It's really bizarre the narrative the media are trying to spin about United right now. I mean, I know they've always been media darlings, all the way back to the 70s and 80s, but if the club wants to move forward then they need to face reality.



Reality is they're bang average with expensive, highly paid, bang average players. The good players who go there regress; the young players who break into the first team stall.



The mad thing is it wouldn't take that much to put it all to rights. If you look at how Klopp and FSG worked together to turn Liverpool around, and compare it to how much United have spent, you can easily see where their money would have been better invested. But they're so desperate to still be relevant, and have such an inferiority complex towards City (which spends loads) and Liverpool (who spend comparatively little), that they keep throwing money around in the hopes something will stick.



Their fans aren't dumb - they know by now this isn't a blip. I just don't know who the hell they're trying to fool because it seems bloody obvious to us.