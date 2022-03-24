I said it a few weeks ago, but they are basically already guaranteed to go half way to our 30 year title drought at this point. Its no more than a 50/50 chance that they don't reach 20 years.



When they ended their 26 year drought in the 90s, we had gone to the dogs in a similar fashion but the competition left for United was a flash-in-the-pan Blackburn and thats it. Villa and Leeds were also punching well above their weight and their success was never going to last.



These days they have to compete with us, City, possibly Chelsea and (by the time ManU get their act together), Newcastle will be a force. And this is even allowing for Spurs to remain Spurs and that Arsenal don't continue to improve. Its going to take an eternity for ManU.