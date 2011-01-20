One thing that has always perplexed me about this lot is how they managed to acquire the moniker of "biggest club in the world"





Apparently, the size of your central defender's huge, big, fat slab of a head....is fed into an analogue computer in the secret FA bunker, and it makes projections and tangential calculations....which are then released as press statements. A raven carries these statements to the northern wall, and the beacons are then lit. Right down the Pennines, the whispers become louder until the Grand Maester at Old Trafford announces that the prophecies have come true.Naturally....the UK press buy into this, even though the supporting evidence is as flimsy and volatile as Bobby Charlton's comb-over (in its prime)It's how folklore becomes truth.It's the "United" way.