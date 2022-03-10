« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32960 on: Today at 01:42:12 pm
Frank de Boer was successful at Ajax.  And just look at his success elsewhere.   
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32961 on: Today at 01:44:05 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:42:03 pm
This is it. It's not solely, and perhaps not most importantly, the players who are the problem.

It's the Disneyland management, plus the "marquee players," plus the fans who demand the "United Way," that makes it impossible to succeed at Castle Grayskull.  ;)
11,000 posts.. probably deliberate.. ignore it lads
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32962 on: Today at 01:46:34 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:44:05 pm
11,000 posts.. probably deliberate.. ignore it lads

391 of them are probably He-Man related...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32963 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:09:17 pm
I need to know if Peterthered is the same person as Adnan who posts on the caf.

Their posting style is uncannily similar 😯

I think he's got so many alter-egos that it probably was him to begin with but has since taken on its own personality
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32964 on: Today at 01:50:42 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:33:44 am
ETH shopping list.

A sweeper keeper.

2 attacking FB who don't get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line.

A quick mobile CB to partner the injury prone Varane.

Replacing the awful McFred partnership.

A striker who's almost half the age of Ronaldo.
 
And a right sided wide player.

With United's shambolic pathetic useless torrid recruitment set up this should be interesting to watch them put those pieces together.


If they just got the two central midfielders right,  that could put plenty lipstick on the squad pigs and then they could implement a rational overhaul of the rest of the squad.
They will likely get distracted by a shiny forward and fuck it up though.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32965 on: Today at 01:52:25 pm
utd will buy Kane and Rangnick will resign a week later
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32966 on: Today at 02:27:31 pm
Unless theyre getting Klopp or Guardiola, theyre not going to be challenging for the Premier League anytime soon no matter who they bring in Head Coach
"We decide when the game is over"

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32967 on: Today at 02:32:26 pm
If I was them Id spend 300m on Kane and Declan rice in the summer, providing theyre happy to play in the conference league theyll come .

Would be hilarious
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32968 on: Today at 02:36:00 pm
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 02:27:31 pm
Unless theyre getting Klopp or Guardiola, theyre not going to be challenging for the Premier League anytime soon no matter who they bring in Head Coach

Realistically they should try and build so the team peaks during the 2024/25 season.

That's a realistic aim to try and improve gradually over the next 2-3 seasons and not to look for quick fixes over 1 summer. It would still mean the current younger players would be potentially reaching their peak at this point.

It would also coincide with a likely time when Guardiola and Klopp may not be managing City and Liverpool. Both teams could be in some sort of transition and the bar, which has been set incredibly high, might be lower to achieve domestic success.

The issue is that United don't have the appetite for a slower build. It's why you get a muddled transfer strategy. Last summer was a key example.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32969 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm
I hear that Wayne Rooney is thinking of rejoining Man Utd next season in some capacity. Apparently he's heard that ten hags will be joining the club...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32970 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:32:26 pm
If I was them Id spend 300m on Kane and Declan rice in the summer, providing theyre happy to play in the conference league theyll come .

Would be hilarious

They should sign Thomas Müller and Declan Rice


Then they'd get their just desserts.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32971 on: Today at 03:08:08 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:52:25 pm
utd will buy Kane and Rangnick will resign a week later
Kane is inexperienced to be a manager though.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32972 on: Today at 03:10:35 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:08:08 pm
Kane is inexperienced to be a manager though.
That's ok Rice will be in the week after

to play in front of maguire

 :-X
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32973 on: Today at 03:12:16 pm
Maguire and Rice :D

The turning circle on that.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32974 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm
What is with the obsession with Rice? Is he really that good? I can not evaluate midfielders that well, but 80+ million pounds seems like an astronomical fee for a midfielder that is not getting 15+ goals/assists a season. 
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32975 on: Today at 03:42:49 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:41:27 pm
What is with the obsession with Rice? Is he really that good? I can not evaluate midfielders that well, but 80+ million pounds seems like an astronomical fee for a midfielder that is not getting 15+ goals/assists a season.
Keane likes him
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32976 on: Today at 03:59:02 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:18:31 pm
I think Ten Hag will do quite well to be honest, i like him, shame he'll be managing those c*nts

Whats he like as a coach? I have no clue about him apart from that he coached Bayern Munichs B team at some point!

I was surprised to see that hes been coaching almost as long as Kloppo, I thought he was a bit more of an up and comer!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32977 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:41:27 pm
What is with the obsession with Rice? Is he really that good? I can not evaluate midfielders that well, but 80+ million pounds seems like an astronomical fee for a midfielder that is not getting 15+ goals/assists a season.

Well, he's great with curry anyway. ;D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32978 on: Today at 04:14:25 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:52:25 pm
utd will buy Kane and Rangnick will resign a week later

Why would you want Rangnick to re-sign?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32979 on: Today at 04:15:32 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:41:27 pm
What is with the obsession with Rice?

It's great base for so many foods, absorbs great flavors, and is filling!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32980 on: Today at 04:17:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:33:03 pm
Right on cue:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4623242/man-united-transfer-targets-jules-koundevictor-osimhendeclan-rice-among-players-who-would-improve-squad

The numbers that ManU would have to pay are actually higher than listed. If they got all 6 of these players - 350M GBP! (and if they did get all 6 that would be ... shocking)

That article could change the headline to read  "Djibril Cisse, Jordan Ibe , Tim Sherwood among players who would improve squad" and it would still make sense.
