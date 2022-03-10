« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1924963 times)

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32920 on: Today at 09:40:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:34:28 am
And if Ten Hag doesnt work, where do they go? Theyve had the underdog PL stalwart, the classic European coach, the serial winner, the club legend, the inventor of modern football and now the young, up and coming visionary.

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32921 on: Today at 10:04:26 am »

Ten Hag will fail like all the others. They seem reluctant to consider the possibility that the problem lies with the squad of players. Too many mediocre players combined with ageing show ponies has meant the young players who actually have some talent are pushed to the fringes. The team has no spine or identity and their transfer department wouldnt recognise talent if it smacked them round the face.

Long may it continue.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32922 on: Today at 10:07:15 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:04:26 am
Ten Hag will fail like all the others. They seem reluctant to consider the possibility that the problem lies with the squad of players. Too many mediocre players combined with ageing show ponies has meant the young players who actually have some talent are pushed to the fringes. The team has no spine or identity and their transfer department wouldnt recognise talent if it smacked them round the face.

Long may it continue.
Fucking off all plans for the future last summer to build a team round ronaldo at the last minute instead of focusing on sancho, greenwood (before he became a woman beater) and rashford. Peak United
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32923 on: Today at 10:10:13 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:07:15 am
Fucking off all plans for the future last summer to build a team round ronaldo at the last minute instead of focusing on sancho, greenwood (before he became a woman beater) and rashford. Peak United
They can blame Fergie and Rio for that.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32924 on: Today at 10:12:30 am »
Ten Haag couldn't fail at Ajax. That entire system is set up so that every player, at every age group, knows how to play a very certain way. That's why they constantly produce young players who seem to slot into their squad and 1st team. All you need to do is look at a few examples recently of how when things aren't set up perfectly for you that it becomes a bit of a struggle - Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Both looked unreal for Ajax, both moved for massive money and both have struggled in new systems (albeit both are now seemingly coming good after taking time)

The issue is that managers don't get 2/3 years to completely rebuild a club. And if he was to come in they would need to rebuild everything from top to bottom. It's going to be a complete disaster and I can't wait
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32925 on: Today at 10:12:36 am »
ETH had the most perfect setup at Ajax, a strong academy with constant talent, the trusted successful DoF model and his club was the Alpha of the League.

He has none of that at United, I see nothing changing much, plus he has no experience dealing with massive egos which are players United love signing.

Popcorn bulk orders, 2 years worth should suffice.

.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32926 on: Today at 10:16:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:57 am
Is he? His entire reputation seems built on a couple of decent seasons for Spurs, one where they came third in a two horse race for the title. They absolutely collapsed which led to him being sacked and he's seemingly doing no better at PSG (its quite something not winning the league with them)

That's why I said good, not great. He built the best side that Spurs have had in ages and got them to a CL final - that's worth something.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32927 on: Today at 10:19:25 am »
I think they believe Ten Hag will be their Klopp.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32928 on: Today at 10:28:02 am »
I assume they're also going wild on the cafe that this'll mean Van Der Beek becomes a world beater so they won't need a new midfielder, and can concentrate on making the three signings that'll make them the best in the world.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32929 on: Today at 10:31:41 am »
I approve of this, he'll have no problems whatsoever slipping the rubber johnny onto that shiny swede of his
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32930 on: Today at 10:33:08 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:19:25 am
I think they believe Ten Hag will be their Klopp.

They don't seem to understand that the culture at both Dortmund and Liverpool allowed him to build what he did. The Mancs need to get rid of roughly 22 players first, before they start to build anything.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32931 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
ETH shopping list.

A sweeper keeper.

2 attacking FB who don't get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line.

A quick mobile CB to partner the injury prone Varane.

Replacing the awful McFred partnership.

A striker who's almost half the age of Ronaldo.
 
And a right sided wide player.

With United's shambolic pathetic useless torrid recruitment set up this should be interesting to watch them put those pieces together.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32932 on: Today at 10:38:21 am »
The problem that Manchester United have can be summed up from the Guardian Top Players in the world list from the end of last year.

They still have Ronaldo in the top ten (8)

Fernandes (16)

Pogba (69)

Luke Shaw (78)


These players currently aren't even in the best 100 in the league at the moment, but while they think they are then they'll have issues.
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32933 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:12:46 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60845942

United to speak with Ten Haag.

Wheels have started to turn. See you later Ralf. Thanks for bringing fuck all to the Premier League.

They are going to ruin his career before it even started
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32934 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:33:44 am
ETH shopping list.

A sweeper keeper.  £100M

2 attacking FB who don't get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line. £150M

A quick mobile CB to partner the injury prone Varane. £100M

Replacing the awful McFred partnership. £200M

A striker who's almost half the age of Ronaldo. £125M
 
And a right sided wide player. £100M

With United's shambolic pathetic useless torrid recruitment set up this should be interesting to watch them put those pieces together.


£775M

Sorted
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32935 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:12:46 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60845942

United to speak with Ten Haag.

Wheels have started to turn. See you later Ralf. Thanks for bringing fuck all to the Premier League.

I thought he brought loads of hilarity
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32936 on: Today at 10:43:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:40:14 am

£775M

Sorted

Why would it cost them £100+ million per player? :D

Their problem isn't that they haven't got enough money, or that there aren't players available that they could afford, its that their recruitment is absolutely rancid. Suggesting it'd cost them too much money just demonstrates quite a lack of understanding of their issues. They'd love that sort of thing over on the cafe though, people on here suggesting their issues are linked to not having enough money.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32937 on: Today at 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:33:44 am
ETH shopping list.

A sweeper keeper.

2 attacking FB who don't get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line.

A quick mobile CB to partner the injury prone Varane.

Replacing the awful McFred partnership.

A striker who's almost half the age of Ronaldo.
 
And a right sided wide player.

With United's shambolic pathetic useless torrid recruitment set up this should be interesting to watch them put those pieces together.

Within a budget of 50m if they don't finish Top 4
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32938 on: Today at 10:59:49 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:33:44 am
ETH shopping list.

A sweeper keeper.

2 attacking FB who don't get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line.

A quick mobile CB to partner the injury prone Varane.

Replacing the awful McFred partnership.

A striker who's almost half the age of Ronaldo.
 
And a right sided wide player.

With United's shambolic pathetic useless torrid recruitment set up this should be interesting to watch them put those pieces together.
Mmm, how does a shiny new Paulo Dybala sound?  Will that do Erik?

God I miss Ed Woodward.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32939 on: Today at 11:01:10 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:28:02 am
Very little, its easy to shut them up with some oil money barbs. Liverpool winning anything however is a disaster

How well do those work coming from united fans when you have spent as much as them, albeit it was earned and mostly pissed up the wall.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32940 on: Today at 11:02:06 am »
A while ago I was worried about them getting Ten Haag but the club is such a basket case that it actually doesn't matter anymore. They'll still be shite.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32941 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:19:25 am
I think they believe Ten Hag will be their Klopp.

Very very interesting. If Ralf was the one that "taught Klopp everything he know about football"TM - then surely Ralf should stick around and teach Ten Haag everything as well.

Because after all - given how lucky, terrible, cheerleader-y, and just average Klopp is according to most Mancs - it surely makes sense that you would want a coach that ends up being just like him, right?
« Reply #32942 on: Today at 11:12:12 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:12:30 am
Ten Haag couldn't fail at Ajax. That entire system is set up so that every player, at every age group, knows how to play a very certain way. That's why they constantly produce young players who seem to slot into their squad and 1st team. All you need to do is look at a few examples recently of how when things aren't set up perfectly for you that it becomes a bit of a struggle - Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Both looked unreal for Ajax, both moved for massive money and both have struggled in new systems (albeit both are now seemingly coming good after taking time)

The issue is that managers don't get 2/3 years to completely rebuild a club. And if he was to come in they would need to rebuild everything from top to bottom. It's going to be a complete disaster and I can't wait

If they could commit to 3 years of overhauling the club from top to bottom, getting the youth sides playing the same style and formation as the first team, implementing scouting that has nothing to do with social media counts etc then it would be perfectly possible for that club to be turned around, but the combination of spineless people in charge and an exceedingly fickle fanbase that can be bought off with the purchase of shiny new toys every summer is just a recipe for them to continue pissing away money and remaining in that 4th to 8th kind of range in the pl for the forseeable future, regardless of who they get as a manager.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32943 on: Today at 11:43:06 am »
Saw something yesterday that they were prepared to sell Maguire.... to who??

I mean i'm sure they could use a bag of chips and a coke.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32944 on: Today at 11:45:48 am »
I havent minded Ralf at all. Hasnt improved them but at the same time, doesnt seem like an arsehole. Hes helped made them feel largely forgettable.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32945 on: Today at 11:55:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:43:30 am
Why would it cost them £100+ million per player? :D

Their problem isn't that they haven't got enough money, or that there aren't players available that they could afford, its that their recruitment is absolutely rancid. Suggesting it'd cost them too much money just demonstrates quite a lack of understanding of their issues. They'd love that sort of thing over on the cafe though, people on here suggesting their issues are linked to not having enough money.

They've always overpaid

They are the BIGGEST CLUB IN THE WORLD[TM]

Look at how much they paid for MacGuire for instance :)
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32946 on: Today at 12:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:43:06 am
Saw something yesterday that they were prepared to sell Maguire.... to who??

I mean i'm sure they could use a bag of chips and a coke.

Dum Dum was a popular character in Night at the Museum, so maybe Madame Tussauds?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32947 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:33:44 am
ETH shopping list.

A sweeper keeper.

2 attacking FB who don't get nosebleeds crossing the halfway line.

A quick mobile CB to partner the injury prone Varane.

Replacing the awful McFred partnership.

A striker who's almost half the age of Ronaldo.
 
And a right sided wide player.

With United's shambolic pathetic useless torrid recruitment set up this should be interesting to watch them put those pieces together.


So they are 'only' 11 players off competing for the  top 4  8)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32948 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
It'll be another disaster for them which is great for everyone else.

He's far more suited to us or city than that shower of old school dickheads that think the manager is god.

They really are clueless, the club and the fans.

Long may it continue 😁
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32949 on: Today at 12:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:45:48 am
I havent minded Ralf at all. Hasnt improved them but at the same time, doesnt seem like an arsehole. Hes helped made them feel largely forgettable.

You mean like Peter Reid and Alan Curbishley.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32950 on: Today at 12:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:43:06 am
Saw something yesterday that they were prepared to sell Maguire.... to who??

I mean i'm sure they could use a bag of chips and a coke.

Come on. We all know the answer to that. Cast off from a supposed elite club, hasn`t made the grade, is overpaid, is seen as "a warrior" by ingurland fans and with a head like a block of concrete......Moshi la will be on the blower from his new houses
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32951 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm »
Right on cue:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4623242/man-united-transfer-targets-jules-koundevictor-osimhendeclan-rice-among-players-who-would-improve-squad

The numbers that ManU would have to pay are actually higher than listed. If they got all 6 of these players - 350M GBP! (and if they did get all 6 that would be ... shocking)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32952 on: Today at 12:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:29:34 pm
Come on. We all know the answer to that. Cast off from a supposed elite club, hasn`t made the grade, is overpaid, is seen as "a warrior" by ingurland fans and with a head like a block of concrete......Moshi la will be on the blower from his new houses
Seems like a typical signing that lot would make as well.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32953 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
I can see the articles now, absolutely thousands of them declaring Ten Haag the godfather of football and how he will topple anything and any club that comes before him. It's going to be incredible.

Who knows the guy may actually be that needle in the haystack, but even with that very tiny tiny possibility it won't stop them gushing for months until he most likely falls flat on his face. Should maintain them not progressing for a while though as I am sure loads will be demanding he is given time.

He has done well with Ajax, but come on now, the dutch league is not exactly a fair gauge is it. Oh but actually he did get them to the semi finals of the Champions league didn't he, he got knocked out by Benfica just now, but yes he did reach the semis, once. You know who else reached the semi's once? The godfather of football himself, Ralphy boy. So forgive me for thinking this guy will not have a chance, at a normal PL club? Maybe. This lot? Doubtful in the extreme.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32954 on: Today at 12:45:13 pm »
ETH will come in and initially do OK. They'll get a few bumpy results though as nothing turns around instantly. It's what happens then that's the problem for united. The absolutely toxic dressing room they have means in all likelihood the players will again lose faith and we're onto rinse/repeat. They basically need an entire new squad at this point, to just start the whole thing again.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32955 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm »
I need to know if Peterthered is the same person as Adnan who posts on the caf.

Their posting style is uncannily similar 😯
