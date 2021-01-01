Hopefully it's Rashford that fires United to a win, to make me feel less dirty about cheering on united.



that dude is playing so bad, add that to 0 benefit defensively to having him on the pitch and it really is like playing with 10 men, or you could argue 10 vs 12 cos he forever hands back possessionthe one tiny light in the void is maybe, just maybe, if he's free running on goal on the counter he'll go into auto mode and slot it awayhe's fast for sure and uhm, this season, that's itutd have a good record against city at the oil ground (3 wins out of the last 4? i think) cos the one thing they could do under ole was counterattack, under ralfie boy they're not really set up to win that way (so far, anyway) so i have no expectation of them getting anything thereif ronaldo is dropped, that may suggest ralfie is going on the counter cos you can't counter with those 37 year old legs, if he just puts on his 'speedsters' (ie elanga/rashford) they could catch them out, city are vulnerable to that, the first spurs goal the other day is the perfect examplei assume he's not going to play maguire, if he does, expect goals galore and at least one pen in therethe key for utd really is dont conceed early, city have shown themselves to run out of ideas of late without an early breakthrough and struggle to penetrate as a game wears on, if utd are in it come 70 mins, well that's your best hope they might nick something, but shesh they're just so bad