Old Trafford could be knocked down and rebuilt under plans being considered by Manchester United.



United are close to appointing preferred partners for what would be the biggest redevelopment project in the club’s history after an exhaustive tender process in which bidders were asked to submit three different design proposals.



The most ambitious of those options is for a complete rebuild of Old Trafford, the country’s largest club stadium with a capacity of 74,140 seats and United’s home since 1910.



If United pressed ahead with such a move, a new, larger stadium with a capacity to rival Wembley’s 90,000 would be built on a reconfigured site. It would also feature a smaller, second ground to host the women’s team and academy matches.



The Glazer family have come in for heavy criticism in recent years from supporters for neglecting Old Trafford, which has become tired and outdated, particularly in relation to some of their rivals’ new state-of-the-art stadiums.



Although a full rebuild would be a much more straight-forward project in many ways than redevelopment of the existing stadium, one of the biggest headaches centres around where United would play their home matches while the work was carried out.



Such a construction project could take two to three years and, unlike with Tottenham Hotspur - who played at Wembley for two seasons while their new stadium was built - there is not an alternative, large-scale venue in the north west which United could use in the meantime.



A ground share with another club would present an array of problems and mean a severe hit to matchday revenue. United currently generate at least £4.25 million in income for every home game.



Nothing is off the table at this stage, though, with United prepared to consider all options after a thorough review of the plans put forward.



The other two options under consideration are:



- An expansion of Old Trafford’s existing South Stand, which would involve going up and over the top of the adjacent railway line and increase capacity to over 80,000, plus an overhaul of the rest of the stadium

- A complete revamp of the existing stadium, including a drastic overhaul of the club’s corporate hospitality, but with no South Stand expansion.



It is understood that if United went with one of these options, the club ideally favour a phased rebuild that would allow them to keep playing matches at Old Trafford at full capacity rather than accept the temporary closure of the South Stand.



But it is believed that, as well as being extremely complex, the costs involved in such a project would skyrocket if the preferred bidder was asked to redevelop the South Stand while it remained open to fans on matchdays.



United’s South Stand holds 9,433 seats, excluding the directors' and press boxes, with a further 1,585 executive seats in the upper section. The south west and south east quadrants hold a further 4,338 supporters combined.



Any of the options would involve a huge rethink of the club’s existing corporate hospitality offering, which was once the envy of English football but now trails rivals such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs, who have all moved into new stadiums, and Liverpool, who redeveloped Anfield.

