signing absolute shite, the head scout arrived in 2014 and their head of European Scouting is a guy from Ajax who arrived in 2016, the head of the Analytical dept arrived in the later Fergie years.

They are us in the 00's.

I was reading some of his bollocks posts the other day where he was bullshitting everyone about this amazing recruitment team they've put together and how they've been headhunted for their specific skillsets.

Cos I'd never heard of them I did a bit of googling only to find, as you say, they've been there for years.

I love it though cos it's gonna be another 18mths or so before they realise they've fucked up again 😂
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:47:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:09:43 pm
:D

I think the most accurate description which shouldn't annoy anyone is 'they are us in July, August, September, October, November, December 2010 and a bit of January 2011'
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:14:27 pm
:D



Utopia!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 07:54:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:09:43 pm
:D

I think the most accurate description which shouldn't annoy anyone is 'they are us in July, August, September, October, November, December 2010 and a bit of January 2011'
With a lot more dosh.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 08:31:11 pm
Harry Maguire being booed by the England crowd right now.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 12:21:48 am
