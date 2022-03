5 Live trying to play down Maguire's uselessness by referring back to how good he looked in the Euros. He looked alright because he was in a three and other covered for his deficiencies. In an elite team he's a liability.



Rinse and repeat for most of United's players.



As for Ragnick - he may well be a theorist that Klopp and others have referred back to, but theory and practice are very different. He's totally out of his depth, like putting your old college lecturer in charge of the team.