Offline Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31120 on: Today at 12:38:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:29:40 pm
I understand what you are saying, but Sancho for £75 million and on £350,000 per week is a massive flop, at the same level as Pogba and Maguire. He was never worth that in the first place. As for their other players, I suppose Varane could do a job next to Van Dijk, Rashford (if fit) could probably do well under Klopp, and Elanga looks a decent prospect  ..

personally i dont consider you can call someone a flop before they've even hit a second season (for me, i generally view whether someone is a flop or not when they leave and you look back at what they did in their tenure)

and klopp wouldn't touch rashford, even with top coaching i dont think he has the football IQ or hunger to learn and execute to get near playing for us - i dont give a shit what's going on there, his workrate is horrific unless he's doing what he likes

i always considered him to have a high ceiling, it was just a case of could he reach it, while i believe he will always be dangerous in a moment, i no longer consider his ceiling high, it is what it is now and it's simply bang average outside of showcase moments (he's 24 now and clearly not a late bloomer but the contrary having his debut season 6 years ago, yes it's been that long, early bloomer if anything)
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31121 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:25:36 am
I know, I'm trying to imagine him in our high line. It would be horrific.  ;D

Terrifying thought ;D
Offline Armand9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31122 on: Today at 12:52:19 pm »
we simply couldn't play a high line with maguire, can't wait for his autobiography - The Donkey
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31123 on: Today at 12:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:52:19 pm
we simply couldn't play a high line with maguire, can't wait for his autobiography - The Donkey

In collaboration with Shrek
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31124 on: Today at 12:56:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:55:37 pm
In collaboration with Shrek

 :wellin
Online the_red_pill

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31125 on: Today at 12:56:37 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31126 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm »
Their team is terrible.  Poor bench too

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31127 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Their team is terrible.  Poor bench too
Yet they believe that their players are better than ours.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31128 on: Today at 01:10:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Their team is terrible.  Poor bench too


Yep- it wasn't long ago that we were placed 4th on avergae by all of punditry (and 1 or 2 of our own) because supposedly, we didn't have a deep enough squad as a prime reason, and the other- our existing squad was "aging" or "didnt' seem to have the hunger anymore".
City and Chelsea had "the deepest squads" and United had Ronaldo! :lmao
United had 1 world class striker- who could win them the league... City had NO strikers... which would win them the league... Chelsea had 1 striker... which would win them the league.
Here is poor Liverpool... with a paltry 3 world-class strikers(pre-Diaz)... and they were going to finish 4th...
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31129 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:10:42 pm
Yep- it wasn't long ago that we were placed 4th on avergae by all of punditry (and 1 or 2 of our own) because supposedly, we didn't have a deep enough squad as a prime reason, and the other- our existing squad was "aging" or "didnt' seem to have the hunger anymore".

If ever you needed any more evidence that football punditry from the vast majority of quarters simply isn´t worth listening to (or reading), then this season is it.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31130 on: Today at 03:57:35 pm »
Corner turned. What a performance.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31131 on: Today at 04:07:38 pm »


Best team in the league**


** Obviously McTominey should have been sent off 4 times, but what the hey! :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31132 on: Today at 04:08:37 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:10:42 pm
Yep- it wasn't long ago that we were placed 4th on avergae by all of punditry (and 1 or 2 of our own) because supposedly, we didn't have a deep enough squad as a prime reason, and the other- our existing squad was "aging" or "didnt' seem to have the hunger anymore".
City and Chelsea had "the deepest squads" and United had Ronaldo! :lmao
United had 1 world class striker- who could win them the league... City had NO strikers... which would win them the league... Chelsea had 1 striker... which would win them the league.
Here is poor Liverpool... with a paltry 3 world-class strikers(pre-Diaz)... and they were going to finish 4th...

To be fair, we've done a good, but quiet job of assembling a decent squad.

A couple of years ago we had a great team. Now we have options across the park.
Offline Kekule

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31133 on: Today at 04:09:53 pm »
Diego Simeone will be instructing his players to overreact to every single tackle McTominay makes on Wednesday and surround the ref every time.  I reckon theres a few of these United players who can be easily wound up as well.

Of course United will be overreacting to every Atletico tackle and surrounding the ref too.  I doubt there will be any actual football played.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31134 on: Today at 04:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:09:53 pm
Diego Simeone will be instructing his players to overreact to every single tackle McTominay makes on Wednesday and surround the ref every time.  I reckon theres a few of these United players who can be easily wound up as well.

Of course United will be overreacting to every Atletico tackle and surrounding the ref too.  I doubt there will be any actual football played.

It'll be interesting,the Emperor of shithouse against the Godfather of pressing. Or a boring 2 shit teams clash.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31135 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
I can't remember a team having a longer run of very winnable games than they have just had. They've played one team in the top 6 since the beginning of November and have Watford at home on the weekend.
Online reddebs

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31136 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:46:21 pm
I can't remember a team having a longer run of very winnable games than they have just had. They've played one team in the top 6 since the beginning of November and have Watford at home on the weekend.

If it helps them take points off City in a couple of weeks then so what.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31137 on: Today at 04:54:00 pm »
Offline rushyman

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31138 on: Today at 05:10:19 pm »
They must surely have a month of pure nightmare fixtures coming

Online the_red_pill

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31139 on: Today at 05:38:31 pm »
L0L, Maguire's such an NPC with his generic responses. ;D

Quote
On scoring from a corner for the first time in 140 attempts: Yeah embarrassing, every time I see the stat I feel embarrassed myself. Im a big part in that set play routine and trying to score goals from corners but as a team as a group weve been nowhere near good enough.

Its a big part of the game and for sure if we score more from corners and set plays wed be higher in the table. I know you can play all this pretty football but set plays are a massive part of the game and for sure this season has been nowhere near good enough on that behalf.



Offline goalrushatgoodison

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31140 on: Today at 07:18:52 pm »
I know this is completely random but I fucking hate Roy Keane.

That is all.
Offline klopptopia

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31141 on: Today at 07:20:25 pm »
sky sports presenter said they were looking like they were playing "champagne football" and its one defect in twelve! piss easy run will be coming to an end shortly.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31142 on: Today at 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:10:19 pm
They must surely have a month of pure nightmare fixtures coming




Might be a CL tie thrown in there, too. They should be beating Atletico, who are absolutely atrocious, but they probably won't.
Online a little break

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31143 on: Today at 07:21:48 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 07:20:25 pm
sky sports presenter said they were looking like they were playing "champagne football" and its one defect in twelve! piss easy run will be coming to an end shortly.


Came on the post this as well. Fucking "champagne football" hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahaha.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31144 on: Today at 07:27:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:38:31 pm
L0L, Maguire's such an NPC with his generic responses. ;D


If he knows you can play all this 'pretty football' then why do they not do it?
Online PaulF

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31145 on: Today at 07:47:45 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:21:48 pm
Came on the post this as well. Fucking "champagne football" hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahaha.

They are playing champagne football, all overpriced and fancy.
When we're at the party, our football is vodka redbulls.
Offline Peabee

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31146 on: Today at 08:02:43 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on February 18, 2022, 07:24:27 pm
try joining this place in 2012 to lord it over ye

at least you dont come on here to suck up to us.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31147 on: Today at 08:03:13 pm »
That foul by McTominay around 15 minute mark should've been a red.
Online BoRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31148 on: Today at 08:30:29 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 07:20:25 pm
sky sports presenter said they were looking like they were playing "champagne football" and its one defect in twelve! piss easy run will be coming to an end shortly.


More like championship football and the team plus manager make it twelve defects in one.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31149 on: Today at 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:29:40 pm
I understand what you are saying, but Sancho for £75 million and on £350,000 per week is a massive flop, at the same level as Pogba and Maguire. He was never worth that in the first place. As for their other players, I suppose Varane could do a job next to Van Dijk, Rashford (if fit) could probably do well under Klopp, and Elanga looks a decent prospect  ..

I agree with all of this except the parts where any of those guys could play for us.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31150 on: Today at 08:37:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:00:07 am
There is a guy defending Maguire on Red Cafe, who thinks he is better than Matip, Gomez and Konate.  ;D

Better at what?

Getting arrested in utterly low brow circumstances comes to mind, but thats about it.
Offline stjohns

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31151 on: Today at 08:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:30:39 pm
If ever you needed any more evidence that football punditry from the vast majority of quarters simply isn´t worth listening to (or reading), then this season is it.

Fine observation.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31152 on: Today at 08:56:12 pm »
Hope they take points off City. Then get smashed by us at Anfield
Online Red Berry

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31153 on: Today at 09:21:23 pm »
It's really bizarre the narrative the media are trying to spin about United right now. I mean, I know they've always been media darlings, all the way back to the 70s and 80s, but if the club wants to move forward then they need to face reality.

Reality is they're bang average with expensive, highly paid, bang average players. The good players who go there regress; the young players who break into the first team stall.

The mad thing is it wouldn't take that much to put it all to rights. If you look at how Klopp and FSG worked together to turn Liverpool around, and compare it to how much United have spent, you can easily see where their money would have been better invested. But they're so desperate to still be relevant, and have such an inferiority complex towards City (which spends loads) and Liverpool (who spend comparatively little), that they keep throwing money around in the hopes something will stick.

Their fans aren't dumb - they know by now this isn't a blip. I just don't know who the hell they're trying to fool because it seems bloody obvious to us.
Online a little break

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31154 on: Today at 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:21:23 pm
Their fans aren't dumb - they know by now this isn't a blip. I just don't know who the hell they're trying to fool because it seems bloody obvious to us.

The only part I disagree with. They are dumb. Every time they scrape past a bang average (or worse) side they start talking about turning corners, being "back" and "swagger". They're spoiled idiots.
