Ragy hasn't got a Scooby

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:26:20 pm
Atletico are just as bad as United this season.
Atletico sets up well to counter attack them
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:49:03 pm
Rashford turns 25 later this year too. As much as I admire him for his off-pitch work, I genuinely can't see him becoming the player he was touted to be

Dare I say it, if he wasn't so highly respected and admired for his charity work then he'd probably get the same flack as Delle Alli

It also wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he wound up at the likes of Everton within the next 2 years     

Yeah I think so too, although they might hold onto him in the hope that he develops his game, despite that looking less and less likely each year.

As an attacking youngster when you have Mourinho and as a footballer when you have Solskjaer as your coaches, it's always going to be detrimental to your development.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Yeah I think so too, although they might hold onto him in the hope that he develops his game, despite that looking less and less likely each year.

As an attacking youngster when you have Mourinho and as a footballer when you have Solskjaer as your coaches, it's always going to be detrimental to your development.
Where do they offload their unwanted players for unrealistic fees to now?, used to be Sunderland, then the shite, then Arsenal.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Lingard went to West Ham and did very well. Martial is currently doing well at Sevilla. Maybe the club is the problem?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:10:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Lingard went to West Ham and did very well. Martial is currently doing well at Sevilla. Maybe the club is the problem?

defo, its so disfunctional.

Not saying the likes of Lingard or Marital are top quality, but they are good players at this level, as Lindgard for sure showed at West Ham. In the right set up - very effective,

They have built a squad so haphazardly there, and have so many players in cliques, they are a bunch of individuals and egos who dont care about being a team. Every chance Sancho and Rashford would shine far brighter in a better set-up.

 
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:18:03 pm
Suarez loves scoring against them.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:10:42 pm
defo, its so disfunctional.

Not saying the likes of Lingard or Marital are top quality, but they are good players at this level, as Lindgard for sure showed at West Ham. In the right set up - very effective,

They have built a squad so haphazardly there, and have so many players in cliques, they are a bunch of individuals and egos who dont care about being a team. Every chance Sancho and Rashford would shine far brighter in a better set-up.
I agree. They have many good players but the club is just so toxic and dysfunctional. Pogba is better with his country. Ronaldo's strike rate is worse since he joined them and Di Maria has done very well at PSG.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:32:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
He's also banned from Albania probably too.

Hes not banned, but he gets a lot of needle when he visits.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 12:35:58 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm
Very strange. If I were Maguire I`d be glad that I got games in the PL.

according to match going utd fans, there was a ripple of boos when his name was announced during the team line up - fuck me, that has to be an all time low, altho they have been into booing somewhat of late, at end of halfs and games, also sarcastic cheers when some players are subbed on/off, fred and rashford being the two mentioned

it's starting to dawn on even the staunchest, most rose-tinted spectacled fans over there that the chance of them winning a league in the next ten years is highly unlikely
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 03:37:22 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0lL-87_GgJ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0lL-87_GgJ4</a>
