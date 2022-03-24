It's ridiculous but that's the kind of thing that impacts on the Salah negotiations. "Look what Bruno Fernandes is being offered".



United have been driving wages up for years. They signed De Gea on 300k a week ages ago and Sanchez was bought on 400k.



Pretty sure Alexis was on more like £450k-500k per week and DeGea is on more than £400k per week. Pretty sure they're still paying some of Alexis' wages too, despite his free transfer.Add to that Ronaldo, who the media kept reporting is on £400k a week, but there's absolutely no way he's on less than £600k - he was on 1m a week at Juve and there's no chance he took a 50% pay cut to join United.And Sancho got put straight on £350k a week as well. Pretty much all the rest of their bigger names are on somewhere between £200k-300k per week. In other words same as our highest earner. Ludicrous.For years, when their absolutely astronomical wage bill has been brought up, people (including amongst the Liverpool fanbase and Liverpool fan media) have been saying, "yeah but look how much they earn". Well, now their revenues are basically the exact same as ours and theirs are going down and ours are going up.I've been wondering for a while if they're starting to spend way beyond their means. Maybe not to Barcelona's level, but when you see us hesitating to give the best player in the world £400k a week and these handing out those sorts of contracts like confetti, then you really wonder what's going on.