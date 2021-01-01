not wanting to beat the horse here ... but why dismiss it so easily? many ex-pros end up with depression, and as far as I can see he has more reasons than most, to be honest.



it depends which end of the spectrum you tend to come fromone that goes to a 'problem' for an answer, or goes to 'the man' for an answerim of the latter, until i see or know that there is a definite 'problem' im going with it's down to the individualyou get that in everyday life, i have and do work with people who will take a day off at the drop of a hat (and stress has been used multiple times, throw in funerals, the shits etc) and others who never just take a day off despite adversity for want of a better word - until i know one of these types of a colleague is genuinely incapable in whatever way (mentally or physically), im not buying it, they're a sicknote (and i know it can be genuine, a colleague recently left work cos of the stress, but she wasn't a sicknote, she went and got a different job and then left)with maguire i see a man in adversity with his job and performance, i dont see and dont know of it being he is genuinely incapacitated in anyway, unless you're saying he is cos he's shite at football, cos then it's just semantics