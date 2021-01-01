Ten Hag would be a good manager for them.



Guaranteed 6th. Managers never do too well coming in to this league. Takes a while to adjust. Get to grips with format. Schedule. Fixtures. Tempo. That's in a team doing relatively well. United are broken top to bottom. And they will miss out on CL this season. That's two years without top drawer football. A squad that can not compete . No players who will want to go there if they are not in the CL. No players who are worth anything anyway. It could be 50 years before they win a trophy. Let alone the league. Forest have got more chance of winning something before these ever do again.