The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Wasn't our blue neighbours like that too? Shortlist and then the fans can decide.
The fans' final choice will be spray painted on the outside wall of the stadium then? 🤔

Those on the shortlist that the fans disapprove of will also see threatening bedsheets left outside a neighbours house.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:41:01 pm
I'd say it's reasonable to infer from the current reporting that Ragnick won't be doing anything for ManU once the season is over, that they believe their structure with Arnold, Murtough and Fletcher is solid and Ten Haag or Poch will be the answer. So basically Ragnick's one truly great skill, building a football organization, isn't even being utilized and the decision makers that have shown they are bad at decisions get to continue on. Fucking crazy. It never ceases to amaze me how they can be so bad at this but here we are. They're probably only another season or two away from where we were in the 90's and then it's going to get really dark.

And this thread needed closing? LOL

Where's this being reported? If true, staggering.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
They are signing Bruno the diving fanny for another five years, no doubt for another ridiculous contract. He gets rewarded after a terrible season of performances.

Long may they never learn  :scarf
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Wow the Pogba saga. Let go for free at young age and signed him back for ridiculous transfer fee and salary. Achieved absolutely nothing in 6 years and about to run down his contract for fee, again. This interview stuff just makes thing even worse.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Wasn't our blue neighbours like that too? Shortlist and then the fans can decide.
Are there any other managers who have told our managers to Fuck Off maybe they can hire a manager purely based on that one critira.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:14:12 am
The fans' final choice will be spray painted on the outside wall of the stadium then? 🤔

Those on the shortlist that the fans disapprove of will also see threatening bedsheets left outside a neighbours house.

😂 Thats scary
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Giving Bruno a payrise off the back of a terrible season, when they don't even have a permanent manager or DOF and still have no clue who the next manager is.

They're a shambles and it's great.
