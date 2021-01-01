« previous next »
  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31480 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

Ronaldo not being on Man Utd's team would actually be good news. I've noticed that Dias and Ake are also out ...
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31481 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Ronaldo, Cavani, Shaw and Varane not in Utds squad

Why? So they can claim that's why they were beaten like a rented mule?
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31482 on: Today at 12:58:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:27:01 am
City keep letting me down, I expecting them to beat Spurs 4-0, in expecting the same this game. The Inventor of modern football versus The Godfather of German football. Itll be a privilege to watch.
Surely you are taking the piss here? Pep gets way too much credit considering he's a chequebook manager. No one should be lauded to that degree for winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich either... It's usually a one-horse race. As for Ragnick... Godfather my arse.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31483 on: Today at 01:08:16 am »
Ralfy is brilliant, I expect nothing less than a masterclass tomorrow.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31484 on: Today at 01:09:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Ronaldo not being on Man Utd's team would actually be good news. I've noticed that Dias and Ake are also out ...
Ake out is great for City, he's absolutely shocking, better off playing with 10 than that spud
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31485 on: Today at 01:19:16 am »
Hopefully it's Rashford that fires United to a win, to make me feel less dirty about cheering on united.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31486 on: Today at 01:19:54 am »
For one day only he's The Godfather of Klopp.

Ralfie Ragnick is Boss!
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31487 on: Today at 02:00:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:12:18 pm
Almost all of Ole's signings flopped.
...and got a free kick or penalty every time. ;)
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31488 on: Today at 02:32:09 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:58:31 am
Surely you are taking the piss here? Pep gets way too much credit considering he's a chequebook manager. No one should be lauded to that degree for winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich either... It's usually a one-horse race. As for Ragnick... Godfather my arse.

Yes
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31489 on: Today at 07:43:43 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:19:16 am
Hopefully it's Rashford that fires United to a win, to make me feel less dirty about cheering on united.

that dude is playing so bad, add that to 0 benefit defensively to having him on the pitch and it really is like playing with 10 men, or you could argue 10 vs 12 cos he forever hands back possession

the one tiny light in the void is maybe, just maybe, if he's free running on goal on the counter he'll go into auto mode and slot it away

he's fast for sure and uhm, this season, that's it

utd have a good record against city at the oil ground (3 wins out of the last 4? i think) cos the one thing they could do under ole was counterattack, under ralfie boy they're not really set up to win that way (so far, anyway) so i have no expectation of them getting anything there

if ronaldo is dropped, that may suggest ralfie is going on the counter cos you can't counter with those 37 year old legs, if he just puts on his 'speedsters' (ie elanga/rashford) they could catch them out, city are vulnerable to that, the first spurs goal the other day is the perfect example

i assume he's not going to play maguire, if he does, expect goals galore and at least one pen in there

the key for utd really is dont conceed early, city have shown themselves to run out of ideas of late without an early breakthrough and struggle to penetrate as a game wears on, if utd are in it come 70 mins, well that's your best hope they might nick something, but shesh they're just so bad  ;D
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31490 on: Today at 08:07:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:15:09 pm
Our fate is in our own hands. We win all our games, and we win the title. If Man Utd can get something tommorow, they will just make our job easier ...

Not true. We win all our games, they win all bar the one v us, we finish level points on 96. It then goes to GD and that is something we cannot control. We need them to drop points.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
« Reply #31491 on: Today at 08:11:04 am »
Rashford will play in the middle and they sit deep and counter at will hopefully.

I'll take a draw right now, that would be Utopia.
