« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1811215 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,342
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31080 on: Yesterday at 12:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 11:36:04 am
Its funny the lads I know who support that lot go from being were gonna win the lot after a victory or a big signing to dont worry, we know were shit but well be back in a few years, its what we do. Funny as fuck seeing them ebb and flow through the season. Always one step form elation to depression. Long may it continue.

Yeah my GF's bro and Dad are ST holders there and are just the same.

The get a lucky win and next minute they're back, their players are boss, they're going to win things. Then the next they'll be shouting how shite they are  ;D

I was away with them after they beat WHU 1-0 with a 93rd min goal in Jan, and for the next few days I had to listen to them telling me that although the league was gone now they'd easily finish 3rd and be one of the main contenders to win the CL this season  :butt
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,104
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31081 on: Yesterday at 12:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on February 18, 2022, 06:45:10 pm
Apparently, Maguire is the mole leaking info to the press too.

Why would he do that? What does he get out of it?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,691
  • 27 Years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31082 on: Yesterday at 12:58:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:00:52 pm
Yeah my GF's bro and Dad are ST holders there and are just the same.

The get a lucky win and next minute they're back, their players are boss, they're going to win things. Then the next they'll be shouting how shite they are  ;D

I was away with them after they beat WHU 1-0 with a 93rd min goal in Jan, and for the next few days I had to listen to them telling me that although the league was gone now they'd easily finish 3rd and be one of the main contenders to win the CL this season  :butt

Football fanbases in general seem to have become increasingly bi-polar. This lot are prime examples, but so too are Everton. The BS lurch from seething about their players/board/manager to seeing them as better than everyone else and about to alter the power dynamic in both this city and in the league.

There is no in between with them, and it seems the Mancs are similar, generally speaking. They seemingly just need this or that little tweak, then they'll be world beaters again. In the meantime, they lurch from elation and bravado after a routine win to despair after a routine defeat.

We just seem to live in a world where everything is exaggerated and people happily lurch from one extreme perception to another at the drop of a hat.

The Mancs go from breaking into and vandalising their own stadium, assaulting their own stewards, rioting outside the ground and complaining about their owners not spending enough, despite them spending more than virtually anyone else, to abandoning all that and getting all giddy again after signing an ageing show pony. It's one extreme to the other in an instant.

One minute it's - "owners/board out, sack everyone, we're shite....."

The next it's - "We're back, power shift, we're gonna... "

Not long later it's back to - "owners/board out, sack everyone, we're shite......... "

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 915
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31083 on: Yesterday at 01:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on February 18, 2022, 06:45:10 pm
Apparently, Maguire is the mole leaking info to the press too.
The big slab cant help making the headlines. A mole rumor can be really destructive to a squad. In Utds case could be anyone. Slabhead threatened as captain, Showpony not happy with Raggy, Rashford basically always looks unhappy these days so possible. Shaw maybe because Sancho outeats him in canteen. Who knows. My money is on beanz. Just because hes moleish.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31084 on: Yesterday at 01:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February 18, 2022, 10:47:37 pm
Is Harry Maguire Actually Underrated? The Athletic investigates:

https://twitter.com/TifoFootball_/status/1494598814606495751?s=20&t=7LzBkpvc8iGLJFHLvV6OAg

this is actually brilliant in peppering the cracks kind of content

so now they need to buy a DM for the most expensive defender who was suppose to be the final piece of the jigsaw and supposedly elevate his teammates.

is matic who is a league winner not good enough. Or 80m spent on pogba as the DM/box to box maverick. How they celebrated fred when he was chosen to go to brazil. Or Mctommy who is home grown and supposed to be better than hendo.

They keep moving the goalposts regarding the excuses that looks like some kind of mental illness just infected their fanbase ;D

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,755
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31085 on: Yesterday at 01:54:56 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:43:14 pm
this is actually brilliant in peppering the cracks kind of content
Reckon that's gonna sting
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,142
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31086 on: Yesterday at 01:55:06 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:43:14 pm
this is actually brilliant in peppering the cracks kind of content

so now they need to buy a DM for the most expensive defender who was suppose to be the final piece of the jigsaw and supposedly elevate his teammates.

is matic who is a league winner not good enough. Or 80m spent on pogba as the DM/box to box maverick. How they celebrated fred when he was chosen to go to brazil. Or Mctommy who is home grown and supposed to be better than hendo.

They keep moving the goalposts regarding the excuses that looks like some kind of mental illness just infected their fanbase ;D



They've moved them so many times, they can't see them any more.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,719
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31087 on: Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm »
Did he really say this?    ;D
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31088 on: Yesterday at 02:05:15 pm »
"Burned out from the Euros" is the latest theory.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31089 on: Yesterday at 02:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm
Did he really say this?    ;D

Must've been on a sugar high after having some cake.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,168
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31090 on: Yesterday at 02:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm
Did he really say this?    ;D

Shit teams sometimes spawn a win when no-one expects them to.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,217
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31091 on: Yesterday at 06:01:26 pm »
The way they rationalise Maguire as 'needing protection' et al reminds me of our excuses for Lovren back in the day.  Turned out to be none of that - turned out we just had a guy who was a 3rd/4th choice CB at best for a top side.

It's actually quite astounding how many of our steps they are repeating, such as refusing to be realistic about their talent level.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,738
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31092 on: Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm »
glad that Arsenal and Spurs both won, now even those twats will have to get something against City in 2 weeks.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31093 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm »
What a terrible day for them
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,405
  • BoRac
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31094 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
Anyone else notice how Sky managed to squeeze Ole into the "best record v Pep" graphic? No idea how he managed to win 50% of 9 games, though. ;D
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31095 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:01:36 am
Anyone else notice how Sky managed to squeeze Ole into the "best record v Pep" graphic? No idea how he managed to win 50% of 9 games, though. ;D
Some draws?

These records mean jack squat. When I was in high school, I played the best regional chess player (a friend of mine) and I won. I won 100% of my games against him. Never accepted a rematch because he would have whooped my ass at will (I still don't know how I won that one).

The only one on that list that makes sense is Klopp's record, 20+ games.

What's Lampard's record against Pep, out of curiosity?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31096 on: Today at 12:44:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:11:52 am
Some draws?

These records mean jack squat. When I was in high school, I played the best regional chess player (a friend of mine) and I won. I won 100% of my games against him. Never accepted a rematch because he would have whooped my ass at will (I still don't know how I won that one).

The only one on that list that makes sense is Klopp's record, 20+ games.

What's Lampard's record against Pep, out of curiosity?
1W 3L
Logged

Online Cesar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31097 on: Today at 12:54:52 am »
Says a lot about where this lot are that
1) I forgot they didn't play today
2) If they beat Leeds It won't matter to me one bit
3) If they lose to Leeds I won't be surprised in the slightest
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31098 on: Today at 01:38:37 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:44:20 am
1W 3L
Time to even up a bit maybe?

Nah, don't think he can do it.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31099 on: Today at 02:02:14 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:38:37 am
Time to even up a bit maybe?

Nah, don't think he can do it.
I have zero faith in that lot getting anything against City. The best I'd be hoping for is a draw.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31100 on: Today at 04:51:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 18, 2022, 08:19:02 am
Yeah, because we are going to keep a £350,000 per week squad option on the bench ...

I was talking in hypotheticals there mate. If we went into doing the books then all their lot os far too overpaid for us, but taking that away, if you could pick anyone that could maybe do a job here, there's only Sancho really who atleast has the workrate to actually press, the rest of their lot all look and play like luxury players with no cohesion. Maybe Varane as 4th choice centre half could do a job for us, but thats about it.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31101 on: Today at 04:53:40 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 10:59:26 am
We bought Konate for less than half of that, who is infinitely better than Maguire at every aspect of football. This BT sport pundit sounds like he has spent too much time with the Old Trafford scouting department

utd sold jonny evans for an undisclose fee to wba who then sold him to leicester for 3.5M and he is better than maguire at every aspect of football, you dont have to aim high to find better players than maguire, he is shit unless you surround him with other defenders from midfield back, then he can head a ball out (sometimes), he doesn't offer anything else (apart from a genuinely remarkable knack for getting his head on the ball from utd corners, he just cant direct for shit)

he is shit, yes i said it again, and it's still true
« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:41 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31102 on: Today at 07:52:01 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:53:40 am
utd sold jonny evans for an undisclose fee to wba who then sold him to leicester for 3.5M and he is better than maguire at every aspect of football, you dont have to aim high to find better players than maguire, he is shit unless you surround him with other defenders from midfield back, then he can head a ball out (sometimes), he doesn't offer anything else (apart from a genuinely remarkable knack for getting his head on the ball from utd corners, he just cant direct for shit)

he is shit, yes i said it again, and it's still true

Smalling and Shawcross also come to mind,don't see Maguire being any better than them maybe worse,even slower and more error prone.

Bought for £80m for primarily his leadership qualities i suppose,so far he's been leading them into mediocrity and embarrassing the club with his holiday antics.

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,755
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31103 on: Today at 07:55:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:11:52 am
Some draws?

These records mean jack squat. When I was in high school, I played the best regional chess player (a friend of mine) and I won. I won 100% of my games against him. Never accepted a rematch because he would have whooped my ass at will (I still don't know how I won that one).
Prawn to horsey five. Checkmate!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31104 on: Today at 08:50:32 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:51:02 am
I was talking in hypotheticals there mate. If we went into doing the books then all their lot os far too overpaid for us, but taking that away, if you could pick anyone that could maybe do a job here, there's only Sancho really who atleast has the workrate to actually press, the rest of their lot all look and play like luxury players with no cohesion. Maybe Varane as 4th choice centre half could do a job for us, but thats about it.
He's not rapid enough to play as a winger for us and he doesn't seem to have the stamina to press for 90 minutes. Varane would barely get a game as our 4th choice anyway. None of their players would get into our team.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:27 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 915
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31105 on: Today at 09:22:38 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:50:32 am
He's not rapid enough to play as a winger for us and he doesn't seems to have the stamina to press for 90 minutes. Varane would barely get a game as our 4th choice anyway. None of their players would get into our team.
Sancho looks like hes being coached by Shaw.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,278
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31106 on: Today at 10:00:07 am »
There is a guy defending Maguire on Red Cafe, who thinks he is better than Matip, Gomez and Konate.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31107 on: Today at 10:04:29 am »
Obviously still massive favourites for 4th but im starting to worry about them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31108 on: Today at 10:21:49 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:04:29 am
Obviously still massive favourites for 4th but im starting to worry about them.
Yous are favorites.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31109 on: Today at 10:50:06 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:21:49 am
Yous are favorites.

They cant drop points against Leeds today, itll start getting tricky for them
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,168
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31110 on: Today at 10:50:51 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:00:07 am
There is a guy defending Maguire on Red Cafe, who thinks he is better than Matip, Gomez and Konate.  ;D

Nat is better than Maguire. 😎

Maguire is honestly an awful defender, he causes more chaos in their defence than the opposition forwards
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31111 on: Today at 10:56:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:06 am
They cant drop points against Leeds today, itll start getting tricky for them
Their tough run of fixtures is around the corner. They'll have to significantly improve to still be in with a chance by the end of April.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,278
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31112 on: Today at 11:25:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:50:51 am
Nat is better than Maguire. 😎

Maguire is honestly an awful defender, he causes more chaos in their defence than the opposition forwards

I know, I'm trying to imagine him in our high line. It would be horrific.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,042
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31113 on: Today at 11:26:18 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 02:05:15 pm
"Burned out from the Euros" is the latest theory.
Thing is, they are not significantly worse than they were last year or the year before, what's really upset them is Liverpool's return to form. If Liverpool were still playing like they did last year and had drawn with United, rather than beating them 5-0, OGS would still be in a job.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31114 on: Today at 11:29:40 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:26:18 am
Thing is, they are not significantly worse than they were last year or the year before, what's really upset them is Liverpool's return to form. If Liverpool were still playing like they did last year and had drawn with United, rather than beating them 5-0, OGS would still be in a job.
The big difference is that the pen-a-game plan has expired. The fact that they handed City the title to stop us from finishing in the top 4 says a lot about their ambition.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31115 on: Today at 11:50:07 am »
"Not saying Harry isnt playing well, he clearly isnt but if all our players were on form, Id argue there is more chance of Harry getting into a City, Liverpool or Chelsea team than 70% of the other players. Its all about opinions but hes better than Stones or Ake, Gomez, Matip and current Konate and would fit in Chelseas system of playing a 3."


"What is the point of comparing Maguire with third class defenders ? Maguire can not be a first team player in top 5 teams in PL. He would only be useful as a guard in free kicks. This is Manchester, it is clear that he drops whole team performance."


That`s a stunning conversation.

Logged

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31116 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:50:07 am
"Not saying Harry isnt playing well, he clearly isnt but if all our players were on form, Id argue there is more chance of Harry getting into a City, Liverpool or Chelsea team than 70% of the other players. Its all about opinions but hes better than Stones or Ake, Gomez, Matip and current Konate and would fit in Chelseas system of playing a 3."


"What is the point of comparing Maguire with third class defenders ? Maguire can not be a first team player in top 5 teams in PL. He would only be useful as a guard in free kicks. This is Manchester, it is clear that he drops whole team performance."


That`s a stunning conversation.

Most of their fans are now correctly saying he is shite. There might still be the odd one or two left who havent caught on yet.

Bissaka is lucky that Ragy has taken him out of the firing line or he would be facing similar abuse.

Difficult to think of two worse signings than those two in their respective positions.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31117 on: Today at 12:11:38 pm »
Just reading the Liverpool thread on Red Cafe. Im dismayed about the number of Liverpool fans on there constantly picking out faults with their own team instead of laying into United telling them how shit they are. Its like they are trying to ingratiate themselves with their hosts.
I lasted one post on there before I was banned about 10 years ago.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31118 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:02:08 pm
Did he really say this?    ;D

i dont believe him for one second, you only need to see him play, and if he was at all contemplating it, he'd dismiss it out of hand when he looked to his right

what's he supposed to say 'we're shit we have no fucking chance'  ;D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,494
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #31119 on: Today at 12:29:40 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:51:02 am
I was talking in hypotheticals there mate. If we went into doing the books then all their lot os far too overpaid for us, but taking that away, if you could pick anyone that could maybe do a job here, there's only Sancho really who atleast has the workrate to actually press, the rest of their lot all look and play like luxury players with no cohesion. Maybe Varane as 4th choice centre half could do a job for us, but thats about it.

I understand what you are saying, but Sancho for £75 million and on £350,000 per week is a massive flop, at the same level as Pogba and Maguire. He was never worth that in the first place. As for their other players, I suppose Varane could do a job next to Van Dijk, Rashford (if fit) could probably do well under Klopp, and Elanga looks a decent prospect  ..
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 773 774 775 776 777 [778]   Go Up
« previous next »
 