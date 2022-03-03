I don't mind rooting for this lot if it benefits us which it would if they manage a win on Sunday. I would prefer a draw to be honest.
No mate we've attempted that old 'best outcome of a game' scenario. It doesn't work Jack. The argument that we just concentrate on ourselves and win every game was debunked when we achieved 97 points and didn't win the league. We didn't win the league that year because a lot of teams were happy to be shafted by City.
We have to rely on a season of football impacting every game. That includes any circumstance that maximises the potential of us winning a league, it includes us hoping Everton beat City and Man Utd beating City, even fucking Newcastle.
A Man U win deprives City of a vital point, I don't give 2 fucks where Man U finish during this game, I just want regular football to impact our position. And we need it, we haven't done ourselves a lot of favours lashing points away.
We've learnt the hard way from history is that it's not even about points, it can be about goal difference.