Guess who De Gea and Pogba's agents are? The always dodgy Mendes and Raoila. These two have played United like a fiddle for years, and must have made a ton off of them.
well they've raked them for the money, for sure, but a dodgy 18 months aside (tho a bit long for an 'aside'), de gea is the only utd player since fergie of any worth, rest have been shite, at best flattering to deceive and can guarantee they'll go missing in the big games, it's no surprise that he usually wins their player of the season and on merit (which speaks volumnes about their outfield for the last near decade)