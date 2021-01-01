« Reply #31725 on: Today at 08:32:15 pm »
Sending McTominay out to do the media rounds. Leadership from the senior pros.
Q. Accusations that United players gave up today, whats your opinion on that?
A. Its difficult to see whats going around you on the pitch. Ill have to watch it back and see the body language
Erm, the answer youre looking for is no. Not imply that they did.
United youngster is in the mold of other united youngsters
.
Hes 25!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W