« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1931942 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33040 on: Today at 12:14:12 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Wasn't our blue neighbours like that too? Shortlist and then the fans can decide.
The fans' final choice will be spray painted on the outside wall of the stadium then? 🤔

Those on the shortlist that the fans disapprove of will also see threatening bedsheets left outside a neighbours house.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:24 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33041 on: Today at 01:08:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:41:01 pm
I'd say it's reasonable to infer from the current reporting that Ragnick won't be doing anything for ManU once the season is over, that they believe their structure with Arnold, Murtough and Fletcher is solid and Ten Haag or Poch will be the answer. So basically Ragnick's one truly great skill, building a football organization, isn't even being utilized and the decision makers that have shown they are bad at decisions get to continue on. Fucking crazy. It never ceases to amaze me how they can be so bad at this but here we are. They're probably only another season or two away from where we were in the 90's and then it's going to get really dark.

And this thread needed closing? LOL

Where's this being reported? If true, staggering.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33042 on: Today at 03:03:14 am »
They are signing Bruno the diving fanny for another five years, no doubt for another ridiculous contract. He gets rewarded after a terrible season of performances.

Long may they never learn  :scarf
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:53 am by JovaJova »
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in
Pages: 1 ... 822 823 824 825 826 [827]   Go Up
« previous next »
 