Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1850848 times)

Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31720 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm »
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31721 on: Today at 08:27:33 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 08:23:49 pm
I've seen this image a bunch of times and it gives me anxiety every time I see it.
I dont think I get it, but just knowing Maguire's the most expensive defender (and Kepa, for keeper) makes me laugh
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31722 on: Today at 08:28:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:13:59 pm
the ultimate in stealth football.

Ralf is the father of that too. It's just no one knew it til now.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31723 on: Today at 08:28:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:14:57 pm
I don't think anyone's said otherwise ....

Well, a statement about GD swinging our way is saying that implicitly...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31724 on: Today at 08:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.

Is there? I cannot imagine him trying to hold a line. The bloke literally has no idea whats going on in a game at any point. He is merely a man with legs.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31725 on: Today at 08:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:22:41 pm
Sending McTominay out to do the media rounds. Leadership from the senior pros.

Q. Accusations that United players gave up today, whats your opinion on that?

A. Its difficult to see whats going around you on the pitch. Ill have to watch it back and see the body language  :o  :o

Erm, the answer youre looking for is no. Not imply that they did.
United youngster is in the mold of other united youngsters.


Hes 25!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all. Absolutely shite.
« Reply #31726 on: Today at 08:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:27:12 pm
Youre being a bit unfair on AWB. Theres a good player in there. Uniteds coaching has destroyed him.


Theres a decent player beating him 5 times a game. Thats the only decent player near him.
