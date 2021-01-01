« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 03:11:59 am
Hasnt been the same since the failed Albanian abduction. Like someone cloned a Maguire and it became a shitter version of the shit original.

I want to preface this by saying I can't stand Maguire - he absolutely embodies the classic England player who's held up as 'humble' and 'honest', when actually is breathtakingly arrogant and believing his own hype. The tone-deaf fingers in the ears celebration when he scored a meaningless header vs Albania (at a time when his club form was atrociously bad) summed that up.

But, having said that, this notion in the thread that he's been crap since Mykonos is nonsense. Maguire has had a disastrous season, and he was never worth anywhere near what United paid for him, but up until the Euros he hadn't been that bad. I actually think he had a very good tournament (helped by Southgate playing a conservative back 7) at Euro 2021.

Like I said, I've been delighted to see him playing shite and he was never a United captain, but his arrest in Greece was the best part of 2 years ago, while his disastrous form is really just the past 6 months.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 10:13:06 am
not wanting to beat the horse here ... but why dismiss it so easily?  many ex-pros end up with depression, and as far as I can see he has more reasons than most, to be honest.

it depends which end of the spectrum you tend to come from

one that goes to a 'problem' for an answer, or goes to 'the man' for an answer

im of the latter, until i see or know that there is a definite 'problem' im going with it's down to the individual

you get that in everyday life, i have and do work with people who will take a day off at the drop of a hat (and stress has been used multiple times, throw in funerals, the shits etc) and others who never just take a day off despite adversity for want of a better word - until i know one of these types of a colleague is genuinely incapable in whatever way (mentally or physically), im not buying it, they're a sicknote (and i know it can be genuine, a colleague recently left work cos of the stress, but she wasn't a sicknote, she went and got a different job and then left)

with maguire i see a man in adversity with his job and performance, i dont see and dont know of it being he is genuinely incapacitated in anyway, unless you're saying he is cos he's shite at football, cos then it's just semantics
