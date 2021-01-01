« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 794 795 796 797 798 [799]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1859185 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,674
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31920 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:18:28 pm
Interesting to see Rashford leaking that he's thinking of leaving in the summer. Interesting in that he wasn't mentioned in that list of likely leakers from earlier on in the season. Tottenham is realistically as big a club as he'll be able to go to though.

Surely he'll end up at Newcastle.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31921 on: Today at 01:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:10:53 pm
Would Phil Babb be a more apt comparison to Harry Maguire. A record(I think) fee after a good World Cup. Just need Maguire to slide into the post with his balls first.

Neil Ruddock as a player.

Not the LFC version... the one that couldn't play for Swindon town because they had no shorts to fit him.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,497
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31922 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
If Everton weren't skint I'm sure they would be all over Rashford. Maybe Stevie and Villa would go for him.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • Klopptimist
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #31923 on: Today at 01:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:49 pm
Are these still the Biggest Club in the World [TM] ?

How could they not be, don't they claim to have 1 billion fans?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
Pages: 1 ... 794 795 796 797 798 [799]   Go Up
« previous next »
 