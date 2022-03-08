« previous next »
Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32120 on: March 8, 2022, 07:10:17 pm »
Quite :duh
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32121 on: March 8, 2022, 07:29:43 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on March  8, 2022, 10:18:27 am
...i've said many times it is utterly unthinkable the club allowed pep and klopp go to their two biggest rivals because they wanted to trust... van gaal and moyes...

United didn't "allow" Klopp to go elsewhere. He never wanted to manage your club. He chose to go to Liverpool. The assumption there being that if United had wanted him then he'd be at Old Trafford now, but the reality is he's on record saying he'd not have gone there. Likening OT to a theme park rather than a football club.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32122 on: March 8, 2022, 07:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  8, 2022, 07:29:43 pm
United didn't "allow" Klopp to go elsewhere. He never wanted to manage your club. He chose to go to Liverpool. The assumption there being that if United had wanted him then he'd be at Old Trafford now, but the reality is he's on record saying he'd not have gone there. Likening OT to a theme park rather than a football club.



"I really do not want to work at Castle Grayskull..."
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32123 on: March 8, 2022, 09:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  8, 2022, 07:29:43 pm
United didn't "allow" Klopp to go elsewhere. He never wanted to manage your club. He chose to go to Liverpool. The assumption there being that if United had wanted him then he'd be at Old Trafford now, but the reality is he's on record saying he'd not have gone there. Likening OT to a theme park rather than a football club.
They aren't "sexy" enough for him. Man's got good taste :D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32124 on: Yesterday at 04:30:16 am »
For SAF own health sake, he should no longer attend or watch any United game!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32125 on: Yesterday at 05:24:08 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  8, 2022, 11:48:00 am
The Class of 92%.



It's one of Godfather's strategy, forget the ball, we're on the pitch for the space.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32126 on: Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm »
United are where we were back in 1999. 9 years without the league. One trophy better of than where we were back then. The late G Houllier was transformative to course of our history from there. I don't think United have the assets to sell to raise the funds they need to overhaul their squad. Rangnick was a strange appointment. They have been in transition since Ferguson left. Moyes was never going to command the respect of the players having won nothing. Van Gaal recruited poorly and sold players he should have kept. Though to be fair to Van Gaal he did grasp nettles that Moyes didn't. Mourinho's tenures always end in fights. Solksjaer was never a United manager. Like Lennon at Celtic second time round a good caretaker. His signings haven't worked out. I like Sancho and Fernandes has talent but like Van Gaal recruitment has been terrible. City were very lucky to 'miss' out on Maguire and Fred.
I don't see United making top four which makes it harder to attract players. I expect Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard and Martial to all leave in the summer. Their wage bill is off the charts making it harder to shift those still in contract. Whoever comes in has an enormous task. Their demise is all the sweeter knowing that Ferguson is around to see it while our start continues to ascend under Herr Klopp.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32127 on: Yesterday at 12:45:08 pm »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32128 on: Yesterday at 12:56:15 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm
United are where we were back in 1999. 9 years without the league. One trophy better of than where we were back then. The late G Houllier was transformative to course of our history from there. I don't think United have the assets to sell to raise the funds they need to overhaul their squad. Rangnick was a strange appointment. They have been in transition since Ferguson left. Moyes was never going to command the respect of the players having won nothing. Van Gaal recruited poorly and sold players he should have kept. Though to be fair to Van Gaal he did grasp nettles that Moyes didn't. Mourinho's tenures always end in fights. Solksjaer was never a United manager. Like Lennon at Celtic second time round a good caretaker. His signings haven't worked out. I like Sancho and Fernandes has talent but like Van Gaal recruitment has been terrible. City were very lucky to 'miss' out on Maguire and Fred.
I don't see United making top four which makes it harder to attract players. I expect Pogba, Matic, Mata, Lingard and Martial to all leave in the summer. Their wage bill is off the charts making it harder to shift those still in contract. Whoever comes in has an enormous task. Their demise is all the sweeter knowing that Ferguson is around to see it while our start continues to ascend under Herr Klopp.

How often is this going to be trotted out?

At no point during the 90s, or 00s, were we a team that 'needed' to be challenging. We weren't ever a team that was paying the highest wages. This United team has an absolutely mammoth wage bill, its not a wage bill that is designed to just about keep pace with two or three other clubs. That really is the key difference. At this point of our drought we'd already recognised we had fallen behind, we already knew it'd happened and adjusted accordingly. That's not the same as is happening at United. Tony has demonstrated it the last few days. 'We'll get it right cos we can't keep getting it wrong, and we're Man United'.

I know its all in the name of showing what a dreadful situation they're in, so we can all definitely agree on the general sentiment! :D But it really is annoying to keep seeing people say 'they're just us of the 90s'. Souness was a quick disaster, Roy Evans was a decent manager and kept us relatively competitive and then Ged changed us. We took our eye off the ball and United didn't. Thats absolutely not whats happening now, they're just reverting to type. They're not 'Liverpool of the 90's they're 'United of the 80s'
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32129 on: Yesterday at 01:11:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on March  8, 2022, 10:27:12 am
yes absolutely after Ferguson if they had decided to go for him properly instead of letting city do a 5 year process of rolling out the red carpet and getting all his best pals in behind the scenes role for him then half heartedly asking him over dinner

as for klopp everyone clings to the disneyland line as if it was that and not approaching him in 2013 when he was a CL finalist instead of 2015 when he was a free agent.

it's a huge assumption that klopp would've gone to utd whenever you approached him seeing as when he was approached and considered it, he considered it disneyland

the only fact we have available is that he didn't want to manage utd when approached, to suggest you could've got him at some other time is hogwash, at best it's an unknown, in reality every indication we have regarding the situation is that he wouldn't have taken the job

utd need to get on board with reality and abandon this boring ass myth that's been peddled out for years that they can get who they want when they want cos we're unitehhhed and everyone wants to come here be it player or manager (even with your crazy wages)

yes, you have pull (well, had, your pull is a limp dick these days) but just being unitehhed doesn't cut it esp these days


Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  8, 2022, 10:31:06 am
I get why you're saying this, but McTominay is not some up and coming youngster. He's 25.

im aware of that but he's not one of their more senior players and after that utter shit show it should've been the captain going in front of the cameras and if not him, his deputy, if not maguire, then bruno and even then, there's degea and others before you put him out

seems the truth was he'd do it and the others were spineless, that wasn't some incidental post match interview, it was the main sky one, ie the one everyone's going to see

put it another way, if they'd won maguire and bruno would've been fighting each other in the changing room doorway trying to get the sky interview, unless he was motm you'd never had seen mctominnay im sure of that
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32130 on: Yesterday at 01:49:17 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 04:30:16 am
For SAF own health sake, he should no longer attend or watch any United game!
and this is a concern because ..... ?
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32131 on: Yesterday at 01:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:11:07 pm
im aware of that but he's not one of their more senior players and after that utter shit show it should've been the captain going in front of the cameras and if not him, his deputy, if not maguire, then bruno and even then, there's degea and others before you put him out

seems the truth was he'd do it and the others were spineless, that wasn't some incidental post match interview, it was the main sky one, ie the one everyone's going to see

put it another way, if they'd won maguire and bruno would've been fighting each other in the changing room doorway trying to get the sky interview, unless he was motm you'd never had seen mctominnay im sure of that

Or they were quite savvy with it and sent practically the only player who isn't going to get a load of shit for an interview
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32132 on: Yesterday at 04:36:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:56:15 pm
How often is this going to be trotted out?

At no point during the 90s, or 00s, were we a team that 'needed' to be challenging. We weren't ever a team that was paying the highest wages. This United team has an absolutely mammoth wage bill, its not a wage bill that is designed to just about keep pace with two or three other clubs. That really is the key difference. At this point of our drought we'd already recognised we had fallen behind, we already knew it'd happened and adjusted accordingly. That's not the same as is happening at United. Tony has demonstrated it the last few days. 'We'll get it right cos we can't keep getting it wrong, and we're Man United'.

I know its all in the name of showing what a dreadful situation they're in, so we can all definitely agree on the general sentiment! :D But it really is annoying to keep seeing people say 'they're just us of the 90s'. Souness was a quick disaster, Roy Evans was a decent manager and kept us relatively competitive and then Ged changed us. We took our eye off the ball and United didn't. Thats absolutely not whats happening now, they're just reverting to type. They're not 'Liverpool of the 90's they're 'United of the 80s'
My memories of watching Liverpool in the 90s were quite good, we played some nice stuff and were in and around the trophies.  Maybe rose tinted glasses but it's one of those eras with loads of class players and cult heroes and I think it was fun at the time.  Even the shit players had something fun about them.  The real angst didn't start until after Istanbul where not winning the league became a stick to beat us with after we'd spent a few years winning everything else.

I doubt that today's Utd fans will be looking back on this era quite as fondly.  Their shit players are just shit.  They're having an awful time but 90s Liverpool was a right laugh.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32133 on: Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:36:41 pm
My memories of watching Liverpool in the 90s were quite good, we played some nice stuff and were in and around the trophies.  Maybe rose tinted glasses but it's one of those eras with loads of class players and cult heroes and I think it was fun at the time.  Even the shit players had something fun about them.  The real angst didn't start until after Istanbul where not winning the league became a stick to beat us with after we'd spent a few years winning everything else.

I doubt that today's Utd fans will be looking back on this era quite as fondly.  Their shit players are just shit.  They're having an awful time but 90s Liverpool was a right laugh.

It was fun football. Should have been a lot more successful considering the players we had, but its in no way comparable to the United tactic of just chucking enough shit at a wall and hoping some of it sticks ala tonysleft (because it can't go wrong forever).

Moyes       > Van Gaal     > Mourinho > Solskjaer > Ragnick

Van Persie > Ibrahimovic > Lukaku   > Rashford  > Ronaldo

Vidic         > Jones          > Smalling > Bailly       > Maguire

I mean look at that in terms of progression for your manager, main striker and main CB. Its amazing. The 90s for us were a bit of a mess, a bit rubbish after three decades of dominance, a bit crap seeing our main rivals move so far ahead, a bit of a wasted opportunity considering some of our youngsters. But I'll be fucked if we were ever such an absolute mess as these are. Roy and Ged don't deserve that tag.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32134 on: Yesterday at 04:54:15 pm »
Just popped in to redcafe to delight at their despair, and they're all moaning about how "lucky" we were last night.

Apparently, according to one poster, we're only still fighting for a quadruple because we've been "playing against 10 men every other week."

I was interested to see just exactly how wrong this was, so I took a look.

In our 44 matches in all comps this season, an opponent has been sent off 9 times. (Including Pogba at Old Trafford in a game that should have seen more than 1 red card).

If they're looking for a straw to clutch at, it ain't that.

Thick. As. Pigshit.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32135 on: Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm
It was fun football. Should have been a lot more successful considering the players we had, but its in no way comparable to the United tactic of just chucking enough shit at a wall and hoping some of it sticks ala tonysleft (because it can't go wrong forever).

Moyes       > Van Gaal     > Mourinho > Solskjaer > Ragnick

Van Persie > Ibrahimovic > Lukaku   > Rashford  > Ronaldo

Vidic         > Jones          > Smalling > Bailly       > Maguire

I mean look at that in terms of progression for your manager, main striker and main CB. Its amazing. The 90s for us were a bit of a mess, a bit rubbish after three decades of dominance, a bit crap seeing our main rivals move so far ahead, a bit of a wasted opportunity considering some of our youngsters. But I'll be fucked if we were ever such an absolute mess as these are. Roy and Ged don't deserve that tag.
There's just no joy in any of those names is there?  McManaman and Fowler were great to watch, we had these mercurial talents like Berger or Litmanen, it was worth tuning in for.  Even the shit defenders would do something funny every now and then like turn Cantona's collar down or wrap their bollocks round the goalpost.  4-3 against Newcastle with Collymore playing left wing back FFS.

If people mention players like Vergard Heggem or The Stig these days it still raises a smile.  In 15 years time if you mention Wan-Bissaka or Luke Shaw to one of them they'll put their fist through the wall.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32136 on: Yesterday at 05:34:43 pm »
The best is they were unhappy with Lukaku scoring for them because he wasn't a player with enough flair or excitement. So they made it miserable for him (and he was out of shape too in that Adult Disneyland) and got rid of him.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32137 on: Yesterday at 05:57:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:34:43 pm
The best is they were unhappy with Lukaku scoring for them because he wasn't a player with enough flair or excitement. So they made it miserable for him (and he was out of shape too in that Adult Disneyland) and got rid of him.
To be fair other than at Everton and Inter, Lukaku has flattered to deceive. They spent a fortune on him (Who haven't they spent a fortune on?) and he wasn't that good.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32138 on: Yesterday at 06:36:29 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:54:15 pm
Just popped in to redcafe to delight at their despair, and they're all moaning about how "lucky" we were last night.

Apparently, according to one poster, we're only still fighting for a quadruple because we've been "playing against 10 men every other week."

I was interested to see just exactly how wrong this was, so I took a look.

In our 44 matches in all comps this season, an opponent has been sent off 9 times. (Including Pogba at Old Trafford in a game that should have seen more than 1 red card).

If they're looking for a straw to clutch at, it ain't that.

Thick. As. Pigshit.


I got bored, and had a look at those games (I make it 8 reds in 45 games)
Cumulative score prior to the red cards:
     13-4 to LFC
After the red cards:
     2-0 to LFC

So if anything, the red cards seem to have hindered us!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32139 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:09:16 pm
There's just no joy in any of those names is there?  McManaman and Fowler were great to watch, we had these mercurial talents like Berger or Litmanen, it was worth tuning in for.  Even the shit defenders would do something funny every now and then like turn Cantona's collar down or wrap their bollocks round the goalpost.  4-3 against Newcastle with Collymore playing left wing back FFS.

If people mention players like Vergard Heggem or The Stig these days it still raises a smile.  In 15 years time if you mention Wan-Bissaka or Luke Shaw to one of them they'll put their fist through the wall.

You and Lobo put it perfectly for me,the 90's as i remember it just weren't a joyless slog and pure decline for us there were still great games,moments in seasons and heroes to look up to with hope even if we couldn't ever quite put it together on the pitch and we weren't the biggest spenders then.

United have spent over a billion in the last 10 years on countless players and managers to arrive to this,doesn't look like they know what kind of football they want to play any more which was unheard of during Ferguson's reign,unprofessional unfit bunch of players leaking stories to the press behind the club's back and absolutely turgid football most recently under a manager they no doubt got just because they thought this pressing lark looks cool and works for others.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32140 on: Yesterday at 07:30:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2022, 08:11:38 am
Can they sack raggy before the end of the season?
They'll sack when they want
They'll sack when they want
They're Man United, they'll sack when they want
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32141 on: Today at 12:04:44 am »
Well, they just wouldn't be United without a good postponement against us, eh?
If it's not United themselves, it's fate.

Coincidently, they're in "crisis" yet again...
Funny old game...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32142 on: Today at 12:05:56 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:30:02 pm
They'll sack when they want
They'll sack when they want
They're Man United, they'll sack when they want
They should hire Poch :D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32143 on: Today at 12:09:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:05:56 am
They should hire Poch :D
Who'd likely improve them. I think they should stick with the Professor.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32144 on: Today at 12:50:25 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:36:41 pm
My memories of watching Liverpool in the 90s were quite good, we played some nice stuff and were in and around the trophies.  Maybe rose tinted glasses but it's one of those eras with loads of class players and cult heroes and I think it was fun at the time.  Even the shit players had something fun about them.  The real angst didn't start until after Istanbul where not winning the league became a stick to beat us with after we'd spent a few years winning everything else.

I doubt that today's Utd fans will be looking back on this era quite as fondly.  Their shit players are just shit.  They're having an awful time but 90s Liverpool was a right laugh.

That 94-97 squad was just a bit late to the professional party IMO. I often wondered what Houllier might have been able to do with that squad but, given the mindset of some of its members (Collymore, Ruddock, James, Redknapp etc), they probably just wouldn't have turned up for him. They were a very talented exciting team with some good pros (Barnes, Rush) but just never managed to make that final step.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32145 on: Today at 01:33:45 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:36:41 pm
My memories of watching Liverpool in the 90s were quite good, we played some nice stuff and were in and around the trophies.  Maybe rose tinted glasses but it's one of those eras with loads of class players and cult heroes and I think it was fun at the time.  Even the shit players had something fun about them.  The real angst didn't start until after Istanbul where not winning the league became a stick to beat us with after we'd spent a few years winning everything else.

I doubt that today's Utd fans will be looking back on this era quite as fondly.  Their shit players are just shit.  They're having an awful time but 90s Liverpool was a right laugh.
The problem with evaluating 90s Liverpool is that the 90s came hard on the heels of the 70s and 80s, which were an embarrassment of riches for the Liverpool fan. In comparison, the 90s were always going to look poor, but the reality is they were only poor when measured against the insanely amazing two decades that went before them.

As has been said, there were still good times, great players and some fantastic games. Yes, there was a missing ingredient or two, but it was nothing like how utterly abject, confused, directionless and delusional United currently are and have been for some years now. They are rotten to the core, and still seem generally oblivious to the fact. But, as older Reds will no doubt remember, this is just the reemergence of the United we always knew. A collection of hyped-up names, egos, individuals and collective delusions of grandeur. I don't recall us ever getting to that stage in the 90s.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32146 on: Today at 01:37:06 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  8, 2022, 02:26:41 pm
Don't know if it's been posted but if anyone fancies a giggle, the flying pig is hilarious. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QcGN7s06nY

I don't think I'll ever stop laughing at the fact that their main fucking song is nick-nack-Paddy-whack give a dog a a bone.

Pathetic club.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32147 on: Today at 01:45:24 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:37:06 am
I don't think I'll ever stop laughing at the fact that their main fucking song is nick-nack-Paddy-whack give a dog a a bone.

Pathetic club.

To be fair, we did hijack it years ago with:

U-N-I-T-E-D

Bryan Robson's got VD

With a nick-nack-paddy-wack give a dog a bone

Man United fuck off home.

 ;D
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32148 on: Today at 01:49:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:45:24 am
To be fair, we did hijack it years ago with:

U-N-I-T-E-D

Bryan Robson's got VD

With a nick-nack-paddy-wack give a dog a bone

Man United fuck off home.

 ;D

Aye
