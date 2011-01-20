« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  Posts: 79
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32720 on: Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:04:45 pm
Sir Alex.

I don`t know anyone who calls Kenny Dalglish "sir", even if that`s a title he actually has.

And I know Kenny is refered to as King Kenny among fans, but do we really mean that? (yes, I guess we do, but still). That`s more like a nickname.

"Sir Alex" isn`t.

This pomposity of calling Alex Ferguson "Sir Alex" with no irony can get binned.

"This is Manchester Uniiited we`re talking about". Yes, you`re a club with 10 less CLs/European cups than Real Madrid that call yourselves the biggest club in football. A club who through history basically has won pretty much all your trophies under two managers.

No shame.
 


Won the lot s an still obsessed the c*nt
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,109
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32721 on: Yesterday at 08:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm
One thing that has always perplexed me about this lot is how they managed to acquire the moniker of "biggest club in the world"


Apparently, the size of your central defender's huge, big, fat slab of a head....is fed into an analogue computer in the secret FA bunker, and it makes projections and tangential calculations....which are then released as press statements. A raven carries these statements to the northern wall, and the beacons are then lit. Right down the Pennines, the whispers become louder until the Grand Maester at Old Trafford announces that the prophecies have come true.

Naturally....the UK press buy into this, even though the supporting evidence is as flimsy and volatile as Bobby Charlton's comb-over (in its prime)

It's how folklore becomes truth.

It's the "United" way.

 :D

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32722 on: Yesterday at 10:10:27 pm »
This Scottish "England fan" calling in trolling saying Maguire is immense. :D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZgsmxd3EVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZgsmxd3EVc</a>

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 54,489
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32723 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:49:18 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGh2MnNqAX0


Around 7.35 Gary Neville says Man Utd has an unbelievable squad. ".

His use of adjectives are mind dumbing

If something isnt unbelievable its Massive or massively unbelievable or unbelievably massive

Then of course is the without a shadow of a doubt sometimes doubling up on the words shadow of within the sentence

Carragher apes him aswell. Its become such a crutch to their speech they use it completely inappropriately now



Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 202
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32724 on: Today at 01:14:06 am »
Quote from: Hazell on March 16, 2022, 07:07:25 pm
Yeah. Kyrgiakos, despite having some limitations and arriving at the club when it was in disarray (us hardly having much finances was a reason we signed him in the first place), was fairly solid while he was here and actually looked like me knew what he was doing. Maguire's the most expensive defender in the world but frequently plays like he's never kicked a ball before.

Crucially,  Kyrgiakos wasn't ever arrogant enough to think that he's a footballing genius, putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania. And that's kind of the problem with a lot of people at 'the biggest club in the world', which is one of the many reasons they are where they are.

Kyrgiakos though, always liked him, was around during our darkest days but actually looked like he cared.
This. 100%.

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,574
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32725 on: Today at 01:31:49 am »
Kyrgiakos.😅 He took out that that Fellani  idiot, in the Derby and got a red but was worth it and we still won!
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32726 on: Today at 01:37:15 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 01:31:49 am
Kyrgiakos.😅 He took out that that Fellani  idiot, in the Derby and got a red but was worth it and we still won!

Other way round. Fellaini studded him and drew blood, but Kyrgiakos somehow got the red. IIRC he also punted the ball at close range at Kuyt, who was incensed and got up immediately for a scrap.
