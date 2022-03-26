Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.



This is a fair point as well. I was thinking about this in regards to the "fingers in the ears" celebration thing. I've had some battles over the years with my own mind (not the place to spill those beans) but never in a million years would my depression (or other things) be switched off by a moment of victory, or whatever you want to call it, so I could stick my fingers up at those I perceived as persecuting me. I just want to die or be in bed.On a lighter note, Van Gaal is my favourite Manc Red manager of all time. One of the funniest men on the planet. The Giggseh slap, the "only one player injured...can you believe it" video meme clip, "enjoy your wine and a mince pies...GOODBYE", falling down like he was shot on the sideline....so many moments. Probably their best manager since Whiskey Nose as well. Remember when they were crying out for him when they had Moyes? Then crying out for Shit coat with they had Van Gaal, then crying out for Smeagol when they had Shitcoat. Then....well, you know where this is going.Manchester United PLC.