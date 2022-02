People have rightly been comparing them to us in the 90's and this is something I remember us doing - buying players who'd looked great only for them to look like they'd had a lobotomy on the plane over.



We signed players that were performing at a good level at their respective clubs. But once they joined they seemed to lose the hunger & desire that got them a move in the first place. It was almost like just playing for Liverpool became the pinnacle of their career. The big wage packet obviously helped too. The great thing is though, I could go on to a United forum right now & type exactly the same thing & I'd have lots of mancs nodding in sad agreement