Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1950628 times)

Offline slaphead

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33160 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
And he gave Giggseh an almighty smack to the back of the head.

That's one of the best clips you'll see. Giggseh was absolutely fuming and Van Gaal thought it was hilarious haha, Classic.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33161 on: Today at 12:02:55 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:37:53 pm
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.

Exactly.

There js a world of difference between having a bad day in the office from Suffering depression. Footballers such as Maguire and Pogba has been using this as an excuse lately to deflect blame. It is not helping those who truly suffered from it his terrible illness.

These 2 idiots have mischievously undermined the seriously of mental health issues.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33162 on: Today at 01:10:47 am »
Wrong thread.
Offline a little break

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33163 on: Today at 01:54:03 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:37:53 pm
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.

This is a fair point as well. I was thinking about this in regards to the "fingers in the ears" celebration thing. I've had some battles over the years with my own mind (not the place to spill those beans) but never in a million years would my depression (or other things) be switched off by a moment of victory, or whatever you want to call it, so I could stick my fingers up at those I perceived as persecuting me. I just want to die or be in bed.



On a lighter note, Van Gaal is my favourite Manc Red manager of all time. One of the funniest men on the planet. The Giggseh slap, the "only one player injured...can you believe it" video meme clip, "enjoy your wine and a mince pies...GOODBYE", falling down like he was shot on the sideline....so many moments. Probably their best manager since Whiskey Nose as well. Remember when they were crying out for him when they had Moyes? Then crying out for Shit coat with they had Van Gaal, then crying out for Smeagol when they had Shitcoat. Then....well, you know where this is going.

Manchester United PLC.
Offline elbow

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33164 on: Today at 02:25:43 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
And he gave Giggseh an almighty smack to the back of the head.

Give it t'Will Smith!
Online SamLad

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33165 on: Today at 03:05:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
I just want to clarify my position on the mental health side of things regarding Maguire. I have no idea what his state of mind is. I have no idea if he's struggling.

My comments were around Imposter Syndrome, which affects literally millions and millions of people. We won't be aware of it, but every single one of us will know people and work with people affected by it to some extent. It's absolutely rife in all walks of life, and it affects people's performance and/or quality of life to varying degrees.

As a therapist I often felt out of my depth. Funny thing is, when I confided in some other highly trained and experienced therapists, many also admitted to having had, or still had, very similar fears themselves. Often, we think everyone else has things sussed and it's just us who feel unsure of ourselves, but the reality is often so different. It's also extremely revealing working with clients who the outside world sees as highly professional and confident, yet they themselves feel like imposters just winging it and getting lucky. The fear is all about being 'found out.'

Anyway, Maguire. He could lack awareness and still believe he's the bees knees, or he could be well aware of his current situation and feel out of his depth. Let's face it, he was never as good as his outrageous hype suggested. He is nowhere near worth his transfer fee. He's clearly and obviously way out of his depth and struggling professionally. Chances are he's aware of this, and if he is, that will be taking its toll on him in some way. Given his situation, the only question is to what degree is it affecting him, and is it affecting him on the field of play?

The guy would have to be made of solid stone for his current situation not to be affecting him. Captain of a failing club and team. Hyped well beyond his capabilities. Constantly ridiculed and mocked. It would take immense character not to feel something of a fraud in those circumstances, especially given the absurd expectations heaped onto anyone who pulls on their shirt, regardless of their actual talent.

So yes. Imposter Syndrome. Extremely common in all walks of life. We will all know people affected by it. Many of us will recognize it in ourselves too. It may or may not affect Maguire. No other mental health issues are implied or attributed to him in my posts.

well said, Spion. 
just to add a bit of clarity to my posts:
I think some people pushing back may have misinterpreted my take on it.  I wasn't suggesting "he has IS, that's why he's playing like a lump of coal". my point was the opposite "he's playing like a lump of coal, which might be causing IS".
anything about his mental state is pure conjecture, whereas his inability to play top-level football is as plain as day.
Online SamLad

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33166 on: Today at 03:11:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:37:53 pm
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.
agree completely Peabee, but for the record, I never said he was depressed, just pointed out that a lot of athletes (whose lives can look perfect from the outside) end up depressed.  mental issues are a fact of life for everyone.
Online SamLad

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33167 on: Today at 03:15:18 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:10:47 am
Wrong thread.
yeah, this has taken a bit of a turn the last couple of days.

meanwhile back at the Theatre of Nonsense ....

great timing for LGV comments about "not a football club" came out the same day Rooney's declaring his big ambition is to manage them. :)
Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33168 on: Today at 09:09:13 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:02:55 am
Exactly.

There js a world of difference between having a bad day in the office from Suffering depression. Footballers such as Maguire and Pogba has been using this as an excuse lately to deflect blame. It is not helping those who truly suffered from it his terrible illness.

These 2 idiots have mischievously undermined the seriously of mental health issues.

Well no there's absolutely nothing to say that footballers can't suffer from depression, I just object to people casting it on Harry Maguire as an excuse/reason for his poor form/demeanour/whatever when they have absolutely no idea (I know no-one has done that apart from tonysleft)
Online JRed

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33169 on: Today at 10:41:30 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 26, 2022, 09:55:40 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdIsak/status/1507744674408239104

"What you doing?"
Maguires brain just stops and he forgets what hes doing. Ive often thought this is what happens to him on the pitch sometimes. This video would appear to confirm it.
Offline slaphead

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33170 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
I reckon its time to lay off Maguire a bit. Time for all fans, especially Man Utd fans, to come together and unite and knock it on the head. All this criticism of him and highlighting how poor he has been playing, Utd are bound to bow down and take him out of the team for a bit or "rest" him. That's the last thing we need, they might actually start playing well.
And as a proud Irish man I think its a wonderful decision by Southgate to double down on his praise for him and keep him in the team. Good man
Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33171 on: Today at 11:07:35 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:04:49 am
I reckon its time to lay off Maguire a bit. Time for all fans, especially Man Utd fans, to come together and unite and knock it on the head. All this criticism of him and highlighting how poor he has been playing, Utd are bound to bow down and take him out of the team for a bit or "rest" him. That's the last thing we need, they might actually start playing well.
And as a proud Irish man I think its a wonderful decision by Southgate to double down on his praise for him and keep him in the team. Good man

Yeah could be a bit of a Solskjaer situation couldn't it? We don't want to skin the sheep just yet, maybe we need him to score a couple of towering headers and do a Cruyff-turn in his own area that comes off.
Online Persephone

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33172 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 02:25:43 am
Give it t'Will Smith!
Nah, he couldn't match the execution of Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, that right hand was masterful.
