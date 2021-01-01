« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 778 779 780 781 782 [783]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1822563 times)

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31280 on: Today at 04:03:16 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:37:32 am
i see maguire was at his consummate best again on their first goal

i love the way he does that girlie little skip when he's fucked up and watches the ball go in the net

forget 80M, this lad is priceless

It's the same little skip you see when somebody's been running the length of London Road for a bus, only to see it indicate and pull away as they get within 5 meters of it!!

It's the "I've just wasted sooo much energy on a totally futile endeavour.." little skip...and Maguire's got this skip off to a fine, almost reflex art...having missed far more busses than he's ever caught!! 

Metaphorically speaking...

 :D
Logged
YNWA

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31281 on: Today at 04:15:27 am »
Which reminds me...

Back in the day....

Me grandad (an ex-docker) could jump OFF a moving bus, taking two large strides straight into the pub....with an echo under one arm, a rolly under construction in one hand, whilst tipping his hat (mid-stride) to someone he'd recognized as he went....

It was a work of art to see, and they say men can't multi-task!!

 :D

 
Logged
YNWA

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,323
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31282 on: Today at 04:27:31 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:37:32 am
i see maguire was at his consummate best again on their first goal

i love the way he does that girlie little skip when he's fucked up and watches the ball go in the net

forget 80M, this lad is priceless

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,839
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31283 on: Today at 05:00:49 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 04:03:16 am
It's the same little skip you see when somebody's been running the length of London Road for a bus, only to see it indicate and pull away as they get within 5 meters of it!!

It's the "I've just wasted sooo much energy on a totally futile endeavour.." little skip...and Maguire's got this skip off to a fine, almost reflex art...having missed far more busses than he's ever caught!! 

Metaphorically speaking...

 :D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

that's it, exactly hahahhaah
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 778 779 780 781 782 [783]   Go Up
« previous next »
 