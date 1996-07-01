« previous next »
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32560 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:43:26 am
Is that the season we were in a really good position, then David James basically gifted United a vital win at Anfield?

I always think of us back then as being rather Spursy. Some really good teams and individuals that always wilted when it really mattered.

Losing to bottom of the league Coventry at home a day after Man Utd lost at home to Derby with a chance to go top. Summed up that team sadly. Extremely talented and good to watch, but no backbone.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:37 pm by Garlicbread »
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,065
  • Kloppite
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32561 on: Today at 12:28:14 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:13:40 pm
Ive never seen a player move as awkwardly as Maguire. The most unathletic player I can remember in the top flight. How anyone thought he could be an elite level footballer is beyond me. You have to be able to run and he genuinely cant without looking seriously pained.

Yep, Father Jack from Farther Ted had more pace, & milk turns quicker than Harry Maguire.

 The Mancs have a scattergun approach to signings, they see us [& others] buying players then feel they have to, too, & pay big money in doing so, but we  buy players to fit in with the system Klopp wants the team to play, United buy players then try & fit the system around the players to suit them, then it goes belly up with comical results. :lmao
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32562 on: Today at 12:29:14 pm »
Seems BT have removed all evidence of Simeone getting pelted with bottles and projectiles by United supporters. They edited it from their highlights clip and those who posted links of the incident on Twitter have had copyright claims against them.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,635
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32563 on: Today at 12:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:53:07 am
I remember one in the early 80's when a small group of Mancs got in the Kop and stood in the far right of it as you looked at the pitch. Maybe 100 or so, but that day the atmosphere was crazy. It was 0-0 I remember, but I'll have a quick look to see what years ended 0-0.

Edit: Could have been October 82.
Just looking back, despite our dominance in that era, they'd often beat us. From 81-85 at Anfield they won 3 and drew 2.

I found the 85 programme in the garage over the weekend, Sunday game in March - from what I remember we fucking battered them, then they scored a spawny winner. I think it was the game Strachan got done by McMahon and stretchered off.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32564 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:29:14 pm
Seems BT have removed all evidence of Simeone getting pelted with bottles and projectiles by United supporters. They edited it from their highlights clip and those who posted links of the incident on Twitter have had copyright claims against them.



Surprise face!
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32565 on: Today at 12:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:29:14 pm
Seems BT have removed all evidence of Simeone getting pelted with bottles and projectiles by United supporters. They edited it from their highlights clip and those who posted links of the incident on Twitter have had copyright claims against them.
I hope the club are taking note of this for the next time a slight misdemeanor is elevated to a full on shitstorm by the likes of BT and Sky.
Honestly, a riot that caused a game to get called off plus the pelting with bottles of a rival coach and it's glossed over. One prick launches a Kopperberg bottle and it still gets mentioned and will no doubt be dragged up again if we draw City.

I don't want any special treatment, just consistency.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,329
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32566 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:08:21 am
Completely understandable for a non-Manchester born/raised United fan to want City to win the league over Liverpool. Its the Manchester born United fans that will have a much deeper rivalry with City.

Can understand somewhat why even Manchester based United fans may want City to win the league. If the shoe was on the other foot and it was Everton and United going for the title then Id want United to win the league. Mainly because Im from Liverpool and was  brought up alongside Everton fans and not United fans. Didnt talk to or even meet a United fan until I was about 20. United are a rival but as someone from Liverpool, Everton would always be our main rival. Surprised that there isnt a reasonable part of Uniteds core supporter base that dont want City to win.

United fans I know just don't see City's success as legitimate and see them as a joke so it bothers them less.

The 20 times thing is huge as well. It took them a long time to overhaul us
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,094
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32567 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:35:01 am
We took 12 years - 2001/02 - to mount what could be described as a title challenge; similarly in 2008/9. 2013/14 was (I think) our first title push that took us to the last day. That took 24 years.

I'd say 1996/7 was a challenge .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32568 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
It's funny reading about the hatred as I can remember being on the school bus and hearing kids saying the only way they could stop Liverpool winning the title is if we break all their legs.

This was before we played them and would have been before they were relegated, so early 70s.
Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32569 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:46:48 pm
United fans I know just don't see City's success as legitimate and see them as a joke so it bothers them less.

The 20 times thing is huge as well. It took them a long time to overhaul us
this is it in a nutshell
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,094
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32570 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:53:07 am
I remember one in the early 80's when a small group of Mancs got in the Kop and stood in the far right of it as you looked at the pitch. Maybe 100 or so, but that day the atmosphere was crazy. It was 0-0 I remember, but I'll have a quick look to see what years ended 0-0.

Edit: Could have been October 82.
Just looking back, despite our dominance in that era, they'd often beat us. From 81-85 at Anfield they won 3 and drew 2.

There was a few of them in the Kop in the Easter Monday 3 - 3 game in 88. They shit themselves and got escorted up them stairs by the side of Kemlyn.

Edit

And if my memory serves me right word went out that they had been let out of the ground so about a 100 of us also left the ground . I know ... I know...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:14 pm by kesey »
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,555
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32571 on: Today at 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:47:01 pm
I'd say 1996/7 was a challenge .
Possibly but finishing 7 points adrift feels like it was a promising season where there was 'hope' but not really a genuine title push.
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,214
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32572 on: Today at 12:58:20 pm »
I bet Maguire played second row in school rugby.
Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,094
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32573 on: Today at 01:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:50:11 pm
Possibly but finishing 7 points adrift feels like it was a promising season where there was 'hope' but not really a genuine title push.

I think the title was in our hands though and we had a game in hand. David James soon put an end to that at Coventry at home in April.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32574 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:02:46 pm
I think the title was in our hands though and we had a game in hand. David James soon put an end to that at Coventry at home in April.
Still haunts me.
Was that 1-0 Fowler and then we conceded to goals from Gary Mac corners?

Following the Mancs out Kesey  ;)
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32575 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Still haunts me.
Was that 1-0 Fowler and then we conceded to goals from Gary Mac corners?

Following the Mancs out Kesey  ;)

Yeah horrible:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEMY6rGw8Lg

What a miss from Collymore at 1-1.
Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,094
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32576 on: Today at 01:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Still haunts me.
Was that 1-0 Fowler and then we conceded to goals from Gary Mac corners?

Following the Mancs out Kesey  ;)

I was young and impressionable  ;D Me mate lost our quart of rocky that day too .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32577 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Manchester United will face the television in the CL quarter finals.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,315
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32578 on: Today at 01:19:55 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:03:45 pm
Your lot thought you were getting your Virgil Van Dijk and yous got your Sotorius Kyriakos.

So, so, sotorious...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,316
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32579 on: Today at 01:29:17 pm »
Strange. I remember loads of stuff from the late 80s onwards. Good, bad and indifferent.  I seem to have wiped the 96/97 season from my mind. I barely remember a thing.

It was my first year at Uni so that might have something to do with it.  I remember Robbies last minute winner against Newcastle for the second consecutive 4-3, but I dont recall thinking it could be a big goal in a potential title race.

The only other thing I remember that year was Mark Wrights header 10 minutes from the end against PSG and being convinced we were going to do it and overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit in a European semi final. No such luck that year, but we did it eventually
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,466
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32580 on: Today at 01:49:11 pm »
Thomas Tuchel and Julen Lopetegui on Manchester Uniteds manager shortlist

Chelseas predicament has alerted Old Trafford hierarchy
Pochettino, Ten Hag and Luis Enrique also being considered

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/16/manchester-united-monitoring-thomas-tuchel-new-manager-chelsea
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,094
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32581 on: Today at 01:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:29:17 pm


The only other thing I remember that year was Mark Wrights header 10 minutes from the end against PSG and being convinced we were going to do it and overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit in a European semi final. No such luck that year, but we did it eventually

I think Fowler rolled one wide from about 10 yards out right at the end.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32582 on: Today at 01:53:48 pm »
They're comically bad, it's amazing to see

When you look at it, Maguire looks like the worst transfer in the history of the PL but then you have to remember to go through the rest of that squad and you can find others that can be argued for. Pogba for a then world record £90m after they let him go for free as a kid, only to now be letting him go again on a free after years of being absolutely shite. AWB is one of the worst RBs in the league and he cost £50m after a decent season at Palace. Even Ronaldo, didn't cost too much as a fee but to be paying him half a million a week at 37 years old is criminal

This won't change with a new manager either by the way, the core of the club is rotten. They care more about visuals then making any progress. Social Media FC is the perfect moniker for them. They'll go after a manager who isn't right for them, give him a couple of shiny new toys that won't work with the current set of toys they already have and then they'll get rid after he turns out to be complete shite. Rinse and repeat
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32583 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:53:48 pm
They're comically bad, it's amazing to see

When you look at it, Maguire looks like the worst transfer in the history of the PL but then you have to remember to go through the rest of that squad and you can find others that can be argued for. Pogba for a then world record £90m after they let him go for free as a kid, only to now be letting him go again on a free after years of being absolutely shite. AWB is one of the worst RBs in the league and he cost £50m after a decent season at Palace. Even Ronaldo, didn't cost too much as a fee but to be paying him half a million a week at 37 years old is criminal

This won't change with a new manager either by the way, the core of the club is rotten. They care more about visuals then making any progress. Social Media FC is the perfect moniker for them. They'll go after a manager who isn't right for them, give him a couple of shiny new toys that won't work with the current set of toys they already have and then they'll get rid after he turns out to be complete shite. Rinse and repeat

And then we were forced to listen to the media overreaching praise of:
1) his defense is incredible
2) we'd rather the RB play defense first, unlike AA
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,961
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32584 on: Today at 02:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:08:19 am
The 85 semi was notorious as was the replay at Maine Rd. Some mates went to that and said it was carnage.
That was Atkinson era and clown and caricature that he was, he loved shit stirring.

Early 80's pre Ferguson, the rivalry was intense with seemingly nothing off limits. Ferguson saw it and used it.

Walking away from the game and the streets were deserted. It was like the final reel of on the beach. Chip papers blowing down the road. If you saw other people you were wary, just in case of ambush. Moody as anything outside.
During the game it was urban warfare. Some of the missiles thrown were horrific
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,660
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32585 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:53:48 pm
They're comically bad, it's amazing to see

When you look at it, Maguire looks like the worst transfer in the history of the PL but then you have to remember to go through the rest of that squad and you can find others that can be argued for. Pogba for a then world record £90m after they let him go for free as a kid, only to now be letting him go again on a free after years of being absolutely shite. AWB is one of the worst RBs in the league and he cost £50m after a decent season at Palace. Even Ronaldo, didn't cost too much as a fee but to be paying him half a million a week at 37 years old is criminal

This won't change with a new manager either by the way, the core of the club is rotten. They care more about visuals then making any progress. Social Media FC is the perfect moniker for them. They'll go after a manager who isn't right for them, give him a couple of shiny new toys that won't work with the current set of toys they already have and then they'll get rid after he turns out to be complete shite. Rinse and repeat

Its amazing.

After we signed Carroll it was like no-one would ever make a poorer signing in the PL. Maguire, Pogba, Wan Bissaka, Van De Beek, Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Schneiderlin and Fellaini later and he's probably not even in the top (well, bottom) ten now.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32586 on: Today at 02:31:32 pm »
Hard to feel sorry for Maguire given how much he earns for being bang average, but he does look like a golfer who can no longer hole a putt. Confidence must be rock bottom...and yet he does something decent like score with a header, he acts like a d1ck, so little sympathy. He was at the correct level at Leicester where you can get away with inconsistency and mistakes, but quite telling that they improved at the back for a few seasons after he left. Great bit of business.

In terms of where they go from here, the summer will be telling. Who they appoint as coach and their next transfer deal will speak to how they go from here. Wouldn't put a lot of money on them going in a different direction, but as Virgil says, "who cares".
Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32587 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm »
United should go and hire Giggs, give them much needed fighting spirit.
Believer

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,690
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32588 on: Today at 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:49:11 pm
Thomas Tuchel and Julen Lopetegui on Manchester Uniteds manager shortlist

Chelseas predicament has alerted Old Trafford hierarchy
Pochettino, Ten Hag and Luis Enrique also being considered

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/16/manchester-united-monitoring-thomas-tuchel-new-manager-chelsea

Tuchel? Are they out of their fucking minds? That club really is one giant shitshow...
Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32589 on: Today at 02:38:38 pm »
Neville should get the job since he has an opinion on every fuck thing. Rope in Rio as DOF and scholes as some coaching role

rolling back the years as the like to call the class of 92. All of them have Man u DNA for sure. That ought to fix it.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32590 on: Today at 02:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:08:18 pm
Yeah horrible:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEMY6rGw8Lg

What a miss from Collymore at 1-1.
Cheers for posting that mate, however gruesome it was to see!
That's the first time I've ever seen those goals on video. I just remember the sense of resignation when we conceded that corner for the second and the disbelief that James could find a different way to fuck up. I knew he missed it, but that was shocking.

Still, Gary Mac had some hair and that was possibly the scruffiest goal in a career of scruffy goals for Dublin.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,714
  • Truthiness
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32591 on: Today at 02:44:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:49:11 pm
Thomas Tuchel and Julen Lopetegui on Manchester Uniteds manager shortlist

Pochettino, Ten Hag and Luis Enrique also being considered

They're very different styles of managers.  It's almost as if - and this might shock you - that they don't really have a clue what they're doing and are looking for a big name and hoping that he can fix everything.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
