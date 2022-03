The “How do we sell Harry Maguire” thread on Redcafe is pure comedy gold



Thing is though its a very pertinent question. He needs binning off. They are going to have to face up to the fact that they look stupid for buying him in the first place and just accept the highest bid they can get, which will not be anywhere near half what they paid for him. then move on. They can’t cover up the fact it was, is and always will be a stupid piece of business. They need a decent manager with full backing to sort that out though and I’m not putting money on them getting that right.Edit, actually the whole team is full of very expensive players on big wages that need binning off, they have some job on their hands.