They're comically bad, it's amazing to see



When you look at it, Maguire looks like the worst transfer in the history of the PL but then you have to remember to go through the rest of that squad and you can find others that can be argued for. Pogba for a then world record £90m after they let him go for free as a kid, only to now be letting him go again on a free after years of being absolutely shite. AWB is one of the worst RBs in the league and he cost £50m after a decent season at Palace. Even Ronaldo, didn't cost too much as a fee but to be paying him half a million a week at 37 years old is criminal



This won't change with a new manager either by the way, the core of the club is rotten. They care more about visuals then making any progress. Social Media FC is the perfect moniker for them. They'll go after a manager who isn't right for them, give him a couple of shiny new toys that won't work with the current set of toys they already have and then they'll get rid after he turns out to be complete shite. Rinse and repeat