Naturally us and Abu Dhabi have the 2 best managers in the world but neither walked into the same mess there is at utd.



Everyone knows how AD planned for years in readiness for Peps arrival but FSG had had 5yrs putting their methods in place before Jurgen arrived.



Sure there were mistakes made and Jürgen obviously brought his trusty sidekicks with him but the recruitment and analytics side was pretty much already in place, it just needed tweaking to make it more efficient.



Utd have started to get those backroom positions filled but as yet it's not been tested. Especially the recruitment and analytics so it remains to be seen how successful it'll be.



Best case scenario, there's 5yrs to catch up on with lots of trial and errors, money spent and more time and more managers wasted before they're even at the stage we were when Jürgen arrived.



They genuinely have no idea how big a task lies in front of them and whilst ever they have the "well it only took Liverpool x y z time" the bigger the task becomes.



I'm loving it so long may it continue 😁