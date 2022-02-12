I understand what you are saying, but Sancho for £75 million and on £350,000 per week is a massive flop, at the same level as Pogba and Maguire. He was never worth that in the first place. As for their other players, I suppose Varane could do a job next to Van Dijk, Rashford (if fit) could probably do well under Klopp, and Elanga looks a decent prospect ..



personally i dont consider you can call someone a flop before they've even hit a second season (for me, i generally view whether someone is a flop or not when they leave and you look back at what they did in their tenure)and klopp wouldn't touch rashford, even with top coaching i dont think he has the football IQ or hunger to learn and execute to get near playing for us - i dont give a shit what's going on there, his workrate is horrific unless he's doing what he likesi always considered him to have a high ceiling, it was just a case of could he reach it, while i believe he will always be dangerous in a moment, i no longer consider his ceiling high, it is what it is now and it's simply bang average outside of showcase moments (he's 24 now and clearly not a late bloomer but the contrary having his debut season 6 years ago, yes it's been that long, early bloomer if anything)