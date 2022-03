But Maguire out to where? He's on exorbitant wages that Utd may have to contribute towards if he goes elsewhere, and how much are any other club actually going to bid for a player who literally can't play in an elite team? His style isn't exactly flying under the radar. The owners will have to weigh up the share prices vs losing tens of millions on a transfer.



About the only club that keeps being mentioned who might cover the cost is Newcastle, as some sort of marquee statement signing.