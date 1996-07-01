« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1898753 times)

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32560 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:43:26 am
Is that the season we were in a really good position, then David James basically gifted United a vital win at Anfield?

I always think of us back then as being rather Spursy. Some really good teams and individuals that always wilted when it really mattered.

Losing to bottom of the league Coventry at home a day after Man Utd lost at home to Derby with a chance to go top. Summed up that team sadly. Extremely talented and good to watch, but no backbone.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32561 on: Today at 12:28:14 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:13:40 pm
Ive never seen a player move as awkwardly as Maguire. The most unathletic player I can remember in the top flight. How anyone thought he could be an elite level footballer is beyond me. You have to be able to run and he genuinely cant without looking seriously pained.

Yep, Father Jack from Farther Ted had more pace, & milk turns quicker than Harry Maguire.

 The Mancs have a scattergun approach to signings, they see us [& others] buying players then feel they have to, too, & pay big money in doing so, but we  buy players to fit in with the system Klopp wants the team to play, United buy players then try & fit the system around the players to suit them, then it goes belly up with comical results. :lmao
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32562 on: Today at 12:29:14 pm »
Seems BT have removed all evidence of Simeone getting pelted with bottles and projectiles by United supporters. They edited it from their highlights clip and those who posted links of the incident on Twitter have had copyright claims against them.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

« Reply #32563 on: Today at 12:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:53:07 am
I remember one in the early 80's when a small group of Mancs got in the Kop and stood in the far right of it as you looked at the pitch. Maybe 100 or so, but that day the atmosphere was crazy. It was 0-0 I remember, but I'll have a quick look to see what years ended 0-0.

Edit: Could have been October 82.
Just looking back, despite our dominance in that era, they'd often beat us. From 81-85 at Anfield they won 3 and drew 2.

I found the 85 programme in the garage over the weekend, Sunday game in March - from what I remember we fucking battered them, then they scored a spawny winner. I think it was the game Strachan got done by McMahon and stretchered off.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32564 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:29:14 pm
Seems BT have removed all evidence of Simeone getting pelted with bottles and projectiles by United supporters. They edited it from their highlights clip and those who posted links of the incident on Twitter have had copyright claims against them.



Surprise face!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32565 on: Today at 12:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:29:14 pm
Seems BT have removed all evidence of Simeone getting pelted with bottles and projectiles by United supporters. They edited it from their highlights clip and those who posted links of the incident on Twitter have had copyright claims against them.
I hope the club are taking note of this for the next time a slight misdemeanor is elevated to a full on shitstorm by the likes of BT and Sky.
Honestly, a riot that caused a game to get called off plus the pelting with bottles of a rival coach and it's glossed over. One prick launches a Kopperberg bottle and it still gets mentioned and will no doubt be dragged up again if we draw City.

I don't want any special treatment, just consistency.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32566 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:08:21 am
Completely understandable for a non-Manchester born/raised United fan to want City to win the league over Liverpool. Its the Manchester born United fans that will have a much deeper rivalry with City.

Can understand somewhat why even Manchester based United fans may want City to win the league. If the shoe was on the other foot and it was Everton and United going for the title then Id want United to win the league. Mainly because Im from Liverpool and was  brought up alongside Everton fans and not United fans. Didnt talk to or even meet a United fan until I was about 20. United are a rival but as someone from Liverpool, Everton would always be our main rival. Surprised that there isnt a reasonable part of Uniteds core supporter base that dont want City to win.

United fans I know just don't see City's success as legitimate and see them as a joke so it bothers them less.

The 20 times thing is huge as well. It took them a long time to overhaul us
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32567 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:35:01 am
We took 12 years - 2001/02 - to mount what could be described as a title challenge; similarly in 2008/9. 2013/14 was (I think) our first title push that took us to the last day. That took 24 years.

I'd say 1996/7 was a challenge .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32568 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
It's funny reading about the hatred as I can remember being on the school bus and hearing kids saying the only way they could stop Liverpool winning the title is if we break all their legs.

This was before we played them and would have been before they were relegated, so early 70s.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32569 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:46:48 pm
United fans I know just don't see City's success as legitimate and see them as a joke so it bothers them less.

The 20 times thing is huge as well. It took them a long time to overhaul us
this is it in a nutshell
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32570 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:53:07 am
I remember one in the early 80's when a small group of Mancs got in the Kop and stood in the far right of it as you looked at the pitch. Maybe 100 or so, but that day the atmosphere was crazy. It was 0-0 I remember, but I'll have a quick look to see what years ended 0-0.

Edit: Could have been October 82.
Just looking back, despite our dominance in that era, they'd often beat us. From 81-85 at Anfield they won 3 and drew 2.

There was a few of them in the Kop in the Easter Monday 3 - 3 game in 88. They shit themselves and got escorted up them stairs by the side of Kemlyn.

Edit

And if my memory serves me right word went out that they had been let out of the ground so about a 100 of us also left the ground . I know ... I know...
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32571 on: Today at 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:47:01 pm
I'd say 1996/7 was a challenge .
Possibly but finishing 7 points adrift feels like it was a promising season where there was 'hope' but not really a genuine title push.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32572 on: Today at 12:58:20 pm »
I bet Maguire played second row in school rugby.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32573 on: Today at 01:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:50:11 pm
Possibly but finishing 7 points adrift feels like it was a promising season where there was 'hope' but not really a genuine title push.

I think the title was in our hands though and we had a game in hand. David James soon put an end to that at Coventry at home in April.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32574 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:02:46 pm
I think the title was in our hands though and we had a game in hand. David James soon put an end to that at Coventry at home in April.
Still haunts me.
Was that 1-0 Fowler and then we conceded to goals from Gary Mac corners?

Following the Mancs out Kesey  ;)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32575 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Still haunts me.
Was that 1-0 Fowler and then we conceded to goals from Gary Mac corners?

Following the Mancs out Kesey  ;)

Yeah horrible:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEMY6rGw8Lg

What a miss from Collymore at 1-1.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32576 on: Today at 01:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:07:20 pm
Still haunts me.
Was that 1-0 Fowler and then we conceded to goals from Gary Mac corners?

Following the Mancs out Kesey  ;)

I was young and impressionable  ;D Me mate lost our quart of rocky that day too .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi
