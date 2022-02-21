« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1820262 times)

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31200 on: February 21, 2022, 03:21:02 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on February 21, 2022, 12:13:02 am
Theyre starting to lose the ex-manc managers around the league that would buy the dead wood too.
Quote from: Brissyred on February 21, 2022, 12:21:25 am
Yeah, but Everton...
I doubt even the shit Man Yernited players would want to play in the Championship. b ;)
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31201 on: February 21, 2022, 04:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 02:41:00 pm
I'm still baffled at Jermaine Beckford not being able to understand why the ball wasn't skidding off the surface and how the standing water on the pitch was slowing it up. Fucking idiot.

yeah, that was a real WTF moment, this dude is a pro football player and doesn't know what any kid knows?

mind numbing
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31202 on: February 21, 2022, 09:32:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 21, 2022, 02:15:11 pm
Fucking hell thats an amazing stretch for just signing a limited player in the first place :lmao
I'm guessing he was a media signing, along with Maguire, Van der Beek and even possibly Sancho. The media waxed lyrical about them and Man Utd thought "We'll 'ave a bit of that", regardless of whether they fit the team requirements or not, and despite evidence of any talent or otherwise.

The opposite of what we do
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31203 on: February 21, 2022, 10:23:49 pm »
I've just been having a nosey at their next permanent manager thread and omg they're still completely clueless.

Those for Ten Hag think he'll just walk in and "stamp his way" on the players and will build for the future like he's done at Ajax 🤷

Absolutely no acknowledgement of how Ajax as a club works with their coaching at the Academy from primary age. 

In comparison they're a good 5yrs behind the club's that have overtaken them, from recruitment, coaching, their academy, nutrician, data, sports science etc.

He won't last 3 seasons if he goes there as they don't have the patience to wait for all that behind the scenes revamp to take shape.

I like him as a coach so hope he doesn't go there, he'd be far more suited to us or god forbid City.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31204 on: February 21, 2022, 10:33:52 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 21, 2022, 10:12:42 am
According to their fans, Sancho has been "amazing" recently. Shows how low the bar was to begin with. He's been better but that's about it.


in fairness, two things, has assist was top quality and secondly have some appreciation for the spectable of shite they have to endure week in and week out, any player that can string five passes together is pirlo to them, in the valley of the blind the one-eye man is a god

it's like player scores, guess the utd fan...



watching shite skews perspective
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31205 on: February 21, 2022, 11:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 02:41:00 pm
I'm still baffled at Jermaine Beckford not being able to understand why the ball wasn't skidding off the surface and how the standing water on the pitch was slowing it up. Fucking idiot.
Haha couldnt believe what I was hearing. Was hoping someone would tell him the difference between something thats wet and standing water. Clown.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31206 on: Yesterday at 12:04:01 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on February 21, 2022, 12:56:28 pm
That was the first premier league game I've seen in years that felt like it was taking place in the early 90s, ball spitting up water everywhere and generally bad level of game with lots of goals

Ball spitting up like a champagne cork? Champagne football!! hahahahahaahahaha
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31207 on: Yesterday at 08:17:15 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2022, 10:23:49 pm
I've just been having a nosey at their next permanent manager thread and omg they're still completely clueless.

Those for Ten Hag think he'll just walk in and "stamp his way" on the players and will build for the future like he's done at Ajax 🤷

Absolutely no acknowledgement of how Ajax as a club works with their coaching at the Academy from primary age. 

In comparison they're a good 5yrs behind the club's that have overtaken them, from recruitment, coaching, their academy, nutrician, data, sports science etc.

He won't last 3 seasons if he goes there as they don't have the patience to wait for all that behind the scenes revamp to take shape.

I like him as a coach so hope he doesn't go there, he'd be far more suited to us or god forbid City.


Maybe that's what raggy is there for post may? To advise on sorting all those things out.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31208 on: Yesterday at 08:48:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:17:15 am
Maybe that's what raggy is there for post may? To advise on sorting all those things out.

That's what they're hoping for but they also think it should have had an impact now as they were all appointed this season yet they still see the manager as another fergie type figure, with lots of big signings rather than a team of experts working together to find those tiny details to improve.

They keep going on about "modern" football but not one of them could tell you what that is, what it means or looks like nor how they'll achieve it.

They still poohoo stats, analytics, nutrician etc and think it's all about training and tactics and good scouts.  I'm not saying they don't count but they still think football clubs are the same as in the 1980s where the manager is god and everyone else is just there to put the cones put.

Basically what they want is to win games and then some trophies but they want it now, not in 3, 4 or 5yrs time.

I hope they keep wanting that as they'll never improve to be genuine, regular challengers for the major trophies again.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31209 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:48:41 am
That's what they're hoping for but they also think it should have had an impact now as they were all appointed this season yet they still see the manager as another fergie type figure, with lots of big signings rather than a team of experts working together to find those tiny details to improve.

They keep going on about "modern" football but not one of them could tell you what that is, what it means or looks like nor how they'll achieve it.

They still poohoo stats, analytics, nutrician etc and think it's all about training and tactics and good scouts.  I'm not saying they don't count but they still think football clubs are the same as in the 1980s where the manager is god and everyone else is just there to put the cones put.

Basically what they want is to win games and then some trophies but they want it now, not in 3, 4 or 5yrs time.

I hope they keep wanting that as they'll never improve to be genuine, regular challengers for the major trophies again.
You forgot "money", Debs...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31210 on: Yesterday at 09:57:36 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:35:13 am
You forgot "money", Debs...

True mate.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31211 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:48:41 am

Basically what they want is to win games and then some trophies but they want it now, not in 3, 4 or 5yrs time.

I hope they keep wanting that as they'll never improve to be genuine, regular challengers for the major trophies again.

Yeah that's a huge problem. They cannot accept a period of being also-rans whilst they build towards something over a number of seasons.

We may not have won the league but when we were in their position (up to the Owl) we always appointed a manager and accepted that it would be a multi-year project. Most fans understood that too. We realised we were likely to see 2-3 years of reshaping before having a decent tilt at the top. More often than not it worked out really well and though we didn't win it, we had built to a point where we are challengers for a year or two.

They'll never accept that though, so they'll continue to spin their wheels.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31212 on: Yesterday at 12:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:24:11 am
Yeah that's a huge problem. They cannot accept a period of being also-rans whilst they build towards something over a number of seasons.

We may not have won the league but when we were in their position (up to the Owl) we always appointed a manager and accepted that it would be a multi-year project. Most fans understood that too. We realised we were likely to see 2-3 years of reshaping before having a decent tilt at the top. More often than not it worked out really well and though we didn't win it, we had built to a point where we are challengers for a year or two.

They'll never accept that though, so they'll continue to spin their wheels.

I think they're so divided as a fan base they don't know what or who they want as their next manager, the style of play or players to keep or sell.

Poch will probably do reasonably well fairly quickly in terms of results but it'll take a good 3yrs before he's turned round the squad and even then I'm not sure he'll be any closer to winning. 

Therefore he'll be out the door probably sometime in his 3rd season.

Ten Hag they'll possible be more patient with but I just don't see how he suits them in terms of backroom setup so I reckon they'll have given up on him after 18 months or so and again he'll be out the door in that 3rd season.

Before they know it they'll be at that 20yr anniversary of not winning the title and be wondering if they'll ever win it again.



Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31213 on: Yesterday at 01:00:50 pm »
What does "Ragy hasn`t got a Scooby" mean?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31214 on: Yesterday at 01:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 01:00:50 pm
What does "Ragy hasn`t got a Scooby" mean?

Scooby Doo = clue in rhyming slang.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31215 on: Yesterday at 01:48:26 pm »
ZOINKS!!!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31216 on: Yesterday at 01:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 01:00:50 pm
What does "Ragy hasn`t got a Scooby" mean?
Ragy = Nickname for Ralf Rangnick.

I think Ten Hag would be a misfit of an appointment. It doesn't feel right, they've spent nearly a decade playing completely different styles to everything he tries to do and the players bar a few don't suit his methods. I rate Ten Hag massively and think he makes sense for clubs like ourselves or City, but not Man Utd.

Pochettino would be better for them, as would have Conte, but I don't know if Poch has lost that spark now. The end coming at Spurs and now his failed battle to gain some semblance of control and respect at PSG seems to have started to make him look more latter-day Mourinho than the up and comer he was in the early Spurs days.

That's why it's genuinely easy to see why they're so adrift and unsure and why it could still continue for some time, because there's no obvious figurehead they could bring in who you'd fully back to right the ship, as you would a Klopp. Long may it continue, I can see a few more shaky coaching performances before they finally get it right.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31217 on: Yesterday at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 01:00:50 pm
What does "Ragy hasn`t got a Scooby" mean?

Scrooby Doo couldn't say Shaggy he said Ragy, cos he was a dog obviously, so it's from that.

You don't say Ragy in a human voice, you need to say it in a Scooby Doo barky type of way

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8z8LqZ__4Ig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8z8LqZ__4Ig</a>
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31218 on: Yesterday at 01:57:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:55:26 pm
Scrooby Doo couldn't say Shaggy he said Ragy, cos he was a dog obviously, so it's from that.

You don't say Ragy in a human voice, you need to say it in a Scooby Doo barky type of way

*pictures Raaphael sounding out "Ragy," failing to do so, probably because of those darn kids...*
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31219 on: Yesterday at 01:58:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:57:04 pm
*pictures Raaphael sounding out "Ragy," failing to do so, probably because of those darn kids...*

;D

Video tutorial added
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31220 on: Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm »
Ragy ain`t gotta Scooby!!!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31221 on: Yesterday at 06:33:00 pm »
"Manchester United have chosen not to travel with official airline partner Aeroflot to Madrid today. Continue to be partners with Aeroflot - partnership with airline, not the Russian government - but have instead flown with Titan Airways to Spain"
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31222 on: Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm »
These guys lose to Middlesbrough and draw Burnley and Southampton and "its just not good enough" then they squeak past mighty Brighton and defenseless Leeds in 4 days and they "have a new identity under Ralf".

corner turned, lovely.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31223 on: Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm »
Ralfy has warned his players to expect a hostile atmosphere in Atleticos stadium tomorrow.

Thats why they brought him in.  He has that level of insight, and intimate knowledge of these lesser known teams and grounds dotted around Europe, that us mere mortals wouldnt have the faintest clue about.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31224 on: Yesterday at 07:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm
These guys lose to Middlesbrough and draw Burnley and Southampton and "its just not good enough" then they squeak past mighty Brighton and defenseless Leeds in 4 days and they "have a new identity under Ralf".

corner turned, lovely.

Yes sir - the absolute lack of self-awareness of their cheering sections in the media is laughable.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31225 on: Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm
Ralfy has warned his players to expect a hostile atmosphere in Atleticos stadium tomorrow.

Thats why they brought him in.  He has that level of insight, and intimate knowledge of these lesser known teams and grounds dotted around Europe, that us mere mortals wouldnt have the faintest clue about.

"We want to play in the Champions League and show everybody we are able to beat this team. If we win the Champions League, we qualify next season."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31226 on: Yesterday at 08:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
"We want to play in the Champions League and show everybody we are able to beat this team. If we win the Champions League, we qualify next season."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Why are you laughing? There is a real none-zero probability. Similar to that of me (57yo male) winning the Miss Universe pageant if I entered.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31227 on: Yesterday at 09:51:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:48:41 am
That's what they're hoping for but they also think it should have had an impact now as they were all appointed this season yet they still see the manager as another fergie type figure, with lots of big signings rather than a team of experts working together to find those tiny details to improve.

They keep going on about "modern" football but not one of them could tell you what that is, what it means or looks like nor how they'll achieve it.

They still poohoo stats, analytics, nutrician etc and think it's all about training and tactics and good scouts.  I'm not saying they don't count but they still think football clubs are the same as in the 1980s where the manager is god and everyone else is just there to put the cones put.

Basically what they want is to win games and then some trophies but they want it now, not in 3, 4 or 5yrs time.

I hope they keep wanting that as they'll never improve to be genuine, regular challengers for the major trophies again.
I agree that is what the fan base want. But do you think the board may have realised they need a bottom to top rebuild?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31228 on: Today at 07:18:49 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
"We want to play in the Champions League and show everybody we are able to beat this team. If we win the Champions League, we qualify next season."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Interesting question is which one of these teams would finish higher in the same league?

Personally think our 05 line up was much much better, and we were fucking rank outsiders before kick off.


Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31229 on: Today at 07:38:45 am »
Good question. You'd think it's be a midtable battle. But both sides end up in or around the CL spots.
If they were playing each other, our midfield is so much stronger.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31230 on: Today at 08:21:12 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 21, 2022, 10:23:49 pm
He won't last 3 seasons if he goes there as they don't have the patience to wait for all that behind the scenes revamp to take shape.

Yeah, that's definitely a thing with them. One week they're all "give it time, a couple of seasons and we'll be challenging"

The next week it's all "I've been saying it all along, he's got to go mate, I've had enough now"

Weirdos

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31231 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
Rio Ferdinand- "Yes, I think the fixture list, whilst he has been there, has been favourable to Man United. But only Man City have picked up more points since he has come.

They have picked up 28 points. Man United have picked up 25, so he cant be doing as badly as it is spoken about in the media. In terms of points, he is a pass, at the moment.

Everyone is saying Liverpool are flying. Liverpool, oh my God, its Championship-winning form now. They havent had as many points in the bag as Rangnick since he has been here.

The swagger is well and truly back ladies and gentlemen

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31232 on: Today at 01:36:26 pm »
Is this true?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31233 on: Today at 01:38:55 pm »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31234 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm
Ragy ain`t gotta Scooby!!!

and also Scooby = scooby doo = rhyming slang for clue.

So yeah, Ralf aint got a clue is what it means  :P
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31235 on: Today at 01:44:32 pm »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31236 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm »
Those numbers aren't right.

Won 6 drawn 4 is 22 points not 25 and with the 1 loss is 11 games not 12 🤷
