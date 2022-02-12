« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1934150 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33040 on: Today at 12:14:12 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Wasn't our blue neighbours like that too? Shortlist and then the fans can decide.
The fans' final choice will be spray painted on the outside wall of the stadium then? 🤔

Those on the shortlist that the fans disapprove of will also see threatening bedsheets left outside a neighbours house.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:24 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33041 on: Today at 01:08:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:41:01 pm
I'd say it's reasonable to infer from the current reporting that Ragnick won't be doing anything for ManU once the season is over, that they believe their structure with Arnold, Murtough and Fletcher is solid and Ten Haag or Poch will be the answer. So basically Ragnick's one truly great skill, building a football organization, isn't even being utilized and the decision makers that have shown they are bad at decisions get to continue on. Fucking crazy. It never ceases to amaze me how they can be so bad at this but here we are. They're probably only another season or two away from where we were in the 90's and then it's going to get really dark.

And this thread needed closing? LOL

Where's this being reported? If true, staggering.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33042 on: Today at 03:03:14 am »
They are signing Bruno the diving fanny for another five years, no doubt for another ridiculous contract. He gets rewarded after a terrible season of performances.

Long may they never learn  :scarf
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:53 am by JovaJova »
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33043 on: Today at 08:54:05 am »
Wow the Pogba saga. Let go for free at young age and signed him back for ridiculous transfer fee and salary. Achieved absolutely nothing in 6 years and about to run down his contract for fee, again. This interview stuff just makes thing even worse.
Logged
Believer

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33044 on: Today at 09:41:47 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Wasn't our blue neighbours like that too? Shortlist and then the fans can decide.
Are there any other managers who have told our managers to Fuck Off maybe they can hire a manager purely based on that one critira.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33045 on: Today at 10:50:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:14:12 am
The fans' final choice will be spray painted on the outside wall of the stadium then? 🤔

Those on the shortlist that the fans disapprove of will also see threatening bedsheets left outside a neighbours house.

😂 Thats scary
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33046 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
Giving Bruno a payrise off the back of a terrible season, when they don't even have a permanent manager or DOF and still have no clue who the next manager is.

They're a shambles and it's great.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33047 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 05:03:54 pm
Guess who De Gea and Pogba's agents are? The always dodgy Mendes and Raoila. These two have played United like a fiddle for years, and must have made a ton off of them.

well they've raked them for the money, for sure, but a dodgy 18 months aside (tho a bit long for an 'aside'), de gea is the only utd player since fergie of any worth, rest have been shite, at best flattering to deceive and can guarantee they'll go missing in the big games, it's no surprise that he usually wins their player of the season and on merit (which speaks volumnes about their outfield for the last near decade)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33048 on: Today at 01:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:08:22 am
Where's this being reported? If true, staggering.

In the reporting about how theyve already interviewed Ten Haag its repeatedly stated that Ragnicks consultancy work is not yet defined. They could make him DoF still I suppose but odds are hes going to do nothing but add a reference for his firm.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33049 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm »
wait? is bruno contract ending soon or something? or even attracting interest somewhere?

shouldn't they at least wait for their new manager to come in and chose which of the squad he wants to stay and get rid off first?

the only reason to extend his contract is maybe the club trying to make him the core of the team.

what a clusterfuck of decision making and long may it continue
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33050 on: Today at 03:11:31 pm »
Ten Hag would be a good manager for them.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,397
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33051 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:11:31 pm
Ten Hag would be a good manager for them.

Guaranteed 6th. Managers never do too well coming in to this league. Takes a while to adjust. Get to grips with format. Schedule. Fixtures.  Tempo. That's in a team doing relatively well. United are broken top to bottom.  And they will miss out on CL this season.  That's two years without top drawer football.  A squad that can not compete . No players who will want to go there if they are not in the  CL. No players who are worth anything anyway. It could be 50 years before they win a trophy. Let alone the league. Forest have got more chance of winning something before these ever do again.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33052 on: Today at 03:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:11:31 pm
Ten Hag would be a good manager for them.

If they don't put the right structure behind him, he won't achieve anything ...
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,057
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33053 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JgDxi3bUOpk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JgDxi3bUOpk</a>
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33054 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 03:03:14 am
They are signing Bruno the diving fanny for another five years, no doubt for another ridiculous contract. He gets rewarded after a terrible season of performances.

Long may they never learn  :scarf

It's ridiculous but that's the kind of thing that impacts on the Salah negotiations. "Look what Bruno Fernandes is being offered".

United have been driving wages up for years. They signed De Gea on 300k a week ages ago and Sanchez was bought on 400k.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33055 on: Today at 05:33:15 pm »
Doubling Fernandes's salary when he has 3.5 years left on his deal, plus a 12 month club option to extend, and no permanent manager in place.

Spectacular.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,865
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33056 on: Today at 06:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:33:15 pm
Doubling Fernandes's salary when he has 3.5 years left on his deal, plus a 12 month club option to extend, and no permanent manager in place.

Spectacular.

We're Man United, we'll do what we want

Fucking Knobheads.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33057 on: Today at 10:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:33:15 pm
Doubling Fernandes's salary when he has 3.5 years left on his deal, plus a 12 month club option to extend, and no permanent manager in place.

Spectacular.
Woodward had a new contract lined up for Slabhead that was in the works, sadly Maguire had a shit show start to the season and that was shelved.  :(

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-utd-harry-maguire-contract-25177139
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33058 on: Today at 11:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:33:15 pm
Doubling Fernandes's salary when he has 3.5 years left on his deal, plus a 12 month club option to extend, and no permanent manager in place.

Spectacular.

Their entire club management is shite. No matter who they will hire to replace Rangnick, they will still be shite ...
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33059 on: Today at 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:05:59 pm
Their entire club management is shite. No matter who they will hire to replace Rangnick, they will still be shite ...
Until the hierarchy is changed nothing will improve for them. It's going to be an endless cycle of overpriced transfers and inflated wages with a new manager every 2-3 years.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33060 on: Today at 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:33:15 pm
Doubling Fernandes's salary when he has 3.5 years left on his deal, plus a 12 month club option to extend, and no permanent manager in place.

Spectacular.
They've become an absolute basket case of a club.

It's utterly glorious just sitting back with a box of popcorn, watching the madness unfold before our eyes.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33061 on: Today at 11:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:13:25 pm
Until the hierarchy is changed nothing will improve for them. It's going to be an endless cycle of overpriced transfers and inflated wages with a new manager every 2-3 years.

Their revenues are dropping, though. Their deal with TeamViewer is £17 million per year lower than their previous deal with Chevrolet. Their deal with Adidas is up in 2025, and I really can't see them getting £75 million per year from any kit supplier again. Their stadium is in a poor condition. They are declining, and it doesn't look like the decline will stop any time soon ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Up
« previous next »
 