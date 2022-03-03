« previous next »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise short-term option as Manchester United explore contingency plans in their pursuit of a new manager, sources have told ESPN.

Ancelotti has a close personal relationship with Mr. Ferguson, someone new United CEO Richard Arnold has sought advice from since taking over from Ed Woodward earlier this year.

United are hopeful of making a long-term appointment ahead of next season after drawing up a five-man shortlist which includes Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

Please let this be true.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
The wheel keeps turning. Sensational.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
No way will Fergie allow that, a 3 time European Cup winning manager in charge of Utd, when he couldn't get past two?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
The thing is though, the football landscape was very different when Ferguson retired. United were champions, and their only real immediate threats were City and Chelsea. We looked miles away from catching up to United, let alone passing them out. Fast forward to today, we've ended our wait for a title and added another European cup. We're now comfortably one of the top 3 best club sides in the world with a legitimate chance to pass United out entirely in the next year or 2. From Ferguson's perspective, that means all the years he devoted to knocking us off our perch will ultimately count for nothing as far as rolls of honour are concerned. Something which I don't think he ever envisioned happening back in 2013. If he sees Carlo as the best candidate to avoid that scenario happening then he'll eat that humble pie. Make no mistake, Ferguson has always measured both United's success and his own personal success against our success.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
But that would be more a case of United's record being broken. I am sure Ferguson wouldn't care much as his record will always be intact and if anything make his legend status even stronger, considering he had them ahead of us until he went.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
The hard shoulder shitter suing his own boss over a racehorse and helping to bring in the Glazers should tell you everything you need to know about how much of a shit he gives about United. I imagine his main priority is his own legacy, and its pure ego even now thinking that he has any sort of idea about who should be managing United. I'm sure he loves the idea that chief execs give him a call to discuss who they should get next, but the idea that he actually knows what he's talking about is a lovely fantasy and long may it continue.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Have to agree, I've never got the impression that Ferguson cares much about United beyond his own reputation. Their current problems only make him look better, and I think he'll be fine with that.

I hope they hire Ancelotti. I have a lot of respect for him but it's hardly the most exciting move in 2022 is it? He's from a similar era of managers as Mourinho and Benitez, and their glory days are behind them. When we hired Klopp in 2015, it was obvious we were getting an already elite manager who would only get better. The same happened with City and Guardiola not long after and now with Tuchel too.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
The appointment of Moyes shows that, he was in no way right for the job. The only way I can see him being happy with Ancelotti there is if it all goes tits up and he can sit there smugly thinking he's the best they ever had.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Danny Murphy better shut his gob. As much as we like to think that those in the halls of power at United or some other football clubs don't pay attention to pundits, recent history seems to have proven otherwise.
https://www.football365.com/news/man-utd-told-ignore-sir-alex-ferguson-advice-rangnick-ancelotti

I sincerely hope they go for Ancelotti. Would piss myself laughing!
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March  3, 2022, 10:49:15 am
The thing is though, the football landscape was very different when Ferguson retired. United were champions, and their only real immediate threats were City and Chelsea. We looked miles away from catching up to United, let alone passing them out. Fast forward to today, we've ended our wait for a title and added another European cup. We're now comfortably one of the top 3 best club sides in the world with a legitimate chance to pass United out entirely in the next year or 2. From Ferguson's perspective, that means all the years he devoted to knocking us off our perch will ultimately count for nothing as far as rolls of honour are concerned. Something which I don't think he ever envisioned happening back in 2013. If he sees Carlo as the best candidate to avoid that scenario happening then he'll eat that humble pie. Make no mistake, Ferguson has always measured both United's success and his own personal success against our success.
Yep, everyone knows, incl Ferguson, that Ancelotti is a short-term fix, but he doesn't care for United. This is a suggestion from a desparate man. There is no long-term vision- it seems all about getting a jump on us.
He cares for himself and his legacy.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
David Moyes is doing a great job at West Ham.

One they could look at maybe?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Fans can save a few bob on banners too, he is the Chosen One after all.
« Reply #31412 on: March 3, 2022, 11:50:31 pm »
I have heard he is also a "Football Genius" as well.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Watching old episodes of the hilarious Special 1 TV, the confidence and swagger of United around 2008 is jarring. Sir Alex, maybe Jose would take over, but regardless United are a winning machine. They kept spending but ehhh if anyone needed reminding how hard theyve fallen some on the caf are wondering what Bebe could do in their team today.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
He definitely would shake things up and make them run dem laps
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
To be honest, Bebe is still playing at a pretty decent level, in La Liga ...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Moyes isn't a terrible manager, and I reckon he'd have had a similar level of success to what has actually transpired as they've lurched between styles of play. A couple of cups, maybe 2nd once or twice. Who knows what would have happened to a more settled Utd in the Leicester season? A lot of perennial top 4 clubs must still be ruing that they couldn't get a solid attempt together.

Obviously the fanbase would never have accepted such 'mediocrity', but it's hilarious to see them waste so much money and resources, becoming an absolute farce, for no tangible improvement over just letting Moyes get on with the job.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Paul Parker, apparently (F365 article doesn't list the source):

If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think theyll have to think about it

Yes, because the world's superclubs are just lining up round the block to throw close to 80m on a failed defender approaching 30, who's never won a trophy and been relegated 4 times.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:21:32 pm


Moshiri on the phone, clueless as to whats going on, joins in after the event.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Not even roasted, just absolutely eviscerated.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4608475/man-united-interim-boss-ralf-rangnick-wont-rule-out-staying-as-manager-next-season

Quote
Ralf Rangnick has refused to rule out the possibility that he could stay on as Manchester United manager next season.

YES - MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
I can't bring myself to actively root for these.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Agreed. Hope they beaten 73-0
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
I can, quite easily too. We beat West Ham tomorrow its level games and 3pts behind. Utd win is still 3pts behind and a game in hand. I don't give a fuck about the Mancs, I want LFC to win the league and I will take any help whatsoever. Everything goes to plan, we could be going to the Etihad top of the table. For one day only the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
When a result for them doesnt really help them a great deal other than turning another corner, and benefits us hugely, I wont too gutted if they somehow pull off a result.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Quote
A £1.1bn tale of woe: the story of Manchester Uniteds lost decade

Manchester United: the Lost Decade. If Amazon Prime wants another blockbuster sports series then start production to document what next season will be 10 years searching in the wilderness for the title.

For added depth, perspective and poignancy feature a narrative strand about how the final league derby with Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm) before that landmark campaign was entered found United in role reversal with their crosstown rivals: the record 20-times champions have become the club in freefall while City are the slickly run serial trophy winners.

United were last champions in May 2013. Ralf Rangnicks tenure as interim manager will not end in a 21st crown  United are 19 points behind City with 11 matches left  so the drought will stretch into a barely comprehensible 10th season.

Since Mr. Fergusons vintage triumphed, Uniteds finishing positions are seventh, fourth, fifth, sixth, second, sixth, third and second. Also damning is how none of the sides assembled by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær were true contenders. Of the two runners-up finishes, Mourinhos 2017-18 squad trailed 19 points behind City and last terms team, under Solskjær, were 12 behind Pep Guardiolas third champion team.

More in here:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/04/story-of-manchester-united-lost-decade-premier-league
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Manchester United: the Lost Decade.

Forget Amazon Prime, I thought that was a new Man Utd book by Jamie Jackson that the Guardian were promoting.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm

Really? A documentary series because heaven forbid this lot aint won a league title in 10 years
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm
I can't bring myself to actively root for these.

On Sunday? As much as we hate Man Utd, Man City are much, much worse ...
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
I don't mind rooting for this lot if it benefits us which it would if they manage a win on Sunday. I would prefer a draw to be honest.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
I want a United win. We dont know how many points City will need to drop for us to win the title. But as many as possible is surely the only answer. Ill be pleased with a draw at the weekend. Ill be doing cartwheels if United win.

As long as we win too obviously.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
I think your first paragraph holds true even without the second. :)

We want to win, of course, but City MUST drop points for us to catch up. Them losing to United and us winning our game in hand (and tomorrow) will give us the GD advantage even if we "only" draw at their own ground. A draw is far more attainable, especially if they consider the game a must-win.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
No mate we've attempted that old 'best outcome of a game' scenario. It doesn't work Jack. The argument that we just concentrate on ourselves and win every game was debunked when we achieved 97 points and didn't win the league. We didn't win the league that year because a lot of teams were happy to be shafted by City.
We have to rely on a season of football impacting every game. That includes any circumstance that maximises the potential of us winning a league, it includes us hoping Everton beat City and Man Utd beating City, even fucking Newcastle.

A Man U win deprives City of a vital point, I don't give 2 fucks where Man U finish during this game, I just want regular football to impact our position. And we need it, we haven't done ourselves a lot of favours lashing points away.

We've learnt the hard way from history is that it's not even about points, it can be about goal difference.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
I hope they beat City but they are shite. At least, it'd be funny regardless of the outcome but I'll prefer us laughing at them for helping us.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Mate, I am old enough to recall ITV doing a documentary on them going down.
As a kid I was well pissed off because we never got a documentary for being the first team to win the League and a European trophy. United had been shit since Busby first retired, couldnt understand the media orgasm when they did. Just thought it was hilarious when Denis Law scored that goal and their gobshite fans thought that by invading the pitch the game would be cancelled.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
I guess there has always been a media bias towards them even when they are shit.
Re: Ragy Ralf's a ruddy nice guy
Yeah, a win for the mancs will just have those delusional fans firmly on the inside of the corner and leaning in on the turn again. then when they finish 6th and Scooby Doo rehires himself it will be all the better to watch. Cheer my heart out for these little guys. so misunderstood. they want to be good, they really do. Its just so hard all the time.
