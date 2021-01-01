Lingard went to West Ham and did very well. Martial is currently doing well at Sevilla. Maybe the club is the problem?
defo, its so disfunctional.
Not saying the likes of Lingard or Marital are top quality, but they are good players at this level, as Lindgard for sure showed at West Ham. In the right set up - very effective,
They have built a squad so haphazardly there, and have so many players in cliques, they are a bunch of individuals and egos who dont care about being a team. Every chance Sancho and Rashford would shine far brighter in a better set-up.