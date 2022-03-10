Unless theyre getting Klopp or Guardiola, theyre not going to be challenging for the Premier League anytime soon no matter who they bring in Head Coach



Realistically they should try and build so the team peaks during the 2024/25 season.That's a realistic aim to try and improve gradually over the next 2-3 seasons and not to look for quick fixes over 1 summer. It would still mean the current younger players would be potentially reaching their peak at this point.It would also coincide with a likely time when Guardiola and Klopp may not be managing City and Liverpool. Both teams could be in some sort of transition and the bar, which has been set incredibly high, might be lower to achieve domestic success.The issue is that United don't have the appetite for a slower build. It's why you get a muddled transfer strategy. Last summer was a key example.