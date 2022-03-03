No way will Fergie allow that, a 3 time European Cup winning manager in charge of Utd, when he couldn't get past two?



The thing is though, the football landscape was very different when Ferguson retired. United were champions, and their only real immediate threats were City and Chelsea. We looked miles away from catching up to United, let alone passing them out. Fast forward to today, we've ended our wait for a title and added another European cup. We're now comfortably one of the top 3 best club sides in the world with a legitimate chance to pass United out entirely in the next year or 2. From Ferguson's perspective, that means all the years he devoted to knocking us off our perch will ultimately count for nothing as far as rolls of honour are concerned. Something which I don't think he ever envisioned happening back in 2013. If he sees Carlo as the best candidate to avoid that scenario happening then he'll eat that humble pie. Make no mistake, Ferguson has always measured both United's success and his own personal success against our success.