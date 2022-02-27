When LFC win a trophy...it always gives Mancunians a little bit of anxiety and sadness deep within. Their food doesn't taste quite the same, cats get kicked (off-camera) wives and girlfriends have to cope with mood-swings and yet another chunk of rusty metal falls from the ageing roof-struts of ye Olde Trafford onto a forlorn terrace where there exists nought but memories of happier times.An entire generation wails and beats their collective breasts with fear and apprehension."That used to be US" they lament...."It should still be US.." they curse...Puzzled, they begin to study their own squad of players....and for some, the painful truth begins to sink in.These men aren't winners...they're just second-rate imposters stealing a lucrative living on board the MUFC gravy train."Why did we get Moyes instead of Klopp?" some still wonder.The sky darkens and rain begins to fall steadily in Manchester. There's a bitter, biting wind which brings bleakness and despair with it.Faintly, fifty odd miles away in the sunlit uplands of Merseyside, there are cheers, parties and konga lines as yet another piece of silverware is procured by those nasty scousers....who are beginning to enjoy being back on their "bloody perch" once more!Sir Alex rages, cackles and spits bile like Edward Longshanks in his waning hours..Elsewhere, an ageing Mick Hucknall catches sight of himself in the mirror and once again utters a humble prayer of thanks that at least he was blessed with a singing "voice."The ring-road is bumper to bumper..."top-to-toe in tail-backs.."Just like MUFC, it's full of people going nowhere.