Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:51:16 am
I think Rashford has given up on football. He doesn't have the drive any more.

Going to another side won't solve anything.

His work outside the club gives him more satisfaction than actually playing.
Either gave up on football or gave up on United.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 01:14:39 am
hes not shite can have good runs of form. nothing great at all though. he did pick up a lot after that disastrous first season and has had some great games for us against Liverpool and City. still wouldn't start in a title winning side ofc

For me the most striking thing about Fred is his incredible resemblance to Tintin.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:25:27 am

I don`t understand how they as fans can think that that`s a world class squad. Hasn`t a player like Shaw been there 8 seasons? What has he done in those 8 years?

as a twitter neutral i guess it looks like a good squad with the money spent and big names hyped by the media and social media

80m pogba
80m Maguire
80m Sancho
varane is multiple time CL winner
oh and Ronaldo is of course Mr Social media with bigger following than any club in the world.

guess that means more to them.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 01:14:39 am
hes not shite can have good runs of form. nothing great at all though. he did pick up a lot after that disastrous first season and has had some great games for us against Liverpool and City. still wouldn't start in a title winning side ofc
Wouldn't get into Arsenal team. He's rubbish.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:39:55 am
Either gave up on football or gave up on United.
Most players turn to shite there.
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:25:27 am

 Hasn`t a player like Shaw been there 8 seasons? What has he done in those 8 years?


Buffeted by forces beyond his control...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:11:49 pm
Buffeted by forces beyond his control...

😆 well done sir.

Maybe he just doesnt have the stomach anymore for the fight.
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 12:30:04 pm
😆 well done sir.

Maybe he just doesnt have the stomach anymore for the fight.
maybe he has 2 stomachs.
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 12:30:04 pm
😆 well done sir.

Maybe he just doesnt have the stomach anymore for the fight.
Are you seriously questioning Shaw's hunger?
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 12:59:08 pm
Are you seriously questioning Shaw's hunger?

Guess its good for him that his club hasnt exactly engaged in belt tightening.
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 06:59:00 am
ronaldo - works hard, doesn't give up (tho ten mins from the end he had a defeated air about him) but something i have noted recently and really stood out viewing him as being in my team, he loses the ball to bang average defenders so easily, he rarely tries to go past a defender these days, it's simply when the ball is at his feet he gets it nicked off him with ease time and again, today more than any game i've seen him play this season, he looked done, washed up - not useless, but if he's your only striker - you.are.fucked.

he's starting to remind me of Balotelli when we had him (excuse me a moment while I vomit at the memory) ... he just wants the ball to be put in front of him by someone else so he can twat it as hard as he can.  apart from that - does basically eff-all.

although in R's defense, he does at times try to pass the ball.  not sure Balotelli ever did.  hate that fukker.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:31:23 pm
he's starting to remind me of Balotelli when we had him (excuse me a moment while I vomit at the memory) ... he just wants the ball to be put in front of him by someone else so he can twat it as hard as he can.  apart from that - does basically eff-all.

although in R's defense, he does at times try to pass the ball.  not sure Balotelli ever did.  hate that fukker.

Balotelli was a stain on our club and Ronaldo was fast becoming like him. The days of fox in the box is gone and some which still go by that way of playing will find themselves with limited opportunities. Dominic Calvert Lewin and Danny Ings perhaps the last remaining few in the Premier League.
Went out with the missus yesterday afternoon/night and we were in a local pub, which isn't that big, from half 3 and the game was on - we sat around the corner, away from the screen and half the time you'd forget the game was on, there was hardly any of the usual noise you'd get when a team at home is creating chances. The couple of times I went the bar, I saw fuck all in the way of action going on. I assume they were dog shit again?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:51:16 am
I think Rashford has given up on football. He doesn't have the drive any more.

Going to another side won't solve anything.

His work outside the club gives him more satisfaction than actually playing.

Or maybe he was never that good in the first place?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:24:56 pm
Or maybe he was never that good in the first place?

He actually used to be pretty good:

2015/16 - 8 goals
2016/17 - 11 goals
2017/18 - 13 goals
2018/19 - 13 goals
2019/20 - 22 goals
2020/21 - 21 goals
2021/22 - 5 goals

They have completelly miss-managed his back injuries, and I don't think he knows his role on the team anymore ...
5 years without a trophy...
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
5 years without a trophy...
Behave. They are in with a strong shout for the Best-of-the-rest Cup.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Maybe if they sanction Roman, and Chelsea gets penalized or goes out of business, maybe Man Utd might make 4th.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm
Behave. They are in with a strong shout for the Best-of-the-rest Cup.
:D
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
5 years without a trophy...

They should have kept Maureen ...
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:40:59 am
For me the most striking thing about Fred is his incredible resemblance to Tintin.
Funny, I've always thought that about Kevin de Bruyne - the ginger hair with the little bit at the front sticking up. Belgian too, of course. Zinchenko made a pretty good Snowy alongside him too.
When LFC win a trophy...it always gives Mancunians a little bit of anxiety and sadness deep within. Their food doesn't taste quite the same, cats get kicked (off-camera) wives and girlfriends have to cope with mood-swings and yet another chunk of rusty metal falls from the ageing roof-struts of ye Olde Trafford onto a forlorn terrace where there exists nought but memories of happier times.

An entire generation wails and beats their collective breasts with fear and apprehension.

"That used to be US" they lament....

"It should still be US.." they curse...

Puzzled, they begin to study their own squad of players....and for some, the painful truth begins to sink in.

These men aren't winners...they're just second-rate imposters stealing a lucrative living on board the MUFC gravy train.

"Why did we get Moyes instead of Klopp?" some still wonder.

The sky darkens and rain begins to fall steadily in Manchester. There's a bitter, biting wind which brings bleakness and despair with it.

Faintly, fifty odd miles away in the sunlit uplands of Merseyside, there are cheers, parties and konga lines as yet another piece of silverware is procured by those nasty scousers....who are beginning to enjoy being back on their "bloody perch" once more!

Sir Alex rages, cackles and spits bile like Edward Longshanks in his waning hours..

Elsewhere, an ageing Mick Hucknall catches sight of himself in the mirror and once again utters a humble prayer of thanks that at least he was blessed with a singing "voice."

The ring-road is bumper to bumper..."top-to-toe in tail-backs.."

Just like MUFC, it's full of people going nowhere.

 :D

YNWA

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:29:52 pm
Maybe if they sanction Roman, and Chelsea gets penalized or goes out of business, maybe Man Utd might make 4th.
They must be delighted that another spot could well open up in the next few years. As must Newcastle.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
