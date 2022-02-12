« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32160 on: Yesterday at 12:50:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:37:32 pm
I like to imagine Walt Disney is saying to Micky there 'Look Micky, its Carlo Ancelotti! He's too big to fail' and then Mickys going 'Ha ha, what about Pochetinno ha ha?'

;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32161 on: Yesterday at 01:44:42 pm
Quote from: Sharado on March  8, 2022, 01:41:09 pm
I love that this time out they can't keep getting it wrong when pre 1992 they had very much kept getting it wrong for 26 years.

And they were the media darlings even when they got relegated.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32162 on: Yesterday at 01:46:45 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:25:18 pm
jesus 10 years and people are still having the castle greyskull/snake mountain fight

Grayskull. Spell it right man, FFS.

Although its unlike sport like that because of dumb Americans like Turkish so Ill let you off on a technicaliteh.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32163 on: Yesterday at 01:57:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:46:45 pm
Grayskull. Spell it right man, FFS.

Although its unlike sport like that because of dumb Americans like Turkish so Ill let you off on a technicaliteh.

Aspersions on my nationality, and intellect, one of the Man-E-Faces of Meckanick...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32164 on: Yesterday at 02:00:33 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:23:35 am
Bit weird that you think someone's health shouldn't be a concern.
why should I care about his health?  do you think he'd give a flying fart for my health, or yours?

LOL.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32165 on: Yesterday at 02:01:58 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:57:05 pm
Aspersions on my nationality, and intellect, one of the Man-E-Faces of Meckanick...

Horrendous typo on m my post to. Not even sure what I was trying to say. Ill retract my earlier illegible statement!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32166 on: Yesterday at 02:03:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:26:46 pm
Exactly Tony, its completely the wrong castle anyway



£80 million they spent on Maguire, Mickey! Can we teach Pluto to chase a ball?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32167 on: Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:00:33 pm
why should I care about his health?  do you think he'd give a flying fart for my health, or yours?

LOL.
I'm sure he'd care about yours
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32168 on: Yesterday at 02:06:03 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 05:15:38 am
Thought it was -"This old man, he told me. Bryan Robsons got VD"?
I suspect you are correct on that. My memory was a bit hazy on the first line.

I've edited it.  :thumbup
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32169 on: Yesterday at 02:07:52 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm
I'm sure he'd care about yours
in a negative sense, yeah you're probably right.  :)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32170 on: Yesterday at 02:12:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:43:20 am
Deffo remember singing U-N-I-T-E-D on the Kop.
Ah, maybe I need another edit. 😄

I think I've heard "U-N-I-T-E-D....", "My old man, he told me..." and "This old man...."

It might be another Libyan sun/Arabian sun/radiant sun thing.  ;D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32171 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
If Pochettino goes there I'd love them to make a 'statement' signing in Neymar. 30 years old, been shite for years, a 'name' as well. Please, please do it.

They'd unironically love it as well as they did with that c*nt last summer
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32172 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
If Pochettino goes there I'd love them to make a 'statement' signing in Neymar. 30 years old, been shite for years, a 'name' as well. Please, please do it.

They'd unironically love it as well as they did with that c*nt last summer

It will be Harry Edward Kane MBE, and we already know it ...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32173 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
It will be Harry Edward Kane MBE, and we already know it ...
For his last big contract.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32174 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:46:45 pm
Grayskull. Spell it right man, FFS.

Although its unlike sport like that because of dumb Americans like Turkish so Ill let you off on a technicaliteh.

Can't we just call it Mustafar instead?

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32175 on: Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
If Pochettino goes there I'd love them to make a 'statement' signing in Neymar. 30 years old, been shite for years, a 'name' as well. Please, please do it.

They'd unironically love it as well as they did with that c*nt last summer

He's way too young for them, they'll buy Messi instead and come back for Neymar five years from now.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32176 on: Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm
been bugging me for a while, but i think I've got it - Ralf is a spitting image of an older Lee Evans
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32177 on: Today at 02:06:37 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
Can't we just call it Mustafar instead?



At least I didn't get called dumb this time, progress...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32178 on: Today at 04:16:35 am
Quote from: dimitri on Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm
been bugging me for a while, but i think I've got it - Ralf is a spitting image of an older Lee Evans

Far better comedian though.
