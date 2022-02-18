Yeah my GF's bro and Dad are ST holders there and are just the same.



The get a lucky win and next minute they're back, their players are boss, they're going to win things. Then the next they'll be shouting how shite they are



I was away with them after they beat WHU 1-0 with a 93rd min goal in Jan, and for the next few days I had to listen to them telling me that although the league was gone now they'd easily finish 3rd and be one of the main contenders to win the CL this season



Football fanbases in general seem to have become increasingly bi-polar. This lot are prime examples, but so too are Everton. The BS lurch from seething about their players/board/manager to seeing them as better than everyone else and about to alter the power dynamic in both this city and in the league.There is no in between with them, and it seems the Mancs are similar, generally speaking. They seemingly just need this or that little tweak, then they'll be world beaters again. In the meantime, they lurch from elation and bravado after a routine win to despair after a routine defeat.We just seem to live in a world where everything is exaggerated and people happily lurch from one extreme perception to another at the drop of a hat.The Mancs go from breaking into and vandalising their own stadium, assaulting their own stewards, rioting outside the ground and complaining about their owners not spending enough, despite them spending more than virtually anyone else, to abandoning all that and getting all giddy again after signing an ageing show pony. It's one extreme to the other in an instant.One minute it's - "owners/board out, sack everyone, we're shite....."The next it's - "We're back, power shift, we're gonna... "Not long later it's back to - "owners/board out, sack everyone, we're shite......... "