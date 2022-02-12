Wasn't our blue neighbours like that too? Shortlist and then the fans can decide.
I'd say it's reasonable to infer from the current reporting that Ragnick won't be doing anything for ManU once the season is over, that they believe their structure with Arnold, Murtough and Fletcher is solid and Ten Haag or Poch will be the answer. So basically Ragnick's one truly great skill, building a football organization, isn't even being utilized and the decision makers that have shown they are bad at decisions get to continue on. Fucking crazy. It never ceases to amaze me how they can be so bad at this but here we are. They're probably only another season or two away from where we were in the 90's and then it's going to get really dark. And this thread needed closing? LOL
The fans' final choice will be spray painted on the outside wall of the stadium then? 🤔Those on the shortlist that the fans disapprove of will also see threatening bedsheets left outside a neighbours house.
Guess who De Gea and Pogba's agents are? The always dodgy Mendes and Raoila. These two have played United like a fiddle for years, and must have made a ton off of them.
Where's this being reported? If true, staggering.
Ten Hag would be a good manager for them.
They are signing Bruno the diving fanny for another five years, no doubt for another ridiculous contract. He gets rewarded after a terrible season of performances.Long may they never learn
Doubling Fernandes's salary when he has 3.5 years left on his deal, plus a 12 month club option to extend, and no permanent manager in place. Spectacular.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Their entire club management is shite. No matter who they will hire to replace Rangnick, they will still be shite ...
Until the hierarchy is changed nothing will improve for them. It's going to be an endless cycle of overpriced transfers and inflated wages with a new manager every 2-3 years.
