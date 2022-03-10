I can see the articles now, absolutely thousands of them declaring Ten Haag the godfather of football and how he will topple anything and any club that comes before him. It's going to be incredible.



Who knows the guy may actually be that needle in the haystack, but even with that very tiny tiny possibility it won't stop them gushing for months until he most likely falls flat on his face. Should maintain them not progressing for a while though as I am sure loads will be demanding he is given time.



He has done well with Ajax, but come on now, the dutch league is not exactly a fair gauge is it. Oh but actually he did get them to the semi finals of the Champions league didn't he, he got knocked out by Benfica just now, but yes he did reach the semis, once. You know who else reached the semi's once? The godfather of football himself, Ralphy boy. So forgive me for thinking this guy will not have a chance, at a normal PL club? Maybe. This lot? Doubtful in the extreme.