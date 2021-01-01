« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 809 810 811 812 813 [814]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1897251 times)

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,553
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32520 on: Today at 11:19:49 am »
United have now been in this cycle of despair for the best part of a decade. This has now become more acutely serious in the last couple of years as the early sense of things was that they would just 'get it right' sooner rather than later.

So for about two years now we watch a United game; United lose; the performance is poor...the United-supporting lads in the studio then engage in this rinse and repeat punditry that simply revisits well-trodden ground about a lack of plan, poor recruitment, no leadership, poor coaching, etc.

Yet the very next time they win - lucky or otherwise - this whole self-loathing is forgotten. The big statements about a fresh start and better coaching are binned-off as the fun times are back; United are back; Ronnie is the GOAT; everything is rosey in the garden.

It's comical. The short-term highs are so gratefully received that there's never really a genuine established consideration about how the club should improve...until the next defeat rolls in...and the cycle kicks in again.

They're not a serious football club and their ex-players have absolutely no clue what they are talking about as they're so inconsistent in their messaging.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32521 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
They are like a boring and less likeable version of us from the 90s. Constantly turning corners and buying the last piece of the jigsaw and not winning much or competing in the league. They are very lucky they fourth gets CL now. If we had CL money in the 90s we would have been able to compete.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32522 on: Today at 11:26:46 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:25:31 am
They are like a boring and less likeable version of us from the 90s. Constantly turning corners and buying the last piece of the jigsaw and not winning much or competing in the league. They are very lucky they fourth gets CL now. If we had CL money in the 90s we would have been able to compete.
At least we mounted serious title challenges. These haven't in a decade.
Logged

Online redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32523 on: Today at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:40:49 am
A united supporting mate of mine would rather we won the title as, even though he hates us as their biggest rivals, he respects that were a proper club doing it a better way than City not buying the title with the wealth of a State.


This is true of a number of United Fans.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32524 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:01:27 am
Dont think anyone who went to or witnessed the 1985 FA Cup semi final at Goodison would say Liverpool and United was just some friendly banter before Ferguson arrived on the scene. I didnt go that game but know many who did. I did live close by though and it was carnage that day.

Ferguson definitely stoked the fires of the rivalry but lets not kid ourselves it wasnt a blazing inferno before he arrived.
I agree with this. Their obsession with Liverpool, and subsequent jealousy and hatred was there before Ferguson arrived. He just mobilised it and used it to drive them on. They were off the scale with their hatred easily by the latter 70s. It was well established and entrenched by the 80s.

Ferguson poured petrol on an already intense flame, but he never started the fire. What he did was harness it and focus it. He used it as a motivator.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32525 on: Today at 11:31:07 am »
I feel so sorry for them. They'd have been better this season if they renewed their VAR contract.




NOT!
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32526 on: Today at 11:31:50 am »
United aren't a proper football club anymore. Anyone who signs a 37yo player to lead the club out of the doldrums can't be taken seriously. Their stadium is falling apart, their squad is laughably rubbish and over hyped and their owners are hated by their supporters despite pumping billions into the team and giving every manager as much funds as they need. It's lovely to see them like this.  :wave
Logged

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32527 on: Today at 11:33:17 am »
Nice little rant from 'Mrflyingpig'.....(Season is Over)... ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Go11SibmiI
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32528 on: Today at 11:33:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:26:46 am
At least we mounted serious title challenges. These haven't in a decade.

Not really sadly. Was just looking at our PL seasons. Our highest finish in the 90s was third. Weve finished second in the PL just four times. Jesus, Id forgotten quite how bad the 90s were. Our PL record really does stink. Klopp leading us to the promised land is genuinely an underrated achievement.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,763
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32529 on: Today at 11:34:13 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:14:59 am
It's £50m if they don't make the top 4 which I'm assuming they won't. Europa League football will also make them less attractive.

Where did you read that?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,553
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32530 on: Today at 11:35:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:26:46 am
At least we mounted serious title challenges. These haven't in a decade.
We took 12 years - 2001/02 - to mount what could be described as a title challenge; similarly in 2008/9. 2013/14 was (I think) our first title push that took us to the last day. That took 24 years.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,553
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32531 on: Today at 11:36:59 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:25:31 am
They are like a boring and less likeable version of us from the 90s. Constantly turning corners and buying the last piece of the jigsaw and not winning much or competing in the league. They are very lucky they fourth gets CL now. If we had CL money in the 90s we would have been able to compete.
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/united-1990s-liverpool-re-enacted.428685/
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32532 on: Today at 11:37:33 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:33:19 am
Not really sadly. Was just looking at our PL seasons. Our highest finish in the 90s was third. Weve finished second in the PL just four times. Jesus, Id forgotten quite how bad the 90s were. Our PL record really does stink. Klopp leading us to the promised land is genuinely an underrated achievement.
1996/97.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32533 on: Today at 11:38:06 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:34:13 am
Where did you read that?
The Telegraph but it's behind a pay wall.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,871
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32534 on: Today at 11:39:29 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:35:01 am
We took 12 years - 2001/02 - to mount what could be described as a title challenge; similarly in 2008/9. 2013/14 was (I think) our first title push that took us to the last day. That took 24 years.
96/97 was our season, top for quite a while early on but we had no backbone and somehow ended up 4th in a 2 horse race.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,273
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32535 on: Today at 11:40:30 am »
Interesting discussion about when and how the rivalry turned nastier.

As well as Ferguson playing his part, theres also the fact that Uniteds resurgence exactly mirrored Sky totally altering the landscape of the game. By showing so many games and having so much coverage they created narratives, stoked up drama and embellished personalities.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,763
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32536 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:38:06 am
The Telegraph but it's behind a pay wall.

Ta.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,553
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32537 on: Today at 11:42:44 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:40:30 am
Interesting discussion about when and how the rivalry turned nastier.

As well as Ferguson playing his part, theres also the fact that Uniteds resurgence exactly mirrored Sky totally altering the landscape of the game. By showing so many games and having so much coverage they created narratives, stoked up drama and embellished personalities.
Yep. United being the ones to replace Liverpool was a big factor. Had it been Arsenal or someone else then the rivalry wouldn't have been stoked to quite the same levels.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 809 810 811 812 813 [814]   Go Up
« previous next »
 