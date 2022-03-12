To be fair, Ronaldo got it in the face but still tried to score. Fat Head just blubbered.
i think you're being harsh on maguire to be honest
it's the first time this season he's shown his versatility
i thought he could only do the keystone cops thing at the back but clearly he's able to pull it off up front as well
quality lad, take a bow
not only have utd been the banter club from the start of the season up to now, i'm struggling to think of a time when this much banter from the watching world has been heaped upon a football club, social media is tailor made to revel in it, granted but take a good helping of the famed utd arrogance, add a pinch of meltdown, sprinkled with spending off the scale and you have yourself a recipe for a generational banter team - the class of 2021 - thanks ole, you put this concoction together for everyone to dine out on and they'll speak of your creation for decades to come
the fact one of their cult heroes crafted it, topped it off with their idol, overwatched by lord of the brown ring himself, utd have really outdone themselves, if liverpool fans had written the script it wouldn't have been this fucking good
they're man utd, they do what they want, you know